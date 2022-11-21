Entitled Karen Asks This Plane Passenger To Switch Movies Because She Doesn’t Want It Spoiled

If you don’t want spoilers—just look away… or watch the damn movie yourself! Look, we get it, in this day and age, there are dozens of different ways that you could have the plot of some new film, TV show, book, or video game accidentally spoiled. If everyone’s discussing The New Cool and Popular Thing, it’s hard to keep your head in the sand for long: what are you going to do, disconnect from the internet for years on end?

There is a vast difference between someone intentionally spoiling a movie for you and, let’s say, someone watching it on an airplane, in a different aisle seat. For some entitled people, the latter constitutes an infringement of their rights. According to the internet, those people are wrong. Very wrong, in fact.

Redditor Business-Yam-3669 shared how her very first flight for work took a confusing turn when a woman sitting behind her asked that she stop watching the movie ‘Uncharted.’ When the OP refused, the woman began acting out. Scroll down for the full story, Pandas, and be sure to share your opinion about what happened. What would you have done in this situation? How do you deal with entitled people? How do you avoid potential spoilers? Drop by the comment section and let us know.

A woman traveling by plane for work found herself in a very unusual situation. A fellow passenger demanded that she turn off her in-flight movie

Here’s how the dramatic story unfolded

Ideally, you shouldn’t blame others for enjoying a piece of media that you’ve been avoiding. Accidental spoilers can and do happen! And that’s entirely different from people who spread them intentionally, hoping to ruin someone’s day.

We totally understand the desire to enjoy a good story with all of its twists and turns—we love that, too! (Heck, when the very first episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ dropped, I accidentally stumbled into some ridiculously massive spoilers in the very first YouTube comment underneath a video of the show’s intro.)

However, it’s up to us and us alone to ensure that we do that. We cannot keep putting off watching something and then go around blaming others for ‘spoiling’ things for us. Heck, if someone’s talking about That Totally Awesome New Netflix Show by the water cooler or watching a review on the bus, just walk away. Then go home and watch it yourself.

It is incomprehensible to yours truly that a flight passenger would actually tell someone from a different aisle to turn off their movie. How entitled do you have to be?!

There are so many solutions to the problem that don’t involve being a jerk. You have the ability to watch the same movie you’ve been avoiding. You can put on a different movie and tune out what everyone else is watching. You can read a book. You can take a nap. You can meditate or do the crossword. Or you can just, y’know, turn your head a few inches to the other side so you don’t see the other person’s screen.

Each and every Panda decides for themselves how much spoilers ruin the entire story for them. Personally? I don’t mind spoilers so long as they’re small or you can see the plot twists coming from a mile away. However, generally speaking, I’d always opt for going in ‘blind.’

UC San Diego psychology professor Nicholas Christenfeld actually found that spoilers can enhance the audience’s pleasure. They don’t ruin the story. They help you enjoy it more.

“What we found, remarkably, was if you spoil stories they actually enjoy them more,” he said. “The point is, really we’re not watching these things for the ending. I point out to the skeptics, people watch these movies more than once happily, and often with increasing pleasure.”

While doing follow-up research, Christenfeld found that spoilers help you understand the purpose of the overall narrative.

“If you know the ending as you watch it, you can understand what the filmmaker is doing. You get to see this broader view, and essentially understand the story more fluently. There’s lots of evidence that sort of this fluent processing of information is pleasurable; that is, some familiarity with a work of art enables you to enjoy it more,” he explained.

Whether or not that changes your mind about spoilers, Pandas, is entirely up to you. Enjoy things the way you love the most. Just remember not to try to cut in on someone else doing the same thing.

