We also explore why some people act with the consideration of a cockroach. You'll find that info between the images.

Bored Panda has put together a list of pictures parading the people who have put us in a pandemic of selfishness. Because while we couldn't stop them at the time of the crime , we'll be damned if we don't shame them online. So buckle up and keep scrolling. Prepare to be blown away by the oblivious, self-centered beings who are, quite frankly, stealing oxygen from the rest of mankind...

These folk whip through the world like a tornado, leaving a trail of frustration in their wake. Often, they see nothing wrong with their behavior because, as far as they're concerned, they're entitled to act as they please. But we are here to set things straight.

They aren't just annoying and infuriating. They're the perfect examples of how not to behave in public. Or behind closed doors, for that matter. They're the Karens and Kevins of the world. The chronic, unrepenting queue-cutters, the blaring-speakers-in-public-places peeps, the what's-mine-is-mine-and-what's-yours-is-mine Mikes and Marys that make life miserable for others.

They live with the firm belief that the world revolves around them. Rules don't apply to them, common courtesy is a foreign concept, and Main Character Syndrome is the name of the game.

You get kind, considerate, and decent human beings. And then you get those other types. You know the ones...

#1 Just Why? Share icon Okay and I seen that the dude was doing doordash. I wouldn’t have posted this if it was someone who is disabled. I literally went in and ate right after this. I seen the dude in the car, then he came in while I was eating to get the food he was waiting for.

We've all had a selfish moment or two in our lives. Maybe we were running late and cut the queue in traffic. Perhaps we forgot to return something we borrowed. Or we interrupted a colleague while they were speaking. It could be that we arrived late and let others wait for us. Whatever the sin, if it was a once-off, and you acknowledge your behavior, all might be forgiven. But that's not what this listicle is about. Over here, we are talking about the chronic offenders who consistently operate without a care in the world for others. The "me first, you never" crowd. Those who lack common decency, common courtesy, and common sense when it comes to living in a world inhabited by more than 8 billion other people. ADVERTISEMENT Why is it that some of us understand that it's not always all about us, while the bad apples simply don't get it?

#2 Why Do People Think This Is Ok? Share icon This is in the target kids section for reference. Like, I know kids get messy, I have twin 5-year-olds, but even they mentioned it was rude to leave like this.



#3 Sorry I Politely Asked Your C***ch Goblin To Not Throw Sugar At Other Guests Share icon People leave these notes and then scurry out as fast as they can. They don't want to be an adult and have a conversation about it.

“Inconsiderate behavior is when people do or say things that lack regard for others’ feelings or wishes or even their rights,” says Natalie Dattilo, PhD, a clinical psychologist and instructor at Harvard Medical School in Boston. Whether it's leaving a messy house for your roommates to clean, having a loud conversation when someone needs quiet, or belittling a friend’s opinions, inconsiderate behavior is everywhere. There are several reasons certain people might act this way. One of them is a basic lack of empathy, meaning they just don’t understand or appreciate the impact of their actions on others. Their self-centeredness and heightened focus on their own personal needs or desires cause them to disregard the feelings and perspectives of others. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 People Sweat, That's Fine, But Who Leaves Their Puddles Behind Like This Without Wiping Down? Share icon After the pandemic, the gym gave us towels and anti-bacterial sprays, so I cleaned it up myself. Not a big deal, but it's the principle. Clean up your own sweats!

#5 If You Leave Public Parks Like That, You're A Piece Of S**t Share icon

#6 This Is The One Thing I Am Most Worried About Before Getting On A Plane Share icon

Sometimes this Main Character Syndrome develops during adulthood. Other times, it's been there since these folks were little kids. "Early interactions with caregivers and friends influence how much we prioritize others' needs," explains the Berkeley Well-Being Institute. "For example, if we were around adults who were inconsiderate or selfish, we tend to adopt these behavioral patterns in our own lives." In other cases, cultural or environmental factors can also play a role if the person comes from a background where entitlement or selfishness is the societal norm.

