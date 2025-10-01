46 Cats Who Are Up To No Good But Are Still Cute
This post may include affiliate links.
The Funyun Stealer
Ms Catalie Purrtman Deserves To Be Here
That totally looks like a McDonalds patty. Catalie thought her human was hungry and brought a snack that she "killed". This is pretty typical behavior for outdoor cats in cities.
This Is Motorboat High On Catnip
Hmmmmmm that's some good nip! Bro! Pass me another!
According to experts, such weird cat behavior can be boiled down to one word—curiosity. They were blessed with this trait by their ancestors, who are mesopredators, both predators and prey.
“Cats must always be aware of what is going on in their surroundings. They can’t afford to miss an opportunity to eat, but they must also be cautious of any dangers,” says Mikel Delgado, Ph.D., Rover’s resident cat expert on The Pet People Panel. To survive, cats have to be naturally curious and constantly observe, investigate, and learn.
Robbery In Progress, Send All Available Units
We Still Haven’t Been Able To Locate The Perp
Probably never will, either, their tracks are well covered.
You Fed The Dog First For The Last Time
They are also good hunters and highly intelligent animals—a combination that makes it hard for them to stay still. “Lively minds are by definition curious,” said philanthropist and researcher Stephen Grand, Ph.D. “Cats frequently get themselves stuck up in trees, jammed in trash cans, or peppered with hedgehog quills—all in the name of curiosity.”
If I Fits, I'm The New Bird Seed
My House Now
I fits I sits. Also that must have been a very large pidgeon. Must have been an African Pidgeon. They're big enough to carry ripe coconuts across the seas.
Just Moved To An Appartement On The Ground Floor With A Garden, This Is Not My Cat
The Feline Distribution System is clearly functioning properly.
Experts say the strong curiosity likely forms during kittenhood. “Kittens tend to be more curious because they are learning about things in their environment that they have never encountered before,” Dr. Delgado says. “To determine if something is safe, a kitten might want to watch it, slowly approach it, and maybe touch, smell or taste it.”
My Evil Plan Is Working!
You Were Kinda Asking For It
Attack!
This sense of curiosity doesn’t disappear with age, but older cats may become more wary and calmer, as they face fewer new experiences with age. “A cat’s sensitive period is between two and nine weeks of age,” Dr. Delgado explains. “After that, it’s not that the door for learning is closed, but they may be slower to form positive associations with new experiences and may be more wary.”
Expurrt Prowler
Left Some Sauce On The Counter While I Was Outside And When I Came Back Some Was Missing. I Wonder Who Did It
Why He Do This?
One behavior that cats are led to do out of curiosity that people might see as mischievous is scoping out the countertops or pantries for a snack, even directly following a meal. Their search for food can be led by curiosity too, not only because of hunger cues.
“If cats were to wait until they were hungry before hunting, they would run a high risk of starving to death due to the difficult nature of hunting and capturing prey,” International Cat Care explains. The curious cats are simply seeking out their next meal in the event that a dinner isn’t served.
I Was Trying To Help, I Swear!
*orange cat* oops didn't mean to break the neck, just strangle them until they gave up
Caught In The Act!
I Was Just Dusting Them
Sometimes I think cats and venetian blinds are just incompatible.
That said, curiosity shouldn’t be confused with aggressive behavior. If owners notice any change in their feline’s behavior, they should consider visiting a vet. When aggressive behavior appears, it’s possible that they simply need an engaging environment to satisfy their curiosity, as indoor environments can stifle their natural instincts, leaving many cats under-stimulated and bored. Therefore, owners have to find healthy outlets for their natural behaviors like climbing, scratching, and hunting.
Art And The Artist
Bicycle Thief
This can be done with interactive play using interactive toys like feather wands or toy mice to mimic hunting behaviors. Playtimes should last 10-15 minutes twice daily to keep your pet active. It’s also advised to rotate toys regularly to keep things fresh and exciting. Food time can also be engaging by utilizing food puzzles and hiding food to encourage felines to ‘hunt’ for it.
Calling On Dark Forces To Complete His Evil Plans
Hello 911? There’s An Intruder In The House!
Rules? I Scoff In The Face Of Rules!
Another great tip to redirect a cat's curiosity from naughty behaviors is to install vertical spaces they can climb and even scratch their nails on. If it’s possible, try to set up a window view for your cat so they can watch the outside world. Bonus points if you add a bird feeder outside for added entertainment. Lastly, DIY obstacle courses and hiding spots should get their energy out and should put an end to unwanted behaviors sparked by innocent curiosity.
Tablecloth Artist
The Orange Criminal Is Behind Bars
Screaming Profanities At The Neighbors
Soon I Will Have My Revenge
Just Staking Out The Place
You Can Run But You Can’t Hide
This would totally freak me out if I turned and saw it.
Nooooo!
Plotting, Or Celebrating A Plot?
Lil'stalker
What Happens When I Forget The Treat Bag Out... Culprit In Second Pic
Oatmeal Thief
I Can’t Believe I Got Away With That!
Caught In The Act
Plotting
Trying To Claw Up The Table?!
A Cute Kitten Attacks Me
An Innocent Victim
Ready To Strike!
Peek-A-Boo
She Lurks In The Shadows
Plotting To Sell The Valuables
also here's my cat c8384ada-9...ff-png.jpg
anyone wanna see my art?
if so then this is the site https://www.boredpanda.com/multiple-ocs-that-took-me-forever-to-draw/ I don't care if you don't look at itLoad More Replies...
You're quite good!
also here's my cat c8384ada-9...ff-png.jpg
anyone wanna see my art?
if so then this is the site https://www.boredpanda.com/multiple-ocs-that-took-me-forever-to-draw/ I don't care if you don't look at itLoad More Replies...
You're quite good!