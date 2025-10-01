ADVERTISEMENT
Cats are naturally full of playful curiosity, driven by their instincts to hunt, explore, and observe their surroundings. Sometimes they have a weird way of doing that, getting themselves in all kinds of shenanigans, from being stuck in blinds to raiding the pantry when owners aren’t looking. Their stealth while doing so resembles a criminal, but thanks to their cuteness, they avoid spending their nine lives behind bars. Many instances of such feline tomfoolery can be found over on ‘Crime Cats’ subreddit, which we scoured to create your purrfect Wednesday pick-me-up. Scroll down to find it below, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

The Funyun Stealer

Tabby cat on kitchen counter carrying a bag of snacks, one of the cats who are up to no good but still cute.

Atlantic_Token Report

    #2

    Ms Catalie Purrtman Deserves To Be Here

    Tabby cat looking mischievous while a burger patty is found, showing cats who are up to no good but are still cute.

    BlueJeanBurl Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That totally looks like a McDonalds patty. Catalie thought her human was hungry and brought a snack that she "killed". This is pretty typical behavior for outdoor cats in cities.

    #3

    This Is Motorboat High On Catnip

    Gray cat with a mischievous expression lying near a tray of grass indoors, showing cats who are up to no good but are cute.

    Atlantic_Token Report

    According to experts, such weird cat behavior can be boiled down to one word—curiosity. They were blessed with this trait by their ancestors, who are mesopredators, both predators and prey. 

    Cats must always be aware of what is going on in their surroundings. They can’t afford to miss an opportunity to eat, but they must also be cautious of any dangers,” says Mikel Delgado, Ph.D., Rover’s resident cat expert on The Pet People Panel. To survive, cats have to be naturally curious and constantly observe, investigate, and learn.
    #4

    Robbery In Progress, Send All Available Units

    Two cats outside a house on grass, one carrying a loaf of bread in its mouth, showcasing mischievous cat behavior.

    Stranger1982 Report

    #5

    We Still Haven’t Been Able To Locate The Perp

    Cat hiding behind a mop and dustpan in a kitchen, one of 46 cats who are up to no good but still cute.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #6

    You Fed The Dog First For The Last Time

    Fluffy cat peeking mischievously over a wooden chair back with intense eyes, showcasing cats who are up to no good but cute.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    They are also good hunters and highly intelligent animals—a combination that makes it hard for them to stay still. “Lively minds are by definition curious,” said philanthropist and researcher Stephen Grand, Ph.D. “Cats frequently get themselves stuck up in trees, jammed in trash cans, or peppered with hedgehog quills—all in the name of curiosity.”
    #7

    If I Fits, I'm The New Bird Seed

    Cat up to no good hiding inside a wooden birdhouse surrounded by green leaves, showing mischievous but cute behavior.

    Material_Name1673 Report

    #8

    My House Now

    Gray cat up to no good curled inside a large bird nest on a tree branch outside a building, looking mischievous yet cute.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I fits I sits. Also that must have been a very large pidgeon. Must have been an African Pidgeon. They're big enough to carry ripe coconuts across the seas.

    #9

    Just Moved To An Appartement On The Ground Floor With A Garden, This Is Not My Cat

    Gray and white cat up to no good drinking from a bowl on a wooden floor near a black bag and toys.

    bigon Report

    Experts say the strong curiosity likely forms during kittenhood. “Kittens tend to be more curious because they are learning about things in their environment that they have never encountered before,” Dr. Delgado says. “To determine if something is safe, a kitten might want to watch it, slowly approach it, and maybe touch, smell or taste it.”
    #10

    My Evil Plan Is Working!

    Black cat standing on hind legs with claws out and mouth open in a mischievous pose, showcasing cute cats up to no good.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #11

    You Were Kinda Asking For It

    Two mischievous cats stuck in a wooden frame, showing their cute but naughty behavior through torn panels.

    Atlantic_Token Report

    #12

    Attack!

    Black cat leaping mid-air with paws outstretched in a house hallway, showcasing mischievous but cute cat behavior.

