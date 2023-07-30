Garage sales can be pretty exciting because you really never know what you are going to find. Some people don’t even attend to purchase something, they just want to browse and see what random assortment of household items they can find. But other’s go with a purpose. 

The “repaintings” online community showcases art where someone has found a thrifted painting and made it into something entirely new. Whether adding jokes, easter eggs or fully changing the concept on the canvas, these artists create cool “new” works for us all to enjoy. So be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below. 

#1

Massive Duck

Massive Duck

Nagyongyonyuru

#2

Ruby Ruby Roo

Ruby Ruby Roo

tripperfunster

#3

The Lift

The Lift

Stoneway933R

Often, when we hear of people “updating” art, it might send a shiver down our spines, as we conjure up images of Ecce Homo (lovingly titled “potato Jesus”) that was “upgraded” by amateur art restorer Cecilia Jiménez. Plus, there is some part of us that has a perhaps irrational fear that some long lost classic painting is just sitting in a garage, only for some well-meaning artist to find it and brush over it with their own ideas.

In reality, much of this work is done digitally, so we can really say, for the most part, no paintings were harmed in the making of this post. In cases where they were “repainted,” the art was a reproduction or just a home project. 
#4

"Dear God, Give Us A Sign!"

"Dear God, Give Us A Sign!"

sarGasm37Bro

#5

Personal Demons

Personal Demons

Vartoons

#6

Duck Hunt Framed Thrift Store Re-Painting (13.5 X 22")

Duck Hunt Framed Thrift Store Re-Painting (13.5 X 22")

PixelPaint64

The Silly Stellar Jay
The Silly Stellar Jay
Community Member
Genius. Looks like a screen with the frame too

Genius. Looks like a screen with the frame too

It’s also worth noting that most of this art was just sitting in some garage or the back of a thrift store for who knows how long. As sad as it may seem, the “standard” for a lot of art is just being thrown out when no one buys it, so even if you are very much against the idea of “repainting,” it’s still the lesser evil compared to this artwork being destroyed. Plus, “repainting” also means much of it is saved and digitized for the future. 
#7

Legend Says It's Still Floating Out There

Legend Says It's Still Floating Out There

dorthLadder

#8

UFO's Over A Norman Rockwell

UFO’s Over A Norman Rockwell

Forgetthealamoplease

#9

Should Have Taken That Left Turn At Albuquerque

Should Have Taken That Left Turn At Albuquerque

tripperfunster

As you look at these, perhaps they might spark some creative ideas in you. After all, adding to a painting might be an easier way to practice than standing in front of an empty canvas and stressing out. Total creative freedom often means difficulty starting, since there are a million directions you might go, but no clarity of destination. Though I would recommend not painting your first work on an existing piece of art, it might go over poorly. 
#10

I Recently Did A Star Wars Themed Repainting Commission As A Christmas Present! I Think It Turned Out Pretty Well :)

I Recently Did A Star Wars Themed Repainting Commission As A Christmas Present! I Think It Turned Out Pretty Well :)

OhoBenderez

#11

The Distinguished Dr. John A. Zoidberg

The Distinguished Dr. John A. Zoidberg

smoldragonenergy

#12

Newest Painting On Thrifted Bedsheets

Newest Painting On Thrifted Bedsheets

sydedunn

If you are a complete beginner, no need to worry either, there are hundreds of hours of quality content out there to get you on the right path. Bob Ross is one such painting legend for his soft, kind voice and mannerisms. You can find his videos on YouTube here. But paints, canvases, and the like cost money, so perhaps you would instead prefer digital art? While the necessary peripherals can be costly, one can always try and use just a mouse. The end result may only vaguely resemble art, but it should be memorable. 
#13

Stoneway933R

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

laughing. also imagining in my home with no explanation -- just let guests sort of find it on their own and try to figure it out.

#14

On The Hunt

On The Hunt

mlf2721

#15

Ewok Jedi Temple, UV Reactive Paint And Glows In The Dark

Ewok Jedi Temple, UV Reactive Paint And Glows In The Dark

DaveRuinsArt

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Glows in the dark if you have a black light. I like it though.

