Man Drops A Comment About “That Electric Thing” His Roommate Uses, She Ends Up Notifying Him Every Time She Brushes Her Teeth

Recently, a woman shared an incident she had as a student living in a student dorm the first years of university.

The Redditor Onelass, who shared the post on the Malicious Compliance subreddit, recounted how “one day I was brushing my teeth as usual and rushing out the door to university.” Suddenly, her roommate came out of his room “with a wolfish grin.”

“‘Onelass, you can just call me next time you feel the need to run the electric thing in your room!’ At first I didn’t get it, then I was quite disgusted,” she wrote. It dawned upon her that the “thing” this guy was referring to was her electric toothbrush.

So the author did what she knew best, and pulled some malicious compliance that left the guy blushing red like a furnace.