    Atlantic_Token Report

    This sense of curiosity doesn’t disappear with age, but older cats may become more wary and calmer, as they face fewer new experiences with age. “A cat’s sensitive period is between two and nine weeks of age,” Dr. Delgado explains. “After that, it’s not that the door for learning is closed, but they may be slower to form positive associations with new experiences and may be more wary.”
    #13

    Expurrt Prowler

    Cat standing on top of a TV, showing playful and mischievous behavior among cats who are up to no good.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have my tv secured six ways to sunday because I know my cat is going to play with it like the fluffy jerk she is.

    #14

    Left Some Sauce On The Counter While I Was Outside And When I Came Back Some Was Missing. I Wonder Who Did It

    Black cat with food on its face held by person next to a pan with yolk resembling a cat shape, showing cats who are up to no good.

    a13524 Report

    #15

    Why He Do This?

    Black cat sitting on a Monopoly board while people play, showing cats who are up to no good but still cute.

    1missmywifetails Report

    One behavior that cats are led to do out of curiosity that people might see as mischievous is scoping out the countertops or pantries for a snack, even directly following a meal. Their search for food can be led by curiosity too, not only because of hunger cues.

    “If cats were to wait until they were hungry before hunting, they would run a high risk of starving to death due to the difficult nature of hunting and capturing prey,” International Cat Care explains. The curious cats are simply seeking out their next meal in the event that a dinner isn’t served.

    #16

    I Was Trying To Help, I Swear!

    Two cats being mischievous, one orange and one white with blue eyes, showing playful and cute behavior on a couch.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    oliver-swansons26 avatar
    ErrorCode404Sans
    ErrorCode404Sans
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *orange cat* oops didn't mean to break the neck, just strangle them until they gave up

    #17

    Caught In The Act!

    Cat with dark fur standing on hind legs, reaching up to open a drawer, showing playful and mischievous behavior.

    flight_chiefperigo Report

    #18

    I Was Just Dusting Them

    Cat stuck in window blinds, showing mischievous behavior but still looking cute and playful indoors.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    That said, curiosity shouldn’t be confused with aggressive behavior. If owners notice any change in their feline’s behavior, they should consider visiting a vet. When aggressive behavior appears, it’s possible that they simply need an engaging environment to satisfy their curiosity, as indoor environments can stifle their natural instincts, leaving many cats under-stimulated and bored. Therefore, owners have to find healthy outlets for their natural behaviors like climbing, scratching, and hunting.

    #19

    Art And The Artist

    Calico cat lying near broken vase and scattered roses on wooden floor, a cute cat up to no good.

    apevrilj Report

    #20

    Bicycle Thief

    Orange cat sitting in a bicycle basket outside a storefront, looking mischievous and cute on a city sidewalk.

    Atlantic_Token Report

    #21

    And If You Tell Anyone!

    Two playful cats appearing mischievous on a wooden floor, showcasing cute and naughty feline behavior.

    Intrepid_leopard13 Report

    This can be done with interactive play using interactive toys like feather wands or toy mice to mimic hunting behaviors. Playtimes should last 10-15 minutes twice daily to keep your pet active. It’s also advised to rotate toys regularly to keep things fresh and exciting. Food time can also be engaging by utilizing food puzzles and hiding food to encourage felines to ‘hunt’ for it.

    #22

    Calling On Dark Forces To Complete His Evil Plans

    Cat with curious eyes illuminated by candlelight, showcasing one of the cats who are up to no good but still cute.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #23

    Hello 911? There’s An Intruder In The House!

    Black cat caught mid-air jumping through a doorway, showcasing mischievous and cute cat behavior indoors.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #24

    Rules? I Scoff In The Face Of Rules!

    Black cat sitting outside a store with a no pets allowed sign, one of the cats who are up to no good but still cute.

    Dark_Signs8 Report

    Another great tip to redirect a cat's curiosity from naughty behaviors is to install vertical spaces they can climb and even scratch their nails on. If it’s possible, try to set up a window view for your cat so they can watch the outside world. Bonus points if you add a bird feeder outside for added entertainment. Lastly, DIY obstacle courses and hiding spots should get their energy out and should put an end to unwanted behaviors sparked by innocent curiosity.