Some of the pieces here use an existing painting as a sort of “canvas within a canvas,” where a natural scene has characters, memes, or creatures interspersed within it. A lot of these would easily fall into the category of fan art, where people make non-official reproductions or representations of stories and characters they love. If one wants to sell this kind of art, it’s best to make it abstract, as, surprise surprise, most characters in media fall under some sort of copyright
#16

This Was A Framed Print From Big Lots, Bought At A Thrift. Christmas Gift For A Mandalorian Fan

This Was A Framed Print From Big Lots, Bought At A Thrift. Christmas Gift For A Mandalorian Fan

silvermermaid74

#17

Just A Monster And Her Cat

Just A Monster And Her Cat

schnauby30

#18

Found The Perfect Frame For My Mario Kart Repainting. Because It's A Small Canvas I Needed To Make It Look Bigger And Luxurious ✨background Is Made From An Old Pillowcase

Found The Perfect Frame For My Mario Kart Repainting. Because It’s A Small Canvas I Needed To Make It Look Bigger And Luxurious ✨background Is Made From An Old Pillowcase

Stoneway933R

While we often associate it with the internet era, fanart actually goes back a lot further, to the original “fandoms,” itself a term that many of us associate with internet groups. In fact, already in the 1930s, there was an organized group of science fiction fans, who would host debates, discussions, and even art and fan theories about their favorite works. 
#19

Found This Cute Guy At A Habitat Store. Fixed His Broken Spots, Adding A Winking Eye And Mustache

Found This Cute Guy At A Habitat Store. Fixed His Broken Spots, Adding A Winking Eye And Mustache

Kamijosflower

The Silly Stellar Jay
The Silly Stellar Jay
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would have leaned in and given him an eye patch.

#20

Flugobjekt

Flugobjekt

altenacreations

#21

Trouble!

Trouble!

altenacreations

It wasn’t long until people just started making their own drawings, paintings, and texts, all of which would fall under some category of fan art. It was most established in the science fiction scene, for example, from 1967 onwards, there was even a Hugo award for best fan art, a category that still exists today. But the internet did help this concept explode onto mainstream consciousness. 
#22

Oil On Thrifted Fabric

Oil On Thrifted Fabric

sydedunn

Sandra Gleeson
Sandra Gleeson
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like this for some obscure reason

#23

Walking With Dinosaurs

Walking With Dinosaurs

SallyFaulkes

#24

Just A Little Rudolph Scene

Just A Little Rudolph Scene

SlapHappyPappy64

The internet has not only made fan art more visible (this post is a good example of that,) but it’s also made art more accessible in general. If one has the patience to sit through tutorial after tutorial, they can learn a lot. There are most likely enough free resources out there to take up all of a person's time if they truly choose to devote themselves to being a self-taught artist. 
#25

A Day At Lake Eternia

A Day At Lake Eternia

Quiche___Lorraine

#26

Mind Flayer

Mind Flayer

altenacreations

#27

Van Gogh IKEA Trip

Van Gogh IKEA Trip

SallyFaulkes

Furthermore, there are massive communities of other aspiring artists that can give feedback and inspiration. In fact, the art community online is so massive that even relatively niche categories, like “repaintings” have over 600 thousand users. So in the olden days, you might be lucky if a few hundred people saw your work over a year at some gallery, now it would be hard to not hit five figures in a few days. 
#28

The Iron Giant

The Iron Giant

YungAvocadoDaGawd84

#29

Handful Of Previously Unposted Reimagined Covers I Never Posted!

Handful Of Previously Unposted Reimagined Covers I Never Posted!

spatialsequence

#30

Babadook

Babadook

Stoneway933R

So if anything here has left you inspired, good, look up tutorials, ask for help online, or perhaps even sign up for a few classes. Whether paint, pencil, digital, or something more tactile, like clay, the possibilities are nearly endless. And if you do happen to make something you are particularly proud of, take a photo and post it, it might end up in an article one day. And if you want to keep seeing interesting repaintings, Bored Panda has got you covered, you can check out our other articles here and here
#31

A Gift I Painted For My Sister. Unexpected T-Rex

A Gift I Painted For My Sister. Unexpected T-Rex

joooooooles

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a big improvement.

#32

Party Aftermath~ Just Recently Completed This Piece... Enjoy!

Party Aftermath~ Just Recently Completed This Piece... Enjoy!

TheGnarledBranch

#33

Kerala Coaster

Kerala Coaster

The_Coaster_Doodler

#34

Fireball May Not The Answer, But It's Worth A Shot

Fireball May Not The Answer, But It’s Worth A Shot

altenacreations

#35

Togepi

Togepi

altenacreations

#36

Finally Got To Do One Of Those Monster Thrift Store Paintings :)

Finally Got To Do One Of Those Monster Thrift Store Paintings :)

PatientTurtle

#37

Noot Noot!