#7 My First Dine And Dash Share icon I think one of them tried walking out once before and turned around and sat down when I came to the section. one of them asked where the restroom was, and that was the last time I saw them.



#8 These Barefooted Boomers At The Movies Last Night Share icon

#9 The People In Front Of Me On My Flight Home Share icon This was what was left at the end.

A traumatic childhood can also cause someone to become self-centered, selfish, and inconsiderate. Survivors may develop unhealthy coping mechanisms and find it challenging to be considerate of others. Of course, mental health issues can also play a big part. "Bipolar disorder, narcissistic personality disorder, antisocial personality disorder, or autism spectrum disorder can also contribute to an inability to put oneself in someone else’s shoes," explain the experts at everydayhealth.com. "When someone (especially a stranger) behaves rudely, it may be due to psychological factors we know nothing about."

#10 This Guy On My Bus To Work Sat Like This In The Elderly / Disabled Priority Section And Was Playing His Music On A Speaker Share icon I didn’t do anything sadly. A younger me would, but tabulating the risk vs rewards in my head, I decided against it. Just put on my noise canceling earbuds and listened to Bo Burnham, “From the Perspective of God” until my stop.

#11 Forgive Me For Wanting To Use The Footpath Share icon I never understand drivers that like parking on the footpath, why do car parks exist then?

#12 Inconsiderate Neighbors Share icon We live in a 2-story home. The first-floor neighbors use the front door, and we use the back door. They leave their front entrance like this, and the back basically the same... With boxes, brooms, and shoes. When we moved in, I thought it was super unfair that we had to use the back door only, and they have their stuff EVERY FREAKING WHERE. Anyway, does anyone know if this is illegal or a fire hazard? How should I bring it up to my landlord? We both have kids under 2.



The Berkeley Well-Being Institute adds that stress and external pressures can also contribute to inconsiderate behavior. "When we’re overwhelmed by our own challenges, we tend to neglect the needs of others," notes the site, explaining that research shows that people behave more selfishly and less pro-socially when they’re stressed or anxious.

#13 These People Used Books To “Reserve” Their Seats At The Resort And Then Just Never Showed Up Share icon Wild how inconsiderate some people can be. Reserving lounge chairs early in the morning just in case they feel like going to the pool at some point.



#14 “The American Laziness Epidemic” Is Always On Display At Walmart Share icon It makes me furious to see the amount of lazy and inconsiderate people throughout the USA. I’ll admit that my anger definitely stems from my past experiences of working at a grocery store and having to collect the carts from around the parking lot. Seeing these carts sit just a few feet away from a cart corral just infuriates me to almost no end.



I truly believe if you leave the cart in the middle of the parking lot, you’re just as bad as a litter-bug. It’s more work to hop the curb with the cart and throw it into the mulch. The customers that complain “not enough carts” are the same ones who just leave it out in the parking lot.



I often find myself collecting the carts and putting them in the corrals just because I know the pain collecting the carts. One of the most dangerous jobs at a grocery store is cart collection. Don’t even get me started on the weather factors (especially in the deep south).



Please just put your cart in the corrals.

#15 Jerks That Cut In Line Share icon

Sometimes, inconsiderateness comes down to basic insecurity. “When individuals feel insecure or have a lack of self-confidence, they may use inconsiderate behaviors as a defense mechanism or as a way to cope with their insecurities,” explains Natalie Jambazian, a licensed marriage and family therapist in Sherman Oaks, California.

#16 Anyone Know Where I Can Buy Cheap Headphones In Bulk? I’m So Sick Of Inconsiderate Folks Watching Things On Speaker In Public Share icon

#17 The Epitome Of Selfishness Share icon She wouldn't wake up. Not even for her friend trying to wake her up. I suppose I could have grabbed her feet and moved them. But that wouldn't have been very mature either. It's called common decency. You don't take up a whole bench on the subway just because you're tired. It isn't your bed.

#18 These Girls Refused To Get Down From Table, Blocking The View Of The Fireworks For Everyone. They Just Wanted Attention Share icon They were asked to move by several people. They refused.



