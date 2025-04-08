Real Vs. Forgery & Your Mission Is To Spot The Authentic Painting In Each Of These 12 Questions
Whether you are an art lover or just curious, this trivia will test your eye for detail as you spot the differences and pick the correct option. 👨🎨🖼️
We’ve gathered 12 iconic paintings – from Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” to Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” – and your task is to guess which one is the real painting out of the two options provided. We may have made some tweaks to trick your brain. Prove you don’t fall into the trap.
Let’s see how many you can get right!
Image credits: Una Laurencic
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 13
|
|
|
/ 13
|
One could argue that in nr. 13 "Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1" both are real. The left one being a "Real Mr. Bean" painting...
One could argue that in nr. 13 "Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1" both are real. The left one being a "Real Mr. Bean" painting...
23
2