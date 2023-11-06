ADVERTISEMENT

Going to university is a huge deal. Your decision about what direction to pursue in your studies is going to massively affect the rest of your life. But it’s often an agonizing choice. Do you pick economics, computer science, or engineering to be practical? Or do you follow your heart and embrace literature, archeology, or whatever else you’re passionate about?

It’s tough when there are so many different paths you can follow. However, there are way more degrees out there than you think. Redditor u/GazelleHistorical705 sparked a really fun discussion after asking people to share the most ridiculous college majors they’d ever heard of. World domination, becoming an influencer, and being a certified pirate are just the tip of the iceberg! Scroll down to check out the rest.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous IIRC, like 20 years ago some college in Indiana offered a major in World Domination

Rev_Christopheles , Min An Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous That new "Influencer" degree in Ireland. My generation keeps disappointing me...

Legitimate-Career342 , Los Muertos Crew Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeesh. Ireland sounds lovely until you think about the bitter cold and now this.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#3

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous My college briefly had a major in Nordic Lesbianism

WhizzleTeabags , Brett Sayles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Think about what the future might look like. Consider how the landscape of the job market will change. It’s impossible to know for certain what the future will bring, though. Degrees that are in demand now (e.g. nursing, culinary arts, computer science, business admin, and accounting, according to Indeed) might be supplanted by other majors in the years to come.

Ideally, you want to find a degree that you’re happy with. That might sound obvious, but it’s important that you’re passionate about whatever that you’re going to spend years and years studying. It means setting all the social pressure you might feel aside, and really thinking deeply about what you’re good at, what you care about, and how practical your major will be once you enter the job market.

What you’re going for is a degree that’s at the intersection of your talents, your passions, financial security, and what the world as a whole needs. Of course, you’ll need the diligence, drive, and discipline to follow through with your studies!

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous At a graduation at the University of Redlands. They have a degree whereby you basically take the classes you want and call it what you want.

The degree conferred was, I kid you not: “Still trying to figure out who I am.”

dmur726 , RDNE Stock project Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
vvmartin avatar
pep Ito
pep Ito
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not nonsense. The amount of students who start a career thinking they would like it without knowing what it consists of and end up dropping out years later totally wasting their time. At least this way they can see what they are about.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#5

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous An old friend majored in *post-medieval Russian music*, which is a field that can only lead back into academia.

ScarnAndMacklinFBI , wikipedia.org Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean.. sure? It did score him (presumably) a higher education career (probably) with tenure.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous At MIT you can be certified in being a pirate if you complete the courses of pistol, archery, sailing, and fencing.

ArwenAsmi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lord baby jebus... please dear baby jebus.... say the graduation scroll was printed on a black skull flag.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Your parents might want you to be a doctor or a lawyer because they’re in-demand professions that pay well. And that’s all fine and dandy, but if you literally have no interest whatsoever in either of those paths, you’d be doing yourself a disservice by going down them.

If you truly hate what you do, you can’t expect to do well in your studies or, later, in your job. Nobody wants a doctor who loathes what they do or is well-paid but miserable; they want someone who sees purpose in their career.

ADVERTISEMENT

But you have to understand why your family might push you down a certain path. They have a lot of life experience and they understand the importance of financial stability and reputation. Someone with a high-profile degree is seen as a valuable member of society. Someone with a ‘serious’ degree is going to have more flexibility and job offers than a person with an incredibly niche set of skills.
#7

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous An old friend has a Bachelor's degree in Outdoor Activities. He was never able to explain exactly what that meant, though.

EnlargedBit371 , Katya Wolf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably because Outdoor Activities can cover a huge amount of subjects

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous Puppetry. You can become a doctor of puppetry at UConn

93tilInfinityish , Eric Masur Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous somebody got a degree from just studying the Beatles

bouncypinata , Bernard Gotfryd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
hardrad2009 avatar
hardrad2009
hardrad2009
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well it’s not totally bonkers, my friend got a degree in music history studying hair metal and glam rock.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

It might be worth considering whether you can combine the two in some way. Say, going for a major that’s a bit more robust, while using your spare time to focus on your other passions, whether that’s puppetry or fencing.