Apart from shaming people online, how can we deal with the inconsiderate behavior of others? According to Dattilo, if the person is a stranger, it's best to just let it slide. "Just brush off their rudeness, realize it’s not about you, and focus on being the best version of you possible," suggests the expert. "No need to comment, remark, or reply." Of course, if the inconsiderate person is someone you know, you might want to handle things differently. "Start by communicating with them how their behavior makes you feel," Datillo advises. "For example, 'When you play loud music while I’m trying to work, I feel frustrated, and it makes me think you don’t care about my needs or my career.'" ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Walked Down The Middle Of The Aisle For 10 Minutes Blocking Me From Being Able To Pass, Walking At Less Than A Normal Pace, Talking On The Phone Share icon To top it off, when I did finally get around her, she gave me the stink eye.



#20 The Bar Behind My Condo Dumps Their Cigarette Butts In The Grass Across The Street From Them Share icon I’m guessing they don’t want to start a fire in the trash or something. They literally have a fire pit they could dump them in at the end of the night and clean up in the morning.



#21 Please Don’t Run In The Bike Lane Either Share icon Ran like this for blocks, not just because of the sacks of potatoes/fruit/whatever in the sidewalk 100ft ahead (that can easily be navigated around). Also running with headphones in so approaching people using the bike lane (me) have no way of getting their attention.

Stay calm and be honest, adds Jambazian. “Do not react—instead respond,” she suggests. “Try not to raise your voice or get defensive, and respond with a lower tone of voice using I statements. For example, ‘I hear you’ or ‘I feel disrespected when you use those words.’” ADVERTISEMENT If you're lucky, the other person may not have even realized how their actions affect you. And if you're very lucky, they'll change and do better.

#22 Entitled Jerk Thinks He Has To Park Like This Share icon "I park like that because I HAVE TO. Due to a $1000 dent caused by trying to park in a spot. I'm sure there were other spots for you. My truck is much wider than a regular vehicle."

After squeezing into the last spot next to this jerk truck who double-parked, I found this note on my windshield saying he HAS to park like this because his truck won't fit in a regular space.



#23 My Landlord Took Away The Bed And Mattress That Were Provided In The "Furnished" Rental And Replaced It With This Thing Which Is Really Hard To Sleep On Share icon I live in Ontario and here if you share a kitchen/bathroom with the person you are paying rent to, they are not obliged to sign a lease agreement and you do not have many protections under the tenancy act. Therefore, we do not have a legally binding lease. However, in the text messages when I first contacted the person for the room, he mentioned that the bed is included and also had it shown in the pictures and as part of the furniture provided. It is kind of a grey area but there is nothing I can do, not even legally. Luckily I am only there for one more month before I move.

#24 This Dude And His Girlfriend Blasting TikToks At Full Blast On A 3-Hour Train Ride Share icon My wife and I are on our honeymoon in Italy and the jet lag has basically ruined our sleep schedule. No worries, we’ll just sleep on the train, right? Nope! Instead, we get to listen to hours of stupid TikTok audio courtesy of two apparently socially challenged, self-centered teens. When did it become okay to blast your phone while the people around you are clearly trying to sleep?



“Your approach should be focused on maintaining your own well-being while fostering constructive communication and, when possible, encouraging positive change in inconsiderate individuals,” advises Jambazian. At the end of the day, we can't control how other people behave. We can only control how we respond and to what extent we allow these inconsiderate people to affect our lives.

#25 Neighbours Had A Gender Reveal And Didn't Bother To Clean Up Afterwards Share icon

#26 These Two Stood Up Blocking Our View For Half Of The Concert Share icon

#27 Motorcycle Always Parks On Sidewalk Share icon Every morning the sidewalk is blocked by a motorcycle. The SUV on the left has lots of passive aggressive stickers, this family has made motorcycling their identity and can’t be bothered to park their bike on the street or in their driveway.

We then walk the baby and the stroller into the street to get around. Yes, we take a different route to avoid this now. No, I haven’t knocked on the door to ask the adult to practice basic motorcycle etiquette.



#28 Trying To Sleep On An Overnight Bus, Dude In Front Of Me Has His Phone On Full Brightness. Dimmed Phone To The Left For Scale Share icon It’s like trying to sleep when the sun is up without blinds.

#29 Someone Tried On All These Shoes And Left Them On The Floor Share icon Japanese people are raised to be empathetic and kind to others, while on the other hand, in the West, it's get away with as much s**t as you can as long as it's not illegal. Such is a major nuisance and a stain on people's daily lives.



#30 Vaping In Hospital Waiting Room Share icon I swear, people can't go five minutes without sucking on their dang vape.

Like, you're in a hospital? Already a no-smoking zone, why would your Raspberry Surprise Ultra be any different? I'd say it's mild because it's only the three of us in here. But it's a public space. My grandparents used to smoke, but quit after my grandpa got lung cancer, and he was in here waiting earlier. And I have my own breathing issues.

You just never really know what people are walking into the waiting room with. The least you could do is go outside or just wait and smoke later.



#31 My Brother Had His GF And A Bunch Of Friends Over This Weekend. He Went Back To Our Dad’s House Yesterday And Now Wants Me To Clean And Put Away The Dishes Share icon The only thing in here that’s mine is the coffee pot and the black coffee mug…



Our dad's house is very clean. This pic is at my mom's house, she’s gone for a week, so he had all his friends over for the weekend.



#32 Ordered An Uber For 4 People For A 45 Minute Drive Share icon The driver left all his groceries in the 4th seat. I tried rolling my window up on the freeway because I couldn’t hear and didn’t like the wind blowing on my face. He immediately rolled it back down.



#33 When I Came Out To Get Into My Car To Drive To Work This Morning Share icon

#34 Alright, I’m Done Being Nice Share icon Posted earlier this year about my nightmare neighbors - the ones who constantly park in front of my driveway, take up all the street parking in front of my house, use trash cans to save their parking spots, and even threatened to catch my cat ( and do who knows what to it ) because they claim it’s been p***ing in their yard. They couldn’t even describe the cat, and there are at least five different cats roaming the neighborhood.



This past weekend, they took things to a new level and installed these obnoxiously bright floodlights - one in the front yard and another in the back - with the back one aimed directly into my yard.

I’ve owned this home for about 9 months now; they’ve been renting here for over 15 years and act like they own the block. I’ve officially had it with their inconsiderate, passive-aggressive nonsense. So, I’m here for suggestions. Hit me with your pettiest, most vile (but legal) ideas to make them realize I’m not the one to mess with. Here’s a pic of the lights for reference.



#35 2 People Hoarding Sleep Mats At The Airport Share icon 2 people are using 8 sleeping mats in MSP airport after a bunch of flights to chicago were cancelled. Plenty of others are sleeping on the floor so these selfish pricks can be extra cozy.

#36 Nobody Wanted To Stand Next To This Inconsiderate, Casual Blasting Obscure Rap Music While Leaning On The Entire Pole So Nobody Else Could Hold On Share icon Almost tickled his neck but then I'd have to fight him.

#37 Just Watched A Pre-Teen Kid Rip Open 20+ Packs Of Pokémon Cards, Pocket Like 4 Of Them, And Throw The Rest On The Ground At A Bus Station Share icon Even aside from the disrespect associated with this much litter, there are so many people (including myself) that treasure those things! Very painful to watch.

#38 Jerk Parked In The Middle Of A Stream Share icon He washed his truck in the middle of the creek, let his 2 50+lb dogs harass my family, drove his truck under the influence, left coors light bottles around, then proceeded to say “I have permission from the owner to be here. Do you?” This waterway cannot have private ownership according to state law buddy.

