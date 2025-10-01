According to experts, such weird cat behavior can be boiled down to one word—curiosity. They were blessed with this trait by their ancestors, who are mesopredators, both predators and prey.

“Cats must always be aware of what is going on in their surroundings. They can’t afford to miss an opportunity to eat, but they must also be cautious of any dangers,” says Mikel Delgado, Ph.D., Rover’s resident cat expert on The Pet People Panel. To survive, cats have to be naturally curious and constantly observe, investigate, and learn.