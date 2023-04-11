Exploring My Travels Through 9 Captivating Photos: A Journey Of Emotions And Experiences

As a tourism professional and travel writer for Travelkd.com, my life’s motto is to seek knowledge and delight through exploring the world. Having had the privilege of traveling to several destinations, these pictures serve as nostalgic reminders of my enriching experiences. In the spirit of sharing my love for travel, I would like to showcase some of the captured moments from my journeys.

Beautiful sky view from the airplane

To experience the breathtaking beauty of our planet, one should take a seat by the window of an airplane and journey from dawn till dusk. The stunning combination of clouds, sunlight, and the panoramic view from the airplane creates an awe-inspiring spectacle that captivates the senses.

Alone at the airport

Upon arrival, our flight landed at Phu Quoc International Airport, possibly around midnight. After completing the necessary immigration formalities, the airport became virtually deserted, with all the other passengers left. I found myself alone and waiting for the sun to rise, astonished by how an international airport could become so empty. It was an unusual environment to experience, especially at an airport of such stature in Vietnam.

The Tajmahal from the Agra Fort

When you look at this seemingly simple picture, you may not realize the implied history behind it. I took this photo of the Taj Mahal from the Agra Fort, which holds a poignant story. After seizing the throne of the Mughal Empire, Emperor Aurangzeb imprisoned his father, the former emperor Shah Jahan, in the Agra Fort. The Taj Mahal was built by Shah Jahan as a tribute to his beloved wife, and it is said that he looked upon it from afar while standing on the Agra Fort with a heavy heart after his imprisonment. This aspect of the picture deeply moves me when I contemplate it.

Snapshot with a kid during a tour

It is heartwarming to see children’s smiles when I travel, as they are not inclined to discriminate against people based on their skin color, religion, or ethnic background. Their natural openness and innocence allow them to connect with others without any prejudice, and I appreciate that. It’s a beautiful thing to witness how their smiles can bring people together, despite their differences. The picture was taken in Wuhan, China.

NCPA building in China

The National Centre for the Performing Arts, or NCPA, is a stunning modern architectural masterpiece located in Beijing, China that transforms into a mesmerizing display of colors at night. Fortunately, while on my way to the hotel, I came across this building, even though it was not originally on my list of tourist attractions to visit. If you ever visit Beijing, be sure to make time to experience the breathtaking beauty of the NCPA.

Tasty coconut icecream in Vietnam

The ice cream I had in Phu Quoc island, Vietnam was delightful, and it’s highly likely that many of you have had similar ice cream in Asia. The presentation of the ice cream by the vendor on the table for the customers is noteworthy, as it adds to the overall enjoyment of the experience. As you can see in the picture, this aspect is particularly appealing.

Phu Quoc cable-car experience

I had the privilege of riding on the Phu Quoc cable car, which was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me. It is the longest(the then) cable car route that I have ever experienced in Phu Quoc, Vietnam. The cable car connects different small islands located on Thailand Bay, and the stunning beauty of the surrounding landscape is truly outstanding. It’s difficult to articulate the feeling of actually experiencing it. The combination of the islands, the blue water of the bay, the lush trees, hills, beaches, and the vibrant life of the local people, all together with the exhilarating cable car ride, was truly awesome. The beauty of the scenario is not fully captured in this picture.

Fantastic breakfast in Nepal

The breakfast I received at a family-owned hotel in Nepal stands out as the most delightful complimentary breakfast I’ve ever had. The presentation of the food was impressive, and I thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of it.

Boat tour experience at Lalakhal, Sylhet, Bangladesh

Lalakhal is a popular tourist destination located in Sylhet, a northeastern city of Bangladesh. It is a picturesque river surrounded by hills and greenery, making it a breathtakingly beautiful location to visit. Tourists often visit Lalakhal for a serene boat ride along the river, where they can enjoy the tranquil scenery and take in the fresh air. The water of Lalakhal is crystal clear, and visitors can see the riverbed as the boat glides through the calm water. It was one of my memorable travel experiences. The actual beauty is far better than this picture.