#39 Guy And His Wife Watched Football Through An Entire Orchestra Concert Share icon My wife and I went to an orchestra concert tonight for our anniversary. Bought rather expensive tickets. The guy in front of us watched a football game with earbuds in during the entire concert. He kept gesturing and physically reacting to various plays and whispering to his wife. This photo was taking during intermission. About 15 minutes after the performance resumed, I tapped the back of his seat with my hand. He turns around and asks "Was that for me?" I reply "Yes, you're being rude." To which he replies "You better chill." Rather than taking a subtle hint, he showed his true colors as being a giant d***he.



#40 My Mom Loved Walking Our Dog, And Now She Has To Get In The Street Share icon I’ve called codes, city hall, and the non emergency police line. Unfortunately no one seems to care.

#41 Regardless Of Whether It’s Packed Or Not, It’s Not Appropriate To Put Feet On Seats Share icon

#42 Lady Goes To Self Checkout, Makes Attendant Unload Her Cart, Scan And Bag Each Item Share icon At the grocery store where we crossed paths with the lady in white shopping and loading her cart. We go to check out and she is there, making the self checkout attendant unload her cart, scan and bag each item then she had the attendantoad the bags in her cart. Note that she had way more items than you should for self checkout, and a reccomendation was made by the employee that she consider going to the standard checkout, which had nobody in line, and she refused. Poor attendant had to stop every so often to go to every other self checkout and do overrides and I'd checks. The customer was perfectly capable of doing all this herself.



#43 I Hate How Inconsiderate Some People Are Share icon

#44 People Who Constantly Block The Isles Of Stores To Stand Around And Chat Share icon I’ve had to ask people to move out of way more times than I can count! Edit: This pic was taken after I'd gone past them. Yes, I spelled aisles wrong. No, I'm not scared to say "excuse me."



#45 Nice Restaurant - Kid Watching Cartoons On Volume 100 Share icon

#46 Gym D***he Hogs 15 Dumbbells For Over An Hour Share icon LA Fitness: a magnet for the most inconsiderate people on earth.



#47 Roommate’s Boyfriend Moved In, And The Hallway Is Becoming An Extension Of Their Bedroom Share icon Moved into a 4-bed in BedStuy, NYC, and have had no issues with anyone until one (22F)roommate’s boyfriend moved in with us. She never spoke to any of us about it. I can empathize with someone who needs a place to stay, but it felt very inconsiderate for her to not even mention at all.



My main issue is that between the two of them, they probably own 50+ pairs of shoes. Our very narrow hallway is becoming an extension of their bedroom, and every pair of shoes you see belongs to the two of them. The black dresser is full of shoes. The wall cubby, too.



I want to tell them to find space in their room or get rid of shoes. My bedroom door opens right up to their black dresser, and their shoes are on both sides of my door now. Am I making a mountain out of a molehill, or should they be more considerate of common space?



#48 Have To Share Front & Rear Stairwells With 3rd Floor… Got To Walk Out Our Front Door To This The Last 3 Days And Counting Share icon It was super awesome while having furniture delivered to our apartment today. They (upstairs neighbors) threw this out here literally in the middle of the night, days ago.

I just cannot understand how people can be so inconsiderate in a shared space. You wouldn’t believe the filth they leave on the shared porch, one of which was just permanently sealed off because they can’t clean up after themselves.



#49 New Neighbors Put 4 Bags Worth Of Dirty Trash In My Recycle Bin Share icon They didn’t ask. Didn’t say anything. I’ve only said a quick hello when we crossed paths as they moved in. Recycling is free but it can’t be covered in food stuff and mixed with other trash. Just find it very rude. I did move it to the left side after taking the picture.

#50 The Whole Table Of Boomers Just Sitting An Hour After We Closed Share icon

#51 32 Separate Checks Share icon Auto grat is 22% !! They left 50 on top as well. I wasn’t upset, but they kept hurrying me about running the checks. Like girl, aloha takes a minute to pass all these cards, gimme a sec.

#52 This Person Who Built A Pergola That Hangs Over Their Neighbor's Yard Share icon

#53 Someone Decided To Have A Gender Reveal At The Table Share icon

#54 At The Apartment Building There Are These Bike Holders That Cannot Be Accessed Because Of The Strollers That Haven't Been Used For Over A Year Share icon

#55 How My Husband Leaves The Cast Iron After Use Share icon Never bothers to rinse / dry it, skeeves me out so much that I end up taking care of it.

