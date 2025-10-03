ADVERTISEMENT

Adult life can feel unnecessarily serious and monotonous. From the strict corporate dress codes we’re expected to follow, to the safe but dull neutral tones we decorate our homes with, it sometimes feels like everything is designed to drain the fun out of our days.

Wouldn’t it be nice if, just once, you went for that bright pink bag instead of the usual black one? Or kept that silly doormat covered in frogs, instead of worrying your guests might find it cringe?

Sometimes, we all need a little reminder to loosen up. One place that delivers exactly that is a Facebook group called “oh wow that’s ridiculous I will take 12 of them.” It’s where people share the most absurd and delightful objects they stumble across—the kind of items that might look ridiculous at first glance, but absolutely deserve a spot on your shelf.

Scroll down to see some of the best ones, and maybe even find that spark to finally break out of the box.

#1

My New Paper Towel Holder For The Bathroom

Gold frog figurine with an elongated leg on a bathroom counter, showcasing one of the weirdest purchases people would make.

oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #2

    I Need

    Black leather cardholder with Batman design, held in gloved hands, showcasing unique and weird purchases.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #3

    Fantastic Clock, And John Cleese And His Ministry Of The Silly Walking

    Clock with quirky dancer-shaped hands showing unusual weird purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #4

    Do They Come In Any Other Styles… Uh, Er, I Mean… What A Waste Of Plastic, Energy And Funds!

    Colorful miniature cowboy hat straw toppers displayed with white travel mug, showcasing weird purchases people would make instantly.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #5

    I Need This!!

    Sandals designed to cover and disguise ugly feet, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #6

    I'm In!!

    Weirdest purchases featuring a UK farmer's tea party with naughty sheep on Airbnb with a 4.99 rating.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #7

    Hilarious Crocheted Door Stoppers

    Three crocheted animals wedged under furniture, showcasing some of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #8

    Keeping Safe, But Make It ✨fashion✨

    Person riding a bike wearing a bright crocheted safety vest, showcasing one of the weirdest purchases people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #9

    I Need To Put An Order In

    Dog playing in water with a funny ball toy featuring big teeth, one of the weirdest purchases people would make.

    hilary_l072 Report

    #10

    Oh Hell Yes

    Set of cute pink pig USB devices including a hub and drives, showcasing some of the weirdest purchases people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #11

    I Need One So Badly For Work!

    Mini caution sign reading overstimulated do not approach on a desk among office supplies in weird purchases collection.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #12

    I Need

    Measuring cups designed to visually depict fractions filled with various ingredients as a weird purchase idea.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #13

    That’s So Stupid. I Love It

    Cat-shaped bread bag clip holding bread, a funny and weird purchase from unique novelty kitchen accessories.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #14

    I Need This!!

    Green-faced character hanger with extended arms displayed holding white shirts, showcasing weird purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #15

    Shrimp Playing The Trumpet

    Hand holding a wooden automaton of a shrimp playing the trumpet, one of the weirdest purchases people would make quickly.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #16

    Julius Caesar Knife Holder

    White bust sculpture turned into a quirky knife and scissors holder, showcasing weirdest purchases people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #17

    Whimsical Porch Rocks. I Will Take 12 Of Them

    Whimsical porch rocks with zippers revealing smiling mouths, one of the weirdest purchases people would make quickly.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #18

    I Don't Want It, I Need It

    Hand holding piglet key attached to pink pig family key holder with three piglet hooks on blue wall, weird purchases idea.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #19

    I Can Get Behind This

    Person wearing a giant wearable turtle pillow, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #20

    I Need It

    Nessie ladle in a pot of soup, a weird purchase people would make in a heartbeat for fun and practicality.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #21

    I Got My Girlfriend These And She's Never Ever Smiled So Big... It's The Little Things That Matter

    Green knitted dinosaur socks with yellow button eyes and tail details, a quirky and weird purchase people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #22

    I'll Take One For Every Bathroom In My House. (2) Not Sure What I'll Do With The Other 10, But I Want Them

    Ornate white toilet designed as a horse with gold embellishments, one of the weirdest purchases people need instantly.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #23

    And I Need It

    Black t-shirt featuring a weird purchase design with a wizard pushing a creature in a shopping cart, odd gifts idea.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #24

    "...why?" I Whisper As I Type In My Credit Card Information

    Inflatable swan thing with a funny face, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #25

    Now I Can Shred Like Eddie Cheddar

    Rock-style cheese grater shaped like an electric guitar, a quirky and weird purchase people would make in a heartbeat

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #26

    This Pillow Lets You Sleep While On The Verge Of Being Attacked By An Adorable Red Panda

    Woman resting with a plush red panda toy that playfully pats her head, representing one of the weirdest purchases.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #27

    Take My Money!

    Toilet seat scale designed to measure weight lost after using the bathroom, a unique weird purchase people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #28

    Omg Yes, I Want One

    Person holding a tote bag with Arabic text, illustrating one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #29

    Every Chef Needs One Of These Remy Headbands

    Cute rat chef headband shown as a quirky and weird purchase people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #30

    I Want My Guests To Feel Like Royalty

    Glass decanter shaped like a bird with two matching wine glasses featuring feet, showcasing weird purchases people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #31

    Presented Without Comment

    Plush stuffed toy shaped like a cooked turkey, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #32

    A Tiny Hoodie For Your Gear Shifter

    Tiny hoodies designed for gear shifter knobs in cars, showcasing quirky and weird purchases people would make instantly.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #33

    I Need This!!

    Man wearing yellow novelty t-shirt with duck disguise text and pulled over head in weird purchase example

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #34

    Need It

    Kermit the Xenomorph collectible toy, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #35

    If I , A Fully Grown Woman Of 48, Wants A Shower Curtain Depicting A T-Rex On A Surfboard With A Gigantic Cat On Its Back Who Happens To Be Dressed As A Cowboy With A Superman Cape, Weaponed Up And Wildly Irresponsible With It, Then I Jolly Well Shall…

    Shower curtain depicting a cat with guns riding a dinosaur on waves, showcasing one of the weirdest purchases people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #36

    I’ll Take One With Twelve Peters

    Ceramic figurine of Peter Griffin holding a smaller version, one of the weirdest purchases people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #37

    Ms Paint Mirror Made By @_drought

    Mirror designed like a vintage computer paint program reflecting a person sitting, showcasing one of the weirdest purchases.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #38

    Found In My Local Buy Nothing Group

    Metal moose-shaped fan sitting on wood floor, showcasing one of the weirdest purchases people would make quickly.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #39

    You'll Need 12 Cause These Will Run Out Quick

    Colorful hair clips designed as lighters shown individually and in someone’s hair, a weird purchase people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #40

    Homer Simpson Chia Pet

    The Simpsons Homer Chia Pet planter with green chia sprouts growing around the figure, a quirky decorative purchase.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #41

    I Don't Want It, I Need It

    Person dressed as a Roman soldier riding a creatively decorated Segway in one of the weirdest purchases people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #42

    I Don't Want It, I Need It

    Cat wearing a powdered wig hat, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat from Etsy.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #43

    I Don't Want It, I Need It

    Person lying in a bean bag bed with built-in pillow and blanket, one of the weirdest purchases people want instantly.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #44

    I Need This!!

    Acrylic owl garden stake decor with owl head and bird body, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #45

    I Need 12 Immediately

    Stained glass window decoration with aliens abducting a cow, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #46

    A Banana Lamp

    Unique banana-shaped lamp with floral arrangement in the background, showcasing one of the weirdest purchases people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #47

    100%

    Close-up of a unique earring holding a miniature plant, showcasing one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #48

    I Want A Bunch Of These

    Plush anatomical organs in various colors and shapes, representing weird purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #49

    I Never Wanted Lettuce Before

    Collapsible umbrella designed to look like a romaine lettuce, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #50

    I Need

    Small handmade goblin plush held in hand, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #51

    Okay But They Are Cute Af

    Moth-shaped decorative smoke alarms in various colors, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #52

    Juan Of Eternal Light

    Life-sized black horse statue lamp in modern living room, showcasing one of the weirdest purchases people make instantly.

    laqueus Report

    #53

    Inflatable Teacup Pools

    Inflatable teacup pools in various colors with floral designs, showcasing some of the weirdest purchases.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #54

    This Scarf

    Woman wearing a unique receipt print scarf holding an ice cream cone, showcasing weird purchases people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #55

    What’s The Matter Babe, You’re Not Sitting On The Fruiton

    Banana-shaped couch in bright yellow velvet fabric with wooden legs and matching pillows, a weird purchase people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #56

    I Need This!!

