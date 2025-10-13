Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Won’t House Autistic Bro If Mom Passes, She Threatens To “Haunt” Him For The Rest Of His Life
Young man in wheelchair with wrist support, representing care challenges for autistic brother after momu2019s passing at home.
Family, Relationships

Guy Won’t House Autistic Bro If Mom Passes, She Threatens To “Haunt” Him For The Rest Of His Life

beverlynoronha
Beverly Noronha BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Putting your family first is a great thing to do and shows how much you value them, but it can also be exhausting to do all the time. Even if your loved ones expect you to prioritize their needs over your own, it’s simply not possible because it can lead to a lot of resentment.

This is what a man realized after his aging mom started pressuring him to take on the caregiving responsibilities of his disabled sibling. He didn’t want to put his life on hold for his brother, but his mother’s intense guilt-tripping pained him.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Being a caregiver for a loved one involves a lot of effort, time, and money, and it’s definitely not an easy responsibility to take on

    Young man in a wheelchair at home, showing independence and emotions related to refuse living with disabled sibling issues

    Image credits: rimsha52 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that his mom is the primary caregiver for his autistic and non-verbal sibling, but she expected him to later take on the responsibility

    Screenshot of a personal story discussing refusing to live with a disabled sibling and the challenges faced during caregiving.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background explaining the responsibility of refusing living with disabled sibling as their legal guardian and fiduciary.

    Text excerpt about managing a disabled sibling’s care and support while not living together, related to refuse living with disabled sibling.

    Two brothers enjoying skate park outdoors, one using wheelchair, illustrating challenges of refuse living with disabled sibling.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Although the man knew that he would eventually have to become a caregiver for his brother, he didn’t want his sibling to live with him all the time

    Text discussing conflicts about refusing to live with a disabled sibling and family care responsibilities in the future.

    Person explaining why they refuse living with disabled sibling due to impact on work, travel, and starting a family.

    Text about struggling with the decision to refuse living with disabled sibling and related family pressures.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Couple in living room showing stress and frustration, illustrating challenges of refusing living with disabled sibling.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poster’s mom was against putting her disabled son in a group home, so she expected her other son to put his life on hold to care for his sibling

    Text discussing refusal of living with disabled sibling and managing his affairs while starting own life.

    Text about struggling with the refusal of living with disabled sibling and balancing personal independence and family care.

    Image credits: Optimal-Limit3686

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The man told his mom that he would care for his brother, but didn’t want to live with him, as he wanted to start a family, travel, and live his own life 

    As the poster had mentioned, his mom’s entire life was spent looking after her disabled son, and she probably felt worried about what would happen to him once she got too old to manage. There are a lot of accommodations and layers of support required for a person who is non-verbal and autistic, which is also the reason she must have been concerned. 

    That’s why, right from the start, she had told the OP that he was expected to look after his brother when she could no longer do it. What she probably didn’t stop to think about was how his life would be impacted by taking on the responsibility of his sibling, as research finds that nearly 57% of caregivers experience burnout and stress.

    Caregiving isn’t an easy decision to make because it involves a lot of financial, emotional, and physical commitment to look after someone else. As studies show, many caregivers also experience stress, anxiety, and depression as a result of this responsibility, which is why it’s such a tough choice to make.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As the poster was only 27 years old and had his whole life ahead of him, he wanted to have the freedom to travel, meet people, and do things on his own terms. Even though he was ready to support his brother, he didn’t want to have him living in the same house, as it would be an end to everything he had planned for himself.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young man looking pensive on a green sofa, portraying emotions related to refuse living with disabled sibling challenges.

    Image credits: Ramsés Cervantes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The OP told his mom about his feelings and explained why he didn’t want his brother to live with him, but his mother got mad and felt that he was being selfish. She was adamant against putting him in a group home, and expected her son to push aside everything else going on in his life to be there for his disabled sibling.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In such situations, people might feel guilty or embarrassed if they aren’t able to be the caregiver for a loved one. Experts do state that it’s natural to feel a sense of obligation, but it’s important for each person to decide how much time and energy they can give, instead of burning themselves out in the process.

    The OP definitely felt stuck because his mom was guilt-tripping and pressuring him to be his brother’s guardian immediately. There wasn’t much he could do to relieve her fears or hold on to his independence, which is why the decision was putting a lot of strain on him.

    People advised the man to find out more about group homes for folks with autism and share that research with his mom so that she’d understand the option better. It’s also possible that over time, he could explain how he planned to take care of his brother, so that she’d feel less anxious about the future and about him being safe.

    How would you handle a situation like this? Do share your thoughts in the comments below.

    People sided with the poster and felt that it was wrong of his mom to pressure him into being a caregiver for his brother

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Online discussion about challenges and advice on managing care and refusing living with disabled sibling responsibilities.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment explaining the challenges and boundaries of living with and caring for a disabled sibling, addressing refusal and resentment.

    Commenter explaining coercion by mother to refuse living with disabled sibling and questioning sibling responsibility roles online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online forum discussion about options for refusing living with a disabled sibling and care alternatives.

    Forum conversation discussing options and support for caregivers who refuse living with disabled sibling.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing refusal to live with disabled sibling, emphasizing personal rights and caregiving responsibilities.

    Comment on refusing to live with a disabled sibling, expressing that guilt is unwarranted in this situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment highlighting the reasonableness of refusing to live with a disabled sibling while supporting them in other ways.

    Reddit comment discussing guilt and boundaries when choosing to refuse living with disabled sibling.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter explains mother pressures sibling about care and challenges of refuse living with disabled sibling after her death.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    2

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cawo80 avatar
    Caro
    Caro
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hell no, OP deserves his own life, and his brother too. Both will end up miserable and bitter if they are forced to live together. I guess the mother did her best but she absolutely failed to prepare her autistic son for a world outside the family home. What a mistake, it's gonna be a much harder now. For all of them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Parents who have kids that need care should have a plan in place that when the parent(s) die the plan does *not* involve forcing their other kids to care for the care needed kid. Your kid = your responsibility. And guilt-tripping the other kids deserves a total NC. Too many parents use their other kids as their back-up plan.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    cawo80 avatar
    Caro
    Caro
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hell no, OP deserves his own life, and his brother too. Both will end up miserable and bitter if they are forced to live together. I guess the mother did her best but she absolutely failed to prepare her autistic son for a world outside the family home. What a mistake, it's gonna be a much harder now. For all of them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Parents who have kids that need care should have a plan in place that when the parent(s) die the plan does *not* involve forcing their other kids to care for the care needed kid. Your kid = your responsibility. And guilt-tripping the other kids deserves a total NC. Too many parents use their other kids as their back-up plan.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT