Best Dog Subscription Box In 2024
There’s nothing more adorable than surprising your pup with a monthly dog subscription box. Showing you care spreads love and will surely receive plenty of tail wags.
The best part about subscription boxes is that they make it super easy to pamper your pup with custom treats and exciting new toys without ever leaving the house. Trust us, seeing your pup’s face melt each time you bring a new bundle is well worth the effort.
Of more than 20 excellent dog subscription boxes we found in our research, only eight made it to our list. We picked our favorites based on the dog’s size, chew preferences, and dietary needs. We also examined the quality and value of each box’s contents, shipping options, and whether the box is customizable. Here are the winners.
Our Community Picks
Best Overall: BarkBox $39.00
Runner-Up: Chewy Goody Box $27.99
Also Great: PupJoy Eco-Friendly Goodie Box $34.99
Best Overall Dog Subscription Boxes
Our favorite subscription boxes feature the highest-quality dog toys from natural rubber and nylon, as well as tasty treats approved by hundreds of happy dogs. With BarkBox, you can also upgrade to the "heavy chewer box" or super-chewer version.
BarkBox
Monthly Price: $39.00 | Lifestage: All | Theme: New monthly theme | Gifting Item: Yes | Customizable: Yes | Allergy-Free Treats: Yes | SuperChewer Option: Yes | Subscription Plan: 6 or 12 months | Free Shipping: Yes
Show your pup Consuela the Cactus and your dog is ready for playtime. If you want never-ending tail wags and joyous woofs, our top pick for dog subscription boxes is the popular BarkBox. It includes various plush toys and treats, from Coral Ruff to NBA and Slobber Party. Plus, BarkBox offers a new theme every month.
BarkBox toys feature different textures and materials to fully engage pups and adult dogs. They are also safe and made of non-toxic, resilient rubber that’s surprisingly gentle on your dog’s teeth. Buying toys like Consuela the Cactus separately would cost more than the monthly subscription, so this subscription box is an excellent value.
The treats in BarkBox are healthy and contain no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, BHA, or propylene glycol.
Delivery options include six and twelve-month subscriptions. The boxes contain two dog toys, two bags of dog treats, and a monthly surprise item. BarkBox is available in three sizes: small, medium, and large.
What We Like:
• Durable, engaging toys made from different materials
• Rubber toys are dishwasher-friendly
• New theme every month
What We Don’t Like:
• Not for heavy chewers
PupJoy Eco-Friendly Goodie Box
Monthly Price: $34.99 | Lifestage: All | Theme: New monthly theme | Gifting Item: Yes | Customizable: Yes | Allergy-Free Treats: Yes | Super Chewer Option: Free replacement of destroyed toys | Subscription Plan: Monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly delivery | Free Shipping: Yes
If you’re looking for a healthy, eco-friendly pup box, PupJoy is a box you can tailor to your dog. The box contains eight items: four US-made treats, two high-quality toys, and two thick grass-fed bully sticks. Choose small, medium, or large dog toys and treat packs. Each subscription box is easily customizable.
The flexible delivery plan allows you to choose your schedule, and the box features new and popular dog toy brands, chews, and treats. You can pick monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly delivery options.
Many pet parents reported that this dog subscription box exceeded their expectations and contained only quality products. We appreciate that the dog treats have no synthetic additives, no animal by-products, are gluten-free, and don't contain GMO grains.
What We Like:
• Socially responsible brand
• Extensive "pick-your-own-products" option
• Crafted with post-consumer recycled and earth-healthy • materials.
What We Don’t Like:
• Some toys may not be durable enough for heavy chewers
Best Subscription Boxes For Heavy Chewers
We chose subscription boxes for canines based on how durable the dog chew toys were for aggressive chewing. We wanted to find long-lasting and safe toys for Shepherds, Pitbulls, Golden Retriever pups, and all dog breeds that destroy chew toys within minutes.
