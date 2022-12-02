Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Drops A Comment About “That Electric Thing” His Roommate Uses, She Ends Up Notifying Him Every Time She Brushes Her Teeth
Man Drops A Comment About "That Electric Thing" His Roommate Uses, She Ends Up Notifying Him Every Time She Brushes Her Teeth

Liucija Adomaite and
Rasa Žilinskaitė

Recently, a woman shared an incident she had as a student living in a student dorm the first years of university.

The Redditor Onelass, who shared the post on the Malicious Compliance subreddit, recounted how “one day I was brushing my teeth as usual and rushing out the door to university.” Suddenly, her roommate came out of his room “with a wolfish grin.”

“‘Onelass, you can just call me next time you feel the need to run the electric thing in your room!’ At first I didn’t get it, then I was quite disgusted,” she wrote. It dawned upon her that the “thing” this guy was referring to was her electric toothbrush.

So the author did what she knew best, and pulled some malicious compliance that left the guy blushing red like a furnace.

A woman shared a story she had as a student living in a dorm about a guy living next door who dropped a cheesy comment only to be left blushing like a furnace

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Yan Krukov (not the actual photo)

Image credits: onelass

The author later provided some more details about the incident as a response to these comments

More reactions followed with some people sharing their own experiences

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Rasa Žilinskaitė
Rasa Žilinskaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Rasa is a photo editor at Bored Panda, they have a college degree in photography and are currently studying sewing. Ever since childhood Rasa was interested in visual arts, including painting, photography, knitting and so on. When not at work or studying they like to knitting, cooking and spending quality time with their cats.

