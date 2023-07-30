Garage sales can be pretty exciting because you really never know what you are going to find. Some people don’t even attend to purchase something, they just want to browse and see what random assortment of household items they can find. But other’s go with a purpose.

The “repaintings” online community showcases art where someone has found a thrifted painting and made it into something entirely new. Whether adding jokes, easter eggs or fully changing the concept on the canvas, these artists create cool “new” works for us all to enjoy. So be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below.