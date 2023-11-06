It’s tough when there are so many different paths you can follow. However, there are way more degrees out there than you think. Redditor u/GazelleHistorical705 sparked a really fun discussion after asking people to share the most ridiculous college majors they’d ever heard of. World domination, becoming an influencer, and being a certified pirate are just the tip of the iceberg! Scroll down to check out the rest.

Going to university is a huge deal. Your decision about what direction to pursue in your studies is going to massively affect the rest of your life. But it’s often an agonizing choice. Do you pick economics, computer science, or engineering to be practical? Or do you follow your heart and embrace literature, archeology, or whatever else you’re passionate about?

#1 IIRC, like 20 years ago some college in Indiana offered a major in World Domination

#2 That new "Influencer" degree in Ireland. My generation keeps disappointing me...

#3 My college briefly had a major in Nordic Lesbianism

Think about what the future might look like. Consider how the landscape of the job market will change. It’s impossible to know for certain what the future will bring, though. Degrees that are in demand now (e.g. nursing, culinary arts, computer science, business admin, and accounting, according to Indeed) might be supplanted by other majors in the years to come. Ideally, you want to find a degree that you’re happy with. That might sound obvious, but it’s important that you’re passionate about whatever that you’re going to spend years and years studying. It means setting all the social pressure you might feel aside, and really thinking deeply about what you’re good at, what you care about, and how practical your major will be once you enter the job market. What you’re going for is a degree that’s at the intersection of your talents, your passions, financial security, and what the world as a whole needs. Of course, you’ll need the diligence, drive, and discipline to follow through with your studies! ADVERTISEMENT

#4 At a graduation at the University of Redlands. They have a degree whereby you basically take the classes you want and call it what you want.



The degree conferred was, I kid you not: “Still trying to figure out who I am.”

#5 An old friend majored in *post-medieval Russian music*, which is a field that can only lead back into academia.

#6 At MIT you can be certified in being a pirate if you complete the courses of pistol, archery, sailing, and fencing.

Your parents might want you to be a doctor or a lawyer because they’re in-demand professions that pay well. And that’s all fine and dandy, but if you literally have no interest whatsoever in either of those paths, you’d be doing yourself a disservice by going down them. If you truly hate what you do, you can’t expect to do well in your studies or, later, in your job. Nobody wants a doctor who loathes what they do or is well-paid but miserable; they want someone who sees purpose in their career. ADVERTISEMENT But you have to understand why your family might push you down a certain path. They have a lot of life experience and they understand the importance of financial stability and reputation. Someone with a high-profile degree is seen as a valuable member of society. Someone with a ‘serious’ degree is going to have more flexibility and job offers than a person with an incredibly niche set of skills.

#7 An old friend has a Bachelor's degree in Outdoor Activities. He was never able to explain exactly what that meant, though.

#8 Puppetry. You can become a doctor of puppetry at UConn

#9 somebody got a degree from just studying the Beatles

It might be worth considering whether you can combine the two in some way. Say, going for a major that’s a bit more robust, while using your spare time to focus on your other passions, whether that’s puppetry or fencing. Depending on where in the world you live, your choice of a college degree can saddle you with student loans for decades to come (e.g. in the US), or… education is (practically) free (e.g. in many European countries). Money aside, you’ll be spending years of your life at college. It only makes sense that you don’t jump into something you’ll regret, whether that’s following a fading passion for art or giving in to massive pressure from your relatives. ADVERTISEMENT At the end of the day, the choice is yours. Just make sure that you’re aware of the time and money you’ll be investing in a particular course before signing up for a ridiculous major.

#10 Frisbee. A friends roommate at Amherst was in some kind of “create your own major” thing and chose frisbee.

His family had momey and college was just a formality.

#11 PhD in general studies

#12 My university had an Interdisciplinary Studies department that served mainly to get super duper seniors graduated. They would cobble together the random credits people got because they changed majors every semester into a "degree". You get some wild majors like a BA in Culinary Traditions and Music in the Former British Empire.

#13 Golf.



It was made so the Vice Chancellor could buy a private golf course for the university, so he could play on it. I believe it had 5 enrollments ever, and one was a joke that didnt show up or pay. It got cancelled the first year, but he got to enjoy his own personal golf course for some years after.