    #25

    Tablecloth Artist

    Cat peeking through torn purple curtain with multiple holes, showing mischievous and cute behavior indoors.

    SufficientDamage94 Report

    #26

    The Orange Criminal Is Behind Bars

    Orange cat sitting on a chair behind metal bars, looking mischievous and cute, showing cats who are up to no good.

    JesMilton Report

    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a headline I hope to see someday for real.

    #27

    Screaming Profanities At The Neighbors

    Orange cat looking mischievous inside a black mesh stroller outdoors on a sidewalk near a house and grass.

    beanz_machine69 Report

    #28

    Soon I Will Have My Revenge

    Black and white cat climbing up a tall corner of a house, showcasing cats who are up to no good but still cute.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #29

    Just Staking Out The Place

    Orange cat standing on hind legs outside a window looking inside, showing cute mischievous behavior in a fall setting.

    New-Fish-8027 Report

    #30

    You Can Run But You Can’t Hide

    Orange cat with glowing eyes climbing a glass door, one of the cats who are up to no good but still cute.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #31

    Nooooo!

    Cat clinging to a window with paws raised, showing naughty but cute behavior in a playful moment.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #32

    Plotting, Or Celebrating A Plot?

    Black cat with collar on a cat tree, showing teeth in a playful, mischievous pose, capturing cats cute but up to no good.

    radcatters Report

    #33

    Ah Haha You’re Too Late!

    Fluffy white cat surrounded by shredded paper on the floor, looking mischievous and playful in a messy room.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #34

    Lil'stalker

    Curious cat peeking over a computer screen, showing mischief and cuteness in a playful pose.

    superluminal Report

    #35

    What Happens When I Forget The Treat Bag Out... Culprit In Second Pic

    Black and white cat sitting on a couch next to a torn Friskies Party Mix cat treats package, showing mischief and cuteness.

    PostingOnEveryCatSub Report

    #36

    Oatmeal Thief

    Black cat up to no good hiding in the dark with torn paper bags on a wooden floor, showing cute mischievous behavior.

    Vivid-Atmosphere-222 Report

    #37

    I Can’t Believe I Got Away With That!

    Black cat showing teeth with blurred motion, capturing a mischievous and cute moment of cats up to no good.

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #38

    Caught In The Act

    Tabby cat playfully nibbling a finger, showing mischievous behavior that highlights cats who are up to no good but still cute.

    _Anarchitect Report

    #39

    Plotting

    Tabby cat with an intense stare lying on blue carpet, one of the cats who are up to no good but still cute.

    Intrepid_leopard13 Report

    #40

    Trying To Claw Up The Table?!

    Tabby cat playfully hanging upside down on a patterned rug, partially hidden under a lace curtain, showing mischievous and cute behavior.

    Any-Sock-3611 Report

    #41

    A Cute Kitten Attacks Me

    Tabby cat up to no good chewing on a sneaker, showing playful and mischievous behavior with a cute expression.

    anon Report

    #42

    An Innocent Victim

    White cat lying in spilled soil next to a knocked-over plant, showing cats who are up to no good but are still cute

    Last_Pay_8447 Report

    #43

    Ready To Strike!

    Black cat with green eyes hiding mischievously in tall grass, showing cats who are up to no good but still cute.

    Kindly_Special_6419 Report

    #44

    Peek-A-Boo

    Black and white cat peeking mischievously from a doorway on brown tile floor in a cozy home setting.

    Ok_Dress_5276 Report

    #45

    She Lurks In The Shadows

    Two cats up to no good peek from behind a door in a cozy bedroom with clothes hanging nearby.

    Cheap-Living-5562 Report

    #46

    Plotting To Sell The Valuables

    Cute cat climbing a wooden chair trying to open a kitchen cabinet, showing playful and mischievous cat behavior.

    gwanyeah Report