Barkbox Super Chewer
Monthly Price: $49.00 | Lifestage: All | Theme: New monthly theme | Gifting Item: Yes | Customizable: Yes, for allergy and diet preferences | Subscription Plan: 6 or 12 months | Free Shipping: Yes
The best part about the Barkbox Super Chewer pack is that you get three size options: small, medium, and large. Each toy is designed by BarkBox and tested to stand up to the toughest chewers. The superpower toys are crafted with solid rubber and nylon and made for heavy, endless chomping. Extra toys cost only $9.00 more, and you can subscribe to Bright Dental Kits with durable chews.
Each month, there’s a new theme, from the Great Outdoors to backyard barbecue. The toy and treat box features two tough dog toys that are always fluff-free, two full-sized bags of fresh, healthy dog treats, and a monthly surprise item.
The BarkBox Super Chewer option also allows for allergy-friendly options, always-changing play styles, and materials designed especially for aggressive chewers. Dog treats in this set also contain zero artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, BHA, or propylene glycol.
What We Like:
• Natural, durable rubber-scented toys
• Healthy treats
• Fluff-free, tough dog toys that are very durable
What We Don’t Like:
• We don't see any mention of phthalate-free PVC toys
BULLYMAKE Box
Monthly Price: $27.00 | Lifestage: All | Theme: New monthly theme | Gifting item: Yes | Customizable: Yes, for allergy and diet preferences | Subscription Plan: 1, 3, 6 or 12 months subscription option | Free Shipping: Yes
BULLYMAKE is another fantastic subscription box for aggressive chewers. This brand features fun monthly themes, like Barktober Fest, which features a rubber beer can. The box includes a variety of puppy and dog toys crafted from durable materials.
Each toy and treat box contains two to three tough, super-durable toys and two bags of treats. You can customize your subscription box by mixing and matching dog toys or choosing only the toys option if your pup suffers from allergies.
Super Chewer dog subscription box includes nylon, ballistic, rubber, and rope dog toys that last. Meanwhile, the grain-free treats include tasty chicken tenders, bulleywurst, lamb bites, and soft jerseys.
Subscription offers are for one, three, six, or twelve months, with the first subscription box at a discounted rate of $23.
What We Like:
• Grain-free treats
• "Toys only" option for allergenic dogs
• Durability guarantee with kevlar, rope, nylon, and ballistic toys
What We Don’t Like:
• Difficult to cancel subscription plans
Best Puppy Subscription Box
Since The Humane Society of the United States recommends puppy toys to fight boredom, help with teething, and prevent behavioral disorders, we handpicked subscription boxes featuring high-quality chew toys and wholesome ingredients for optimal canine health.
Chewy Goody Box
Monthly Price: $27.99 | Lifestage: Puppy | Theme: Birthday | Gifting Item: Yes | Customizable: Yes, for allergy and diet preferences | Subscription Plan: 1, 3, 6 or 12 months subscription option | Free Shipping: Yes
The Chewy subscription box is a specially curated gift basket for puppies. The Chewy Birthday Goody Box features fun toys, tasty snacks, a grooming brush, teething rings and poop bags. There’s a 45% savings on this subscription box without any commitment to a monthly subscription.
The chewy treat and toy box for puppies includes healthy Nutro mini bites in beef and berry and an N-Bone puppy teething ring. This charming puppy box is suitable for all breeds throughout puppyhood and features squeaky, variety pack, and crinkle puppy toys.
What We Like:
• Crafted specifically for puppies
• Priced affordably
• No corn, wheat, no soy is used in puppy treats
What We Don’t Like:
• Toys aren't recommended for heavy chewers
Box Dog
Monthly Price: $39.99 | Lifestage: Puppy and adult (small breed) | Theme: Monthly new theme | Gifting Item: Yes | Customizable: Yes, for allergy and diet | Subscription Plan: Monthly or quarterly subscription | Free Shipping: Yes
The Box Dog subscription box suits wonderfully small pups and includes high-quality dog toys and handmade treats. Each subscription box features two types of handmade dog treats, like frosted cookies, bagels, donuts, and cheese sticks. We love this dog subscription box; you can choose the items and plan. Plus, you get a free delivery.