#56 Woman Just Dropping Her Food Tray In The Middle Of The Aisle Of The Plane Share icon She decided she wanted to put her tray up, so she just dropped her tray on the ground, and she knew it was a d***he thing to do because she slid it away from herself and closer to my foot.



#57 Neighbours Using 2 Inch Nails To "Block" Public Parking Lots Opposite Their Houses Share icon

#58 Just Opened My Redbull And Took One Sip On The MBTA Bus Before This Lady Sat Down In Front Of Me And Whipped Her Hair Over The Headrest Share icon It caused pieces of either crispy hair or dried hair product to fall right into the opening... Now holding this full can until I get to a bin.

Also, she was aggressively having a conversation in Albanian on SPEAKERPHONE.



#59 On The Plane The Passenger Behind Me Put His Stinky Foot On My Arm Rest Through The Entire Flight Share icon

#60 The Guy Sitting Across From Me On The Bus Share icon

#61 When People Don't Destack Their Weights At The Gym Share icon Every single machine I used this morning had weights left on it. I suspect the same person!



#62 We Own The Property/ The Entrance To This Road But Our Neighbour Put Up An Electric Wire And Sign Across It Share icon We bought the property and own the land, but the man who lives across the street (and owns the field to the left of this stone wall) just put up this electric fence across our road. He’s been in the area a while and just refuses to accept that we bought it.



#63 My Neighbor Idles His Diesel Truck For An Hour Every Morning And Fills My Apartment With Exhaust Fumes. He Knows He's Doing It And Told Me To "Man Up" Share icon My windows and doors don't keep it out when closed, i opened the door just to take a short video but we've been waking up with headaches and nausea and the smell lingers for hours.

#64 Parents Who Let Their Child Make This Sort Of Mess In A Restaurant Share icon

#65 Boomer Refuses To Give Up Extra Seat On A Packed Rush-Hour Train Because His Bag Is Using It - Then Puts On Fox News With No Headphones Share icon Gotta get those feet up on it, too - just for good measure.



#66 Moved My Wet Clothes Out The Dryer Share icon I'm at a hotel for work, and someone decided to take out my still-damp clothes from the dryer to throw theirs in. (I had a timer on so that I wasn't hogging it and could take it out as soon as it was done). After I saw they threw it out, I decided to throw it back in for 15 mins while I sat here on my phone because I have nothing else to do and didn't want someone to mess with it again. While sitting here, some younger-looking girls happened to walk by the laundry room, start screaming and pointing, and run away laughing. A petty part of me wants to put theirs back in the washer to rinse after I walk off...



#67 This Guy’s Group Cut In Line, Took 30 Minutes To Take Pictures, And Then He Refuses To Move To Let Others Take A Turn Share icon This is at the peak of a hike, and there’s a pole at the top that everyone take pictures with. There was this group of ~35 hikers all wearing the same hat who each slowly trickled up to the peak. They would cut in front of a line of 10 people, saying “those are my friends up there.” They each would do multiple rounds of pictures, solo pictures, group pictures, redo pictures, and so on. After 30 minutes, the line had grown to 100+ people, and people in line were really getting upset and confrontational. They finally finished up, but this one guy stuck around and refused to move so others could take their picture.



#68 Woman Saving An Entire Row Of Plane Seats Behind Her With Donut Bags Share icon The plane was full. She lied to people who stopped to sit there while boarding, telling them “they (all three) went to the bathroom”. They were among the last to board. There were only two of them.

SW attendant was only two rows back, obviously aware of the whole thing, and didn’t intervene at all.