#14 Peace Studies. She works part time in a coffee shop. For the last 8 years.

#15 I think it was annother reddit post somewhere else, but One guy knew annother guy who had majored in egyptology, where the only way to make money was to get a masters in egyptology and teach egyptology, a literal pyramid scheme.

#16 I met a guy from Texas A&M who said all the jocks and meatheads majored in "poultry science".

#17 Indiana University in Bloomington has a program where you can create your own degree. Will Shortz made his degree enigmatology.

#18 Wasn't there a school that ended up doing a e sports degree? Guess if you wanted to start a league or team it would be nice but kids just joining to "get good" is not good lol

#19 Not sure if still available, but in Japan you could get a degree in making tea. Admittedly the whole traditional process is very much like a dance or performance rather than just boiling the kettle and using a teabag but when I first heard of it I was like wtf, kids these days.

#20 I had a friend who got a 4 year full ride academic scholarship. At our college the honors program had it's own major, with stringent writing and course requirements you had to complete along with your (ideally) primary major.



My buddy graduated in **5** years, paying for the last one, with a major in only Honors, minor in Sports medicine.

#21 Even in the 80s, the US produced more journalism majors than there were journalists.



Edit: To clarify, more majors every single year than journalists employed.

#22 I have a BS in Turfgrass Science.

#23 Knew a guy who went to Harvard for folklore.

#24 I remember a basketball player who majored in French. I was impressed. Until I realized he was a foreign student from a French speaking country.

#25 Cat psychology. My college had a hippie offshoot and the rumor was my year a gal graduated with a degree in cat psychology.

#26 P.E.I. Bonewits got an B.A. from UC Berkley in "Magic."

#27 General Studies... I attended a graduation for a good friend and some guy who was also getting g his diploma got his degree in General Studies. Still have no clue what that means, but congrats to the random stranger I never met. He got a degree!

#28 I once worked at a pharma company, and worked with a guy with “Dr.” in his name on his door.



Later found out his phd was specifically in “decision making”. Sounded insane until he explained it was related to ethics in the field of philosophy.

#29 Underwater basket weaving.

#30 I ran into a college at a career fair that was shilling at degree in esports management. Like a degree in managing esport teams. The guy got offended when I told him that it was a ridiculous concept.

#31 Non-Violent Studies. A friend majored in it. I never figured out exactly what it was but he eventually became a professor of American Studies.

#32 Why on earth has nobody mentioned [clown colleges?](https://clownswithoutborders.org/top-clown-schools-u-s/)? As in, ACTUAL colleges where they teach people how to be professional clowns.



There is also a [McDonald's college](https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hamburger_University). Which has no relation to clown college, but it would be fair to call anyone who attends a clown for their poor decision making.

#33 Masters Degree in Magic and Occult Science from the University of Exeter in the UK.



No idea what the f**k they're playing at.

#34 I had a friend who graduated with a degree in turf management. He worked on golf courses

#35 FSU has a “High Flying Circus” program

#36 Macalester College in Minnesota has Bag Pipes as a major

#37 North Carolina State made a degree for a basketball player in University studies.

#38 Did some pre reqs at a school that offered Storytelling as a degree. Also had a Bluegrass major. I actually think they're both really interesting fields, and I appreciate Appalachian culture being preserved that way. Sadly, surviving late stage capitalism doesn't leave a lot of people time to study things because of passion. It's all about the grind.

#39 My mothers best friend had a PhD in Genocide studies.

That's not really ridiculous but.

She was the happiest most chipper person I had ever met and I was always thinking.





"is she taking something to be like this? Or is she just a little crazy? Because I would be depressed."

#40 Comedy at Emerson

#41 My college in Florida offered a major in Canadian-American Relations.



Edit: Wow, really struck a nerve with the CAR majors of reddit

#42 Bible. Not religious studies or theological history, it's just Bible.

#43 Wood. You can major in wood at Purdue, where you’re learning about wood processing after it’s harvested for lumber.



Only about 6 folks enrolled at any time.

#44 A friend of mine failed out of the nursing program his last semester of college. Nearly 4 years wasted so they let him graduate with a “life sciences” degree.