Depending on where in the world you live, your choice of a college degree can saddle you with student loans for decades to come (e.g. in the US), or… education is (practically) free (e.g. in many European countries). Money aside, you’ll be spending years of your life at college. It only makes sense that you don’t jump into something you’ll regret, whether that’s following a fading passion for art or giving in to massive pressure from your relatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the day, the choice is yours. Just make sure that you’re aware of the time and money you’ll be investing in a particular course before signing up for a ridiculous major.
#10

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous Frisbee. A friends roommate at Amherst was in some kind of “create your own major” thing and chose frisbee.
His family had momey and college was just a formality.

hightower65 , Michael Gane Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No better than the basketweaving graduate that happened to be a major in the USAF. Lucky us having such a bright guy around.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#11

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous PhD in general studies

dravik , Kampus Production Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous My university had an Interdisciplinary Studies department that served mainly to get super duper seniors graduated. They would cobble together the random credits people got because they changed majors every semester into a "degree". You get some wild majors like a BA in Culinary Traditions and Music in the Former British Empire.

pinelands1901 , RDNE Stock project Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous Golf.

It was made so the Vice Chancellor could buy a private golf course for the university, so he could play on it. I believe it had 5 enrollments ever, and one was a joke that didnt show up or pay. It got cancelled the first year, but he got to enjoy his own personal golf course for some years after.

jadelink88 , Markus Spiske Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous Peace Studies. She works part time in a coffee shop. For the last 8 years.

Katesouthwest , Anastasiya Lobanovskaya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I find it absurd to think all humanity will be peace loving individuals however... peace studies, with its absurd name, has a very legitimate use in government.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous I think it was annother reddit post somewhere else, but One guy knew annother guy who had majored in egyptology, where the only way to make money was to get a masters in egyptology and teach egyptology, a literal pyramid scheme.

Ok-Platypus-7206 , wikipedia.org Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous I met a guy from Texas A&M who said all the jocks and meatheads majored in "poultry science".

geekusprimus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous Indiana University in Bloomington has a program where you can create your own degree. Will Shortz made his degree enigmatology.

tracerhoosier , Brett Jordan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
dross97124 avatar
Vasha
Vasha
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ah. the study of puzzles. (Will Shortz is the puzzle editor at the New York Times.)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous Wasn't there a school that ended up doing a e sports degree? Guess if you wanted to start a league or team it would be nice but kids just joining to "get good" is not good lol

Klashus , Buro Millennial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand the e-sports universe. However, it has an insanely large audience in Asia and a growing audience in America. That degree could, potentially, be very useful to be very profitable.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous Not sure if still available, but in Japan you could get a degree in making tea. Admittedly the whole traditional process is very much like a dance or performance rather than just boiling the kettle and using a teabag but when I first heard of it I was like wtf, kids these days.

darybrain , Ivan Samkov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
stefanscheiben avatar
The Scout
The Scout
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tea ceremony is an art form. It is an extremely detailed ritual, there are tea masters who have been studying the subject for decades. In japanese history, society was extremely hierarchic, but in the teahouse the social rules were totally different. While sometimes resembling a dance, it is more like getting into a specific mindframe while establishing a host-guest-hierarchy and executing traditional processes. Nothing in this resembles the act of using a teabag (which should be a crime in itself, and no, I am not british). Japanese tea (matcha, which many people only know as a milky Starbucks drink, but really is a very fine green tea powder) is foamed in a special cup using a bamboo brush, using hot water from a coal basin, not a stove... Neither the Brits nor the no-less tea prone Fresians (northern Germany and Netherland) ever have developed something of a similar complexity, and even the Chinese tea rituals (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chinese_tea_culture) are less evolved.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous I had a friend who got a 4 year full ride academic scholarship. At our college the honors program had it's own major, with stringent writing and course requirements you had to complete along with your (ideally) primary major.

My buddy graduated in **5** years, paying for the last one, with a major in only Honors, minor in Sports medicine.

Zelcron , Min An Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dunno what honors is. Sports medicine is useful though.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#21

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous Even in the 80s, the US produced more journalism majors than there were journalists.

Edit: To clarify, more majors every single year than journalists employed.

zenos_dog , Ketut Subiyanto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Journalism needs to be viewed as a serious major. The real lack of actual journalistic integrity around this hel*hole, is exponentially contributing to disinformation

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#22

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous I have a BS in Turfgrass Science.

nps87 , Peter Burdon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Useful in golf course and football/baseball field maintenance. Also, turf area of the horse race course.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Knew a guy who went to Harvard for folklore.

your_inner_monologue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
hardrad2009 avatar
hardrad2009
hardrad2009
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But he still has his Harvard diploma and it’s really sometimes the only thing that matters.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous I remember a basketball player who majored in French. I was impressed. Until I realized he was a foreign student from a French speaking country.

Znnensns Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
aph1 avatar
Andy
Andy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It could encompass French literature, French philosophy and French art

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#25

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous Cat psychology. My college had a hippie offshoot and the rumor was my year a gal graduated with a degree in cat psychology.