Each box includes one vegan, cruelty-free skincare, wellness item, or dog clothing made from their own Box Dog line. So you could get a nose balm, paw salve, shampoos, bandanas, and even puppy collars. Tough chewer and premium toys are included, and you can order small, medium, or large puppy toys depending on your breed.
What We Like:
• Handmade treats
• Vegan and cruelty-free skincare with doggie sunscreen
• Features original toys like durable monster dog pull-toys
What We Don’t Like:
• One of the pricier options on our list
Best Value Dog Subscription Boxes
You don't have to break the bank to make your furry friend happy with a subscription box. Most dogs get excited about the simple thrill of surprise.
For the best value, we opted for affordable dog subscription boxes with durable chews and healthy dog treats that most dogs would enjoy.
RescueBox
Monthly Price: $29.99 | Lifestage: All | Theme: Monthly | Gifting item: Yes | Customizable: Yes | Subscription Plan: Monthly or quarterly subscription | Free Shipping: Yes
If you have cats and dogs in your multi-pet home, the RescueBox subscription is for you. What sets RescueBox apart is its mission-driven approach, as each box purchased helps support animal rescue efforts.
By subscribing to Rescue Box, you treat your dogs to a fun dog subscription box and also get to support a rescue. Each toy and treat box for pups offers five toys and feeds 60 shelter animals.
Rescue Box offers different size options for all dog breeds, with the smallest size for dogs under 20 pounds and the largest subscription box for dogs over 50 pounds.
What We Like:
• Nice selection featuring $40+ worth of toys, treats and chews
• Supports charitable cause
• Unique themes with each box
What We Don’t Like:
• Most toys aren't suitable for heavy chewers
Nature Gnaws Large Gnaw Box
Monthly Price: $39.99 | Lifestage: All | Theme: None | Gifting Item: Yes | Customizable: Yes | Subscription Plan: Monthly | Free Shipping: Yes
We know how expensive dog treats may be, but the Nature Gnaws treat box provides a value-packed solution for pet parents seeking high-quality, natural treats without breaking the bank.
The box includes 100% natural and long-lasting chews for medium and large dog breeds. There is also a small dog treat subscription box option. This is a good way for your dog to sample a variety of chew treats and find out what they like.
What We Like:
• All-natural chews and treats
• Ingredients sourced responsibly via the SQF Food Safety Program
• An affordable option for multi-pet homes
What We Don’t Like:
• Nothing to report
How We Chose Best Subscription Boxes
We looked for top-notch, affordable dog subscription boxes featuring fashion items, dog grooming products, quality dog toys, and healthy chews and treats.
Material Quality. We assessed the materials used in the dog toys to ensure durability and your pet’s safety.
Variety. We considered the range of items offered in each box, including toys, treats, grooming products, and accessories, to provide a well-rounded experience for your pet.
Themes. We looked for subscription boxes that offered engaging themes and tailored experiences to make each unboxing moment memorable.
Price. We aimed for a balance between affordability and premium items in the subscription boxes.
Reviews. We checked out customer reviews and feedback to gauge the satisfaction levels of subscribers.
Lifestage: Tailoring to the diverse needs of dogs at different life stages was crucial in our selection process.
Are Dog Subscription Boxes Worth It?
Subscribing to dog boxes is definitely worth it. Not only does it bring joy to your furry friend when the box arrives, but it also saves you a significant amount of money and time. Plus, subscription boxes are tailored to your dog’s needs, so it’s like giving them a personalized gift every month.
We calculated the cost of purchasing toys and treats on Amazon or Chewy and found we would spend more by a margin. Also, if you have a new puppy, subscription boxes keep you well-stocked with different puppy toys, chews, and treats with minimal effort.