#69 My Neighbor Refused To Cut Down Her Trees And They Got Into My Backyard, I Can't Even Get My Bike Out Share icon

#70 Colleague Destroyed A Painting I Wanted To Buy Share icon I work at a thrift store and we had about 10 paintings coming in all really beautifully done, the frames where also very neat. I fell in love with this one in the photo but someone else had to price it before i could buy it so i ended up waiting until the end of the day to see if they got priced yet. My workday was almost over so i decided to walk to the back to see if the painting was priced yet and lo and behold, 10 painting in the trashcan. And not just in the trash can, my coworker stabbed them with a scissor. She smashed up the frames from the other paintings too and did the same to the art. I asked her why she did that and she just said "they never sell in store" while ive seen plenty of painting leaving the store for good prices and if we cant sell them we always end up using them for our own creative projects.



I of course went to my supervisor and he said he would have a word with her but i was absolutely furious, i cant stop looking at the painting and how beautiful it was. I also feel bad for the person/artist that donated the paintings thinking they would get a loving new home.



#71 My Mom Keeps Opening My Mail Even After I Told Her To Stop Share icon Me and my friends from out of state made Amazon wishlists to buy Christmas gifts for each other. I woke up today to my mom scolding me for buying more stuff online (I'm trying to save for a car). I had no idea what she was talking about as I hadn't ordered anything. She shows me the items she unboxed and I recognized them as things from my wishlist. The picture is how she left it on the table. My friends and I had planned on doing a group unwrapping call over Discord as soon as we'd all gotten our gifts so we could watch each other open stuff.



This isn't the first time my mom has opened packages of mine, but I was especially upset because she'd ruined the surprise. She got mad whenever I told her again to stop opening my mail, claiming “she doesn't check the labels on every single package that comes in.” I told her she should, since there was more than one person living here, and she got even more mad.



I'm 21 and live in family of 6 (myself included), so the fact that she doesn't check the labels is nonsense. I'm only still living with her because rent is extremely expensive and, as stated before, I'm trying to buy a car first. I'd get a P.O. Box, but I really can't afford it right now. Does anyone know what I can do to improve this situation?



#72 Sitting Down At The Airport And Worker Comes Over And Sprays Pure Bleach On My New $60 Jeans Share icon Was sitting down eating at a table and a worker comes over mumbling then randomly sprays my legs then the table with our food on it with bleach. Bleach stained my new $60 jeans I just bought and ruined our food. Didn’t even noticed it stained my pants until I got on the plane hours later.

#73 Who Does This? Share icon Someone at work (nursing) perfectly ripped my husband out of the wedding photo on my locker. There's no way this was accidental.

#74 Littering Nail Clippings In Public Spaces. That’s Gross Share icon

#75 How My Neighbor’s Landscapers Cleared The Leaves From Her Property (Right). My Property (Left) Starts At The Fence Line Share icon

#76 Dude Sat Like This For The Entire Flight. No Matter How Much I Tried To Push Back Against His Legs Share icon Like bro, we’re already hurting for space in economy and you’re gonna do that, man? And he reeked of cigarettes and was like grunting and moaning the whole flight.



#77 We Close In 4 Minutes Share icon I don’t get how people can be this inconsiderate. We were literally getting ready to leave. I also feel bad for the driver who has to deliver this (this was an Uber Eats order).



#78 This Woman’s Disgusting Feet On A Cafe Table Share icon My fiancée and I actually made it as obvious as possible that we were taking this photo on the off chance she had any shame left.



#79 I Was Served Oranges, Orange Juice While In Hospital, Even Though They Have Me Down As Allergic To Citrus Share icon

#80 My New Neighbors Keep Driving Their U-Haul On My Lawn Share icon We live in a pretty trash neighborhood, and we don't care about our yard 99% of the time, and if they had just said "hey, do you mind if we use your yard to back up," I would've said "hell yeah, man, go for it" but they never said anything. Just made awkward eye contact through my front window as they spun out because it's been raining for 2 weeks straight. They did this for 3 days in row.

On the third day my husband went out to try and stamp down the ruts so the landlord won't get mad and they yelled out "sorry about that but it's just grass!". My husband responded "it's not just grass, it's my yard!" and that was pretty much it. Haven't seen them drive up again yet but we'll see.

