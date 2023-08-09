Rihanna Shares Adorable Breastfeeding Pics With Her Son RZA
Rihanna recently shared an adorable series of photos in which she is nurturing her one-year-old son, RZA.
In these pictures shared on Instagram, she’s seen breastfeeding him while donning a black maternity bra from her own clothing line, Savage x Fenty.
The post was captioned saying “Not ur mama’s maternity bras…designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA.” The 35-year-old songstress looks radiant in these pictures, with an ultra-glossy blowout and dewy makeup enhancing her maternity glow.
Rihanna shared heartwarming photos of herself breastfeeding her one-year-old son, RZA
Image credits: savagexfenty
Image credits: savagexfenty
The Grammy-winning artist made headlines earlier this year when she revealed that she was pregnant again.
She broke the news during a special announcement at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February where she unveiled and caressed her bump in a clinging red costume. Her agent later confirmed the exciting news with The Hollywood Reporter.
The renowned artist has affirmed her intention to release her highly anticipated ninth studio album by the end of 2023.
“Well, obviously, I’m a confident woman, so whatever I do, it’s gon’ be confident — whether it’s the album, perfume, lingerie, makeup or fashion,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. “Y’all gon’ have to wait.”
Rihanna is the second-highest-selling female music artist in history, having sold more than 250 million records across the globe.
The “Umbrella” singer is expecting her second child, as announced during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Image credits: savagexfenty
It gets me why openly breastfeeding is seen as something wrong by some members of society, it is a natural and beautiful act.
That may be true, but I still don't want to see pictures of celebrities making a big deal out of it like this. Milking their own children for internet clout.
No, no, she's not milking her own child for clout. Technically, her child is milking HER .....
Going to disagree with you there. When women are still shamed for breastfeeding, when idiot men think breasts are for their delight and not for the function they are meant for, celebrities normalising what is normal, is a good thing, sometimes celebrity clout can be used for good. We should celebrate motherhood.
I'm sorry, the kid's name is three capital letters? So... do you pronounce it "Errrrza"? "Rrrza"? "Arr-zee-ay"? Do celebrities not realize that their kids are going to eventually hate their weird "special" names just as much as non-celebrity kids with weird "special" names eventually hate their names? The celeb kids might not get teased as much by other kids as normal kids do, because the celebs sometimes homeschool/have tutors/send the kids to private school, but I guarantee that RZA is going to eventually wish he was just named "Ezra" or something :(
Ezra might not be a good name, their is a current Ezra who may well be making that name notorious and unusable.