    Crocheted Bananasaurus toy combining a banana and dinosaur, an example of weird purchases people would make instantly.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #57

    I Don't Want It, I Need It

    Handmade watermelon table with duck feet, a unique and weird purchase people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #58

    I Couldn't Afford It. I Have No Place For It. I Have A Mighty Need

    Handmade crochet octopus on beige couch, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #59

    I Care So Hard

    Crocheted very hungry caterpillar toy with food accessories, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #60

    Behold! My Precious Stegosaurus Teapot, Cream And Sugar, Salt And Pepper, And -- Most Fabulous And Impressive Of All -- Napkin Rings!

    Ceramic dinosaur-shaped tea set including teapot, creamer, sugar bowl, and napkin rings, weirdest purchases in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #61

    I Found The Sinterklaas Presents For This Year

    Ninjabread gingerbread cookie kit with ninja-shaped cookies, a unique and weird purchase many would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #62

    As Soon As I Saw This I Knew I Needed A Great Multitude Of Them, A Tiny Bucket Army If You Will

    Small blue Lowe’s buckets priced at 98 cents each, one held up in hand among many in a store display.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #63

    A Strawberry Chicken Found In A Charity Shop In Melbourne, Australia

    Ceramic strawberry-shaped bird figurine on a shelf among kitchenware, one of the weirdest purchases people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #64

    I Need This!!

    Person wearing a colorful bean print backpack, showcasing one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #65

    I Say I Need It For The Kids, But I Really Need An Adult Sized One To Have My Tea In And Hide From The World For A While

    Plush mushroom tent indoor playhouse with red spotted roof, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #66

    I Need This!!

    Funny Titanic toy with passenger hitting propeller, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #67

    Cosmic Brownie Froggy

    Handcrafted polymer clay cosmic brownie frog with colorful spots, showcasing one of the weirdest purchases people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #68

    Take My Money!

    Man wearing a Peter Griffin and Boba Fett Mandalorian mashup helmet, one of the weirdest purchases people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #69

    Take My Money!

    Unusual animal figurines combining sharks and horses, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #70

    I'm Sorry...did That Glizzy Just Call Me Broke?

    Luxury jeweled hot dog sculpture on ornate golden stands, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #71

    I Need Twelve Of These

    Person riding a large duck-shaped boat on a lake, illustrating weird purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #72

    A 12-Piece Band Perhaps?

    Set of 5 dachshund musician figurines playing instruments, a weird purchase people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #73

    Perfect Pullover Top For An Avid Fan Of Halloween

    White mesh skeleton garment hanging on a rack, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #74

    Who Needs 12 When You Can Have 50?!

    50 pack of weird rubber chicken dog toys shown in rows, highlighting some of the weirdest purchases people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #75

    Our Flamingo Pool Rail

    Large red flamingo lawn ornament by a pool, one of the weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #76

    Take My Money!

    Bronze octopus mug holder with white mugs, showcasing one of the weirdest purchases people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #77

    I'm Obsessed. I Just Bought Several 😂 Door Hinge Decor. Who Knew?

    Close-up of a door hinge with unique mushroom-shaped decorative pins in a weird purchases collection.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #78

    Furniture To Make Your Guests Think They've Had Too Much Too Drink

    Wooden chair with wavy legs and backrest, an example of weirdest purchases people would make in a heartbeat.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #79

    Oh....wow! Lmfao! Mustaches For Trombone Players....yes Please

    Pair of brass trombone mouthpieces with black mustache-shaped holders, quirky and weirdest purchases collectible items.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

    #80

    Well Ok Then

    Gold metallic 3D printed octopus with a human face sculpture, one of the weirdest purchases people would make.

    oh wow that is ridiculous I will take 12 of them Report

