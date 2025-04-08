Real Vs. Forgery & Your Mission Is To Spot The Authentic Painting In Each Of These 12 Questions

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you are an art lover or just curious, this trivia will test your eye for detail as you spot the differences and pick the correct option. 👨‍🎨🖼️

We’ve gathered 12 iconic paintings – from Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” to Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” – and your task is to guess which one is the real painting out of the two options provided. We may have made some tweaks to trick your brain. Prove you don’t fall into the trap.

Let’s see how many you can get right!

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Una Laurencic