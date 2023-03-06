“The customer is always right” is a well-respected mantra of every consumer-centric business – and knowing how to handle complaints well is key to success. However, we’re all human, and sometimes, you’ve got to blow off a little steam.

This netizen – that has since deleted their account – shared a screenshot of a 1-star Google review that bashed this restaurant’s taco prices on one of Reddit’s communities, and what made it all intriguing was the owner’s response.

Restaurant owner levels with dissatisfied customer who complained about their $1.68 taco

In response to the 1-star review, the owner broke down the cost of the taco and said that the business didn’t make any money because the patron paid with a credit card

It’s no big secret that you anticipate dealing with a disgruntled customer at some point if you operate a business or work in a consumer-facing position. It doesn’t matter how good you think your product or service is – you’re bound to receive some criticism, and the key is knowing how to respond effectively.

The customer in question began his 1-star review by being weirdly specific. They said that they ordered a street taco for $1.68 and that it had five pieces of beef in it. The person then proceeded by stating how horrible the service was and how the taco wasn’t taco-ing for that amount of money. They said the that restaurant gives you two corn tortillas with almost no meat and a pile of onions and cilantro on them.

Before going on Google and letting their anger out, the patron even decided to confront a worker and ask them why there was so little meat – however, they claimed that he didn’t even acknowledge what they were saying.

The customer then went on to berate the owner for choosing to run a business and shortchange their customers, and said that if they can’t serve the community properly for what they charge – they shouldn’t run the restaurant at all.

Now, this is where the owner hit the unsatisfied consumer with a golden response by breaking down the price of the taco and all the resources that went into making it. They pointed out all the charges, from tortillas to the rent of the building – however, the final comeback was when the owner said that since the customer paid with their credit card, the business didn’t make any money.

A few commenters were on the restaurant’s side, saying that it’s odd to find $1.68 expensive and that it’s rather upsetting that consumers don’t realize how much credit cards cost businesses. Others, on the other hand, doubted the owner’s calculations and refused to accept his “my product is bad because I don’t get any money” response.