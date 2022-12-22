Artist Creates Simplistic Comics Full Of Funny Situations And Unexpected Twists (60 New Pics)
"When I was a kid, one of my dream jobs was becoming a newspaper cartoonist. By the time I finished college, newspapers were dying and my dream job was dying along with them. But at the same time, the internet was growing. I kept drawing comics and putting them on the internet for anyone to see. A few years later, I was able to quit my day job and live off of just my cartooning income. I stopped chasing my dream job but it came back and found me," the hero of this article, Chris Hallbeck, first introduced himself on Bored Panda.
Right now, the artist has more than 679 thousand followers on Instagram alone where he shares his simplistic, yet wonderful comics! We've collected some of his best work for you, our pandas, to enjoy, and if you feel like it's not enough to quench your thirst, check out more of his comics in our previous post here.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | patreon.com
These are SO FUNNY! I really did LOL. Several times!! And the drawings are so adorable. These need a million up votes, one of my new fave! :)
