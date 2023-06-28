Sisters In A Row After One Supposedly Stole The Other’s Wedding Thunder By Bringing Her Very Tall Boyfriend To The Ceremony

Weddings are supposed to be perfect. Emphasis on supposed to. They never are. Because there are just too many things that can go wrong and some do end up doing so. Mostly because of people. Mostly.

One of these people can be the bride who’s upset about something that she didn’t notice or expect, and then that leads to a 10-minute meltdown followed by more melting afterwards that has everyone thinking “oh yeah, let’s blame the person who was yelled at, ignoring the ridiculous unchangeable circumstances.”

More Info: Reddit

Weddings are meant to be perfect, but brace for impact as it never is and the best that you can do is not yell at someone for it

Image credits: Oliver Li (not the actual photo)

Especially if the yelling consists of flawed reasoning about things that can’t be changed or things that are essentially your own fault

Image credits: u/swamp_mouse

Well, two sisters yelling at each other ended in everyone having the bride’s back just because, despite the yelled-at sis not being able to change a thing

Image credits: Samantha Gades (not the actual photo)

So, Reddit user u/swamp_mouse was attending a wedding—her sister’s—as a maid of honor. There was a lot of prep for it because of course the wedding was supposed to be perfect. Part of said prep was the bride ordering a particular dress for her that was supposed to fit the theme of the wedding, i.e. light yellow. Every other bridesmaid was allowed to pick out her own dress, as long as it fit the theme, but that didn’t seem to bother OP.

Now, this is where the trouble started. Apparently, and as you would expect, the color was a bit off when it arrived at OP’s place. Computer screens and whatnot. When asked about it, the bride didn’t see a problem, so it was all good. Until it wasn’t.

OP arrived at the wedding wearing the pale (not light) yellow dress, boyfriend alongside her as her plus one. Turns out, not only was the dress no longer cool, but the boyfriend was also not cool. The dress was for obvious reasons—it wasn’t the yellow that was required, despite the bride approving it. But we also have the boyfriend being a problem.

You see, OP’s boyfriend is 6 foot 8 inches, whereas the groom is 5 foot 9 inches—a whole 11 inches shorter than the boyfriend. Why is that a problem? Turns out, the bride thought of it as something that would draw too much attention to them, i.e. it would steal their wedding thunder.

For this reason, OP was yelled at for a solid 10 minutes and then some afterwards when the two moved to the side. The two argued for a bit and now the family is all upset with OP, saying she should apologize.

Image credits: Andreas Ronningen (not the actual photo)

And so the question was brought to the r/AITA community, which determined that no, OP is not the jerk here. This was an easy one for the crowd as, one, the bride picked and double-approved the dress herself, and, two, what is up with these height restrictions? It’s not like someone can get shorter or taller at the flick of a finger.

Many also threw out the idea that OP’s sister is nuts for thinking that, extending the sentiment to the entire family. OP did note in a further edit of the post that her boyfriend was self-conscious about his height, so putting it into the spotlight was a big no-no, despite being asked to not bring it up.

One commenter pointed out how weird and embarrassing it must have been for the groom himself to see his soon-to-be wife get extremely angry that he’s not as tall as her sister’s boyfriend and then to witness a scene. It was his wedding day too, ya know…

The post garnered a modest 3,100 upvotes with a 97% positivity rating and a couple of Reddit awards. You can check out the post in context here.

Image credits: Los Muertos Crew (not the actual photo)

So, let’s consider this a little bit: between possible technical issues, item discrepancies, rundown changes, and the general force majeure of things, we also need to worry about the bride’s attitude. Quite a handful for the wedding planner.

Now, sure, let’s be fair, wedding day anxiety is a serious thing. It can make people do crazy things. That doesn’t excuse you from the repercussions, so why not try to minimize the possibility of a meltdown by planning well (preferably as much as it is possible), going through your expectations with the family and the wedding planner, and the classic getting some good food and quality sleep. Heck, even spending alone time with your soon-to-be-spouse can do wonders to help you unwind before the big day.

Ultimately, remember that you’re in this together—you know, with your significant other. If you’re having a meltdown, take a breather, and have them be there with you, as functional married couples should. Good exercise for the days to come!

And what if the wedding is falling apart? That’s what wedding planners are for. Besides helping you get everything sorted out before the wedding, they are also the ones who can help out during and even after the wedding. And there’s also family—your caring mother and father don’t magically become forced guests, they can help coordinate and manage things if need be.

And as Douglas Adams of Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy fame once said, “Don’t Panic.”

You’ll probably be fine. Probably.

And folks agreed with the author of the post, the yelled-at sis—she couldn’t change her boyfriend’s height, nor the dress the bride got her and approved