Northern-teacher , Cong H Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous P.E.I. Bonewits got an B.A. from UC Berkley in "Magic."

ExpedientDemise , https://unsplash.com/photos/woman-blowing-sprinkle-in-her-hand-AJ_Mou1FUS8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are many different traditions of magic. I would definitely be interested, myself.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#27

General Studies... I attended a graduation for a good friend and some guy who was also getting g his diploma got his degree in General Studies. Still have no clue what that means, but congrats to the random stranger I never met. He got a degree!

JoeHazelw00d Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
tucker_cahooter avatar
Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With the option to proceed to a Ph.D. in General Studies, as listed above

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#28

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous I once worked at a pharma company, and worked with a guy with “Dr.” in his name on his door.

Later found out his phd was specifically in “decision making”. Sounded insane until he explained it was related to ethics in the field of philosophy.

Adventurous-Depth984 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#29

Underwater basket weaving.

I_Have_A_Name37654 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

May I introduce him to my dry land basketweaving officer in charge in my squadron in the USAF? I'm sure we can weave together a few hours of very interesting conversation, to be observed by all, out of this.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

I ran into a college at a career fair that was shilling at degree in esports management. Like a degree in managing esport teams. The guy got offended when I told him that it was a ridiculous concept.

Prestigious-Bee8671 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Have you seen their bank accounts? Its not as ridiculous as it sounds.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

Non-Violent Studies. A friend majored in it. I never figured out exactly what it was but he eventually became a professor of American Studies.

lynnburko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Why on earth has nobody mentioned [clown colleges?](https://clownswithoutborders.org/top-clown-schools-u-s/)? As in, ACTUAL colleges where they teach people how to be professional clowns.

There is also a [McDonald's college](https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hamburger_University). Which has no relation to clown college, but it would be fair to call anyone who attends a clown for their poor decision making.

Amazing_Excuse_3860 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like what? Did you think clowns were born and bred clowns at the professional circuses that actually make money? They had to learn their trade somewhere. They also have a magic college. 🤷🏻‍♂️

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

Masters Degree in Magic and Occult Science from the University of Exeter in the UK.

No idea what the f**k they're playing at.

Charisma_Engine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
abbeyfeale2004 avatar
Sylvia Schmitz
Sylvia Schmitz
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, where would all the witches and wizards go to further their studies after Hogwarts?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

I had a friend who graduated with a degree in turf management. He worked on golf courses

Todayismyday98 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

FSU has a “High Flying Circus” program

crumpl3r Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd be interested in taking the Monty Python Flying Circus study. And now for something completely different... SPLAT.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Macalester College in Minnesota has Bag Pipes as a major

Callahan333 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

North Carolina State made a degree for a basketball player in University studies.

HayTX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous Did some pre reqs at a school that offered Storytelling as a degree. Also had a Bluegrass major. I actually think they're both really interesting fields, and I appreciate Appalachian culture being preserved that way. Sadly, surviving late stage capitalism doesn't leave a lot of people time to study things because of passion. It's all about the grind.

Relevant-Branch-4324 , Karolina Grabowska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My exwife had a major in GIS with a minor in applianician studies. Guess what part of the country she helps a major company make maps.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous My mothers best friend had a PhD in Genocide studies.
That's not really ridiculous but.
She was the happiest most chipper person I had ever met and I was always thinking.


"is she taking something to be like this? Or is she just a little crazy? Because I would be depressed."

HericaRight , wikipedia.org Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Comedy at Emerson

kimanf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

My college in Florida offered a major in Canadian-American Relations.

Edit: Wow, really struck a nerve with the CAR majors of reddit

lookyloolookingatyou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous Bible. Not religious studies or theological history, it's just Bible.

carolina822 , John-Mark Smith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
bresemanc avatar
BlindAres
BlindAres
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, religious scholars are a thing. And I'd imagine many colleges would hire them.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#43

"Nordic Lesbianism": 45 College Majors That Are Just Ridiculous Wood. You can major in wood at Purdue, where you’re learning about wood processing after it’s harvested for lumber.

Only about 6 folks enrolled at any time.

MySp0onIsTooBigg , Ono Kosuki Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

A friend of mine failed out of the nursing program his last semester of college. Nearly 4 years wasted so they let him graduate with a “life sciences” degree.

-Words-Words-Words- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

I had an advanced rhetoric teacher who was getting a PHD in something related to reality television. Part of our homework was to watch an episode of 24 before every class.

Turns out the portfolio at the end of the semester was worth 90% of the grade so I just skipped the class and wrote about 90 pages worth of rhetorical criticism essays on the war on drugs during a three day adderall and redbull fueled binge at the end of the semester.

Got a C+

Leemur89 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!