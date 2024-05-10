There’s nothing more adorable than surprising your pup with a monthly dog subscription box. Showing you care spreads love and will surely receive plenty of tail wags.

The best part about subscription boxes is that they make it super easy to pamper your pup with custom treats and exciting new toys without ever leaving the house. Trust us, seeing your pup’s face melt each time you bring a new bundle is well worth the effort.

Of more than 20 excellent dog subscription boxes we found in our research, only eight made it to our list. We picked our favorites based on the dog’s size, chew preferences, and dietary needs. We also examined the quality and value of each box’s contents, shipping options, and whether the box is customizable. Here are the winners.

Our Community Picks

Best Overall: BarkBox $39.00

Runner-Up: Chewy Goody Box $27.99

Also Great: PupJoy Eco-Friendly Goodie Box $34.99

Best Overall Dog Subscription Boxes

Our favorite subscription boxes feature the highest-quality dog toys from natural rubber and nylon, as well as tasty treats approved by hundreds of happy dogs. With BarkBox, you can also upgrade to the "heavy chewer box" or super-chewer version.