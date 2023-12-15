ADVERTISEMENT

Every one of us knows what the teenage years entail. We are changing, have our own strong opinions and obviously, need privacy and boundaries. While in childhood, sharing a room with our siblings was the best, now it’s weird and we can’t wait to have our own rooms. But you know what’s even more weird? Sharing a room with your mom’s 14 Y.O. brother who you have never even met.

With this situation, one 17 Y.O. Reddit user took her story online asking folks if she’s in the wrong for refusing to share her room with her mom’s brother despite being forced by her parents.

The teen shared that her mom’s 14 Y.O. brother is moving in and while there’s one free bedroom in the house, her parents insist that she must share her bedroom with him

Share icon

The teen added that she doesn’t want to share her bedroom with him as she has never even met him and has her boyfriend over often

Share icon

The day before his arrival, she got into a big fight with her parents after she locked her door and refused to let her parents in to put his mattress there

Image credits: Throwaway_11153

The same thing happened after the boy arrived, leading to silent treatment from the teen’s mom and dad’s comments that she is being selfish

The original poster (OP) shares that her mom’s little brother is moving in with them. While she doesn’t have a problem with it, she really doesn’t want to share a room with him. She also adds that in their home, there is one available bedroom in the basement, where she thought he would be sleeping. Well, apparently he’s afraid of the dark and mom insists he stay with her.

OP, who’s 17 Y.O., adds that she has never even met him and has her boyfriend over a lot. However, neither she nor her parents want to budge, thus the day before his arrival, things got even more difficult. While her parents were thinking of where they could put his mattress, OP locked her room and said that she doesn’t want him sleeping in the room.

The same thing happened once the boy arrived, which led to mom not speaking to the OP anymore, and her dad saying he’s disappointed and she’s being selfish. The teen shares that while she feels bad about the whole thing, she still doesn’t want him sleeping in her room.

Redditors backed up the teen in this situation and discussed that her parents’ plan for this setup is not normal and nobody will be comfortable with this, but suggested for OP to move to the basement instead. “Being a 17-year-old girl with a boyfriend, having the whole basement to yourself sounds even better,” one user wrote. “It is absolutely inappropriate to have opposite sex teenagers share a bedroom, even more so when they do not know each other,” another added.

“This inappropriate living arrangement can create more chaos in the girl’s life and ruin her emotional well-being,” explained Hanan Parvez, who is the founder of PsychMechanics and an author as well. He notes that teenagers are going through a critical phase of psychological development.

Also, she’ll be forced to get along and live with a stranger, which obviously is something that nobody wants to do.

Now, while personal space is crucial for all of us, Hanan notes that teenagers highly value privacy. “They’re going through the process of shaping their identity. They need a lot of time to reflect on themselves and on the world.” He shares that this is especially true for introverted teenagers, who don’t like their sacred personal space getting invaded.

Speaking about the whole communicating issue, “It seems the mother is favoring her brother at the expense of her daughter,” Hanan emphasizes. Also, this unfairness is bound to create tension in the family dynamics. “The mother has to listen to her daughter’s concerns and find a solution or compromise that takes everyone’s needs into account.”

So as it seems that nobody is ready to compromise in this situation, what do you guys think would be the best solution? Do you think her parents are being unreasonable, or should OP give in? Share your thoughts below!

Redditors backed up the author, saying that she’s being fair and they would do the same in her situation