We’re thrilled to welcome back Linnéa Aasa, the cartoonist behind ’Tardaasa Comics.’ Known for her sharp wit and uniquely relatable comics, she’s back with a fresh collection of laugh-out-loud moments that capture the quirks and absurdities of everyday life.

We caught up with Linnéa to learn more about her new series. She shared: “This time, I’ve tried to dive even deeper into those little moments that make us human. I wanted to create comics that make people say, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s so me!’ or even just laugh and forget their worries for a moment.”

Scroll down to see the most recent comics created by the artist.

More info: Instagram | x.com | Facebook

#1

Comic about girl and relationships: a couple choosing identical plates, the girl feels annoyed.

tardaasa_comics Report

    #2

    Comic about being a girl and relationships, featuring two animated characters discussing and reacting to a situation.

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #3

    Comic strip humorously depicting girls discussing relationships and social media status.

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #4

    Comic illustrating humorous take on relationships and being a girl with characters discussing choices, emotions, and reactions.

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #5

    Comic of a girl humorously claiming her boyfriend's oversized sweater, depicting funny aspects of relationships.

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #6

    Comic illustration humorously depicting a conversation about gender and relationships at a pride parade.

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #7

    Comic strip humorously depicting a girl getting her back cracked by a partner, highlighting relationship quirks.

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #8

    Comic strip depicting a humorous interaction between two girls freeing and then dealing with ants, showcasing relationship humor.

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #9

    Comic about girl and relationships, with a couple awkwardly sitting on a bench, showcasing humorous dating dynamics.

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #10

    Comic scene humorously depicting girl's experiences and relationship moments in a playful, romantic setting.

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #11

    Comic about girl and boyfriend on a couch, bantering over snacks and video game remote.

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #12

    Two girls on a couch discussing autism, capturing funny relationship dynamics in a comic strip.

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #13

    Two girls humorously surprised to see an old friend now married with kids, illustrating girl relationships in comics.

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #14

    Comic of a girl on a toilet panicking about her missing phone, humorously illustrating life and relationships.

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #15

    A comic about a humorous moment in a relationship with a couple sitting on a bed, rolling dice with positions.

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #16

    Hilarious comic about being a girl and relationships featuring a spoof on "Born That Way."

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #17

    Comic illustration about being a girl and relationships, featuring a humorous scene with a condom and a surprised expression.

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #18

    Comic of a couple on a couch humorously depicting being a girl in relationships, with playful expressions and dialogue.

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #19

    Comic about relationships with a humorous take, set in a mental hospital with a patient and doctor talking.

    tardaasa_comics Report

    #20

    Two girls on a couch discussing identity, humorously portraying girl relationships with gadgets and snacks.

    tardaasa_comics Report