Noot Noot!

altenacreations

#38

Is It Christmas Already?

Is It Christmas Already?

altenacreations

#39

Stay Puft - Acrylic On Thrift Art

Stay Puft - Acrylic On Thrift Art

OldUglyArtHoarder

#40

Made A Classic Repainting, The Rubber Ducky

Made A Classic Repainting, The Rubber Ducky

KittenBraden

#41

My First Repainting Ever, Starting My Second!

My First Repainting Ever, Starting My Second!

dorthLadder

#42

Repainted An Old Clown Doorstop A While Ago, I Loved Bringing Him To Life!

Repainted An Old Clown Doorstop A While Ago, I Loved Bringing Him To Life!

thexmagpie

David
David
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

nicely done. and also - looks like a nice clown not a creepy clown.

#43

Not Sure If This Is The Right Place... Dollhouse Horror Makeover Evil Dead

Not Sure If This Is The Right Place... Dollhouse Horror Makeover Evil Dead

ElAyYouAreAy

#44

New Halloween Decor!

New Halloween Decor!

Therealfern1

#45

I Got This Blown Up Senior Photo At A Thrift Store, Added A Sweet Goblin. It's 3'x2' Big. He's Massive!

I Got This Blown Up Senior Photo At A Thrift Store, Added A Sweet Goblin. It’s 3’x2’ Big. He’s Massive!

awhitejune

#46

$3.00 Painting Is Now A Foreshadowed Witcher Contract. Still Feels Like It Needs Something Though

$3.00 Painting Is Now A Foreshadowed Witcher Contract. Still Feels Like It Needs Something Though

Rare-Calligrapher720

#47

Care Bears Before And After

Care Bears Before And After

OldUglyArtHoarder

#48

I Ain't Afraid Of No Ghosts

I Ain't Afraid Of No Ghosts

SallyFaulkes

#49

Gohan Got Lost Again

Gohan Got Lost Again

dorthLadder

#50

Forgive Me, For I Have Mcsinned

Forgive Me, For I Have Mcsinned

sarGasm37Bro

#51

Upgrading Thrift Store Finds Into Halloween Decorations!

Upgrading Thrift Store Finds Into Halloween Decorations!

jsrm20

#52

Weedle

Weedle

altenacreations

#53

Cheesus Mcchrist, Bethlehamburger

Cheesus Mcchrist, Bethlehamburger

sarGasm37Bro

#54

Almost Finished: Sirenhead

Almost Finished: Sirenhead

Stoneway933R

#55

Found This Painting Laying Against A Dumpster

Found This Painting Laying Against A Dumpster

TheWayThisls

#56

Do Sculptures Count?

Do Sculptures Count?

butterknot

#57

Jellyfishing

Jellyfishing

tripperfunster

#58

Mid -Century Americana W/Alien

Mid -Century Americana W/Alien

greymaresinspace

#59

Dinosaurs Enhance This Don't You Think?

Dinosaurs Enhance This Don’t You Think?

icandoit45

#60

Adding Monsters To Thrift Store Art. Always Fun. Monsters Make Everything Better! Thanks For Looking!

Adding Monsters To Thrift Store Art. Always Fun. Monsters Make Everything Better! Thanks For Looking!

iamryancase

#61

Hi!

Hi!

Stoneway933R

#62

Our Lady Of Coffee

Our Lady Of Coffee

leafmeinthegarden

#63

It's-A-Me!

It's-A-Me!

altenacreations

#64

The Path Of The Righteous Man

The Path Of The Righteous Man

altenacreations

#65

He's My Emotional Support Critter

He's My Emotional Support Critter

akitchenfullofapples

#66

D.a.r.e

D.a.r.e

Mgonzjr93

#67

Started This Guy, It's One Of My Creepier

Started This Guy, It's One Of My Creepier Ones I Think

schnauby30 Report

#68

Itchy Slaying Scratchy

Itchy Slaying Scratchy

Zerpdederp Report

#69

Since It Is International Pizza Day

Since It Is International Pizza Day

TheGnarledBranch Report

#70

I’m Not An Artist But I Do Like A Headless Horseman

I’m Not An Artist But I Do Like A Headless Horseman

letsgetlostbye Report

#71

Another Oil On Thrifted Fabric Piece 🌸

Another Oil On Thrifted Fabric Piece 🌸

sydedunn Report

#72

I've Done A Few Of These, Didn't Realise There Was A Whole Subreddit For Them!

I've Done A Few Of These, Didn't Realise There Was A Whole Subreddit For Them!