Rihanna Shares Adorable Breastfeeding Pics With Her Son RZA

Rihanna recently shared an adorable series of photos in which she is nurturing her one-year-old son, RZA.

In these pictures shared on Instagram, she’s seen breastfeeding him while donning a black maternity bra from her own clothing line, Savage x Fenty.

The post was captioned saying “Not ur mama’s maternity bras…designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA.” The 35-year-old songstress looks radiant in these pictures, with an ultra-glossy blowout and dewy makeup enhancing her maternity glow.

The Grammy-winning artist made headlines earlier this year when she revealed that she was pregnant again.

She broke the news during a special announcement at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February where she unveiled and caressed her bump in a clinging red costume. Her agent later confirmed the exciting news with The Hollywood Reporter.

The renowned artist has affirmed her intention to release her highly anticipated ninth studio album by the end of 2023.

“Well, obviously, I’m a confident woman, so whatever I do, it’s gon’ be confident — whether it’s the album, perfume, lingerie, makeup or fashion,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. “Y’all gon’ have to wait.”

Rihanna is the second-highest-selling female music artist in history, having sold more than 250 million records across the globe.

Fans were overjoyed to see RiRi radiating with happiness in her new role as a mother