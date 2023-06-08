Person Engages In Petty Revenge After A Rental Property Owner Ruins Their $4,000-Worth Stay
A family vacation should be the time to relax and enjoy some quality time together. However, certain unexpected matters can make the holiday turn sour. Or smelly, in some cases.
Redditor u/hairyconary told the ‘Petty Revenge’ community about his vacation going south because of a misunderstanding with the rental property owners. They kicked the entire family out of their temporary home worth $4000, which is why the redditor engaged in an act of vengeance destined to make sure the place “will stink to high heaven”.
Unfortunately, paying a sizeable amount of money for a rental place doesn’t ensure a trouble-free stay
Image credits: eddows_arunothai (not the actual photo)
Rental property owners kicked out this person’s entire family, ruining their two-week vacation
Image credirs: BGStock72 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: hairyconary
Nothing about this story makes any sense.
There's a weird price difference between a $4k stay and $20/day for a cleaner...
Wait, so you take revenge on the owners while the cleaning person was the bad guy? I mean, I understand the owners weren't very nice or considerate, but still.
