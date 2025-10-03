ADVERTISEMENT

Adult life can feel unnecessarily serious and monotonous. From the strict corporate dress codes we’re expected to follow, to the safe but dull neutral tones we decorate our homes with, it sometimes feels like everything is designed to drain the fun out of our days.

Wouldn’t it be nice if, just once, you went for that bright pink bag instead of the usual black one? Or kept that silly doormat covered in frogs, instead of worrying your guests might find it cringe?

Sometimes, we all need a little reminder to loosen up. One place that delivers exactly that is a Facebook group called “oh wow that’s ridiculous I will take 12 of them.” It’s where people share the most absurd and delightful objects they stumble across—the kind of items that might look ridiculous at first glance, but absolutely deserve a spot on your shelf.

Scroll down to see some of the best ones, and maybe even find that spark to finally break out of the box.