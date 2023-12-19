Bored Panda got back in touch with Zena to dive deeper into her creative world and get to know the person behind the comics. As her illustrations breathe life into her personal experiences, we were curious about how it feels for her to open up fragments of her journey to the world. "Honestly, it helps me look for the humor in my life, which is always a good thing as it helps keep my mood up," the artist shared. "When you look at your experiences from an external point of view (trying to mimic how the reader might see them), it’s often easier to see that most of the daily annoyances aren’t that serious. Laughing is a good cure for a lot of the BS you have to push through.

I recommend this for everyone, even if it’s just drawing post-it note comics for yourself or keeping a journal written for an imaginary audience. It really helps you see the story of your own life in a way that can give you a healthy perspective, as well as an outlet to work through some of the harder stuff that you might not want to share. Making art of any kind is good for you."