ADVERTISEMENT

You’re here, taking a test that promises to criticize you in the end—and that alone shows you’re willing to get to know yourself better and grow as a person. 👏 Or maybe you’re just here to see if we can guess your worst personality trait correctly. Either way, once you answer the 25 questions in this test, you’ll get a result revealing your worst personality trait. All you have to do is answer the questions as honestly as possible. If your exact answer isn’t listed, just pick the closest one. Let’s see if we can predict your toxic trait correctly.

RELATED: