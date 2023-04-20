The good people on Reddit came together to share some of the misconceptions they’ve had to correct one too many times.

Has your friend ever said something so incorrect that you actually had to stop walking to correct them? It’s even worse if you’re a specialist in the field they’re talking about and it’s always so hard to make them change their mind about it.

#1 Vaccines Do Not Cause Autism I hate having to tell people that vaccines don't cause autism. The guy who originally came up with that theory used it to push his own product at the expense of the existing vaccine, and most of the 'evidence' people point to when they believe this comes from correlation, not causation,

#2 Not Everyone Wants Kids That everyone wants children.

#3 AI Is Not Conscious The current versions of AI are not conscious, they do not "think," they do not "understand," and they sure as s**t don't "feel" or "experience." I see people talking about chatgpt like, "let's listen to what it wants from us, we need to understand what it is experiencing."



There is no it. There is no there there. The way people anthropomorphize AI with total conviction, total certainty that it is just a breath away from consciousness, is really irritating not because it's a crazy idea, it's not, but because people reach their conclusion based on zero understanding of how the technology works. It's OK to not understand how it functions, but then the next step is to educate yourself, not dive into the deep end of ignorance and assume you know something that is just wrong.



"If I don't understand it, no one understands it," is the gist of how people decide they are right, and it's tiring. Read a book, read the documentation, come up with a more sophisticated opinion.

#4 Corporations Downplay Their Responsibility In Lawsuits Frivolous lawsuits like the McDonald’s coffee example. The lady suffered 3rd degree burns from coffee spilled on her lap. Her labia fused!! She only wanted the bills covered.



F*****g Ronald’s PR team made it seem like she took a sip of above warm coffee and sued for inconvenience. That poor woman

#5 Covid-19 Prevention Measures Work Quarantine and "stopping the curve" was not meant to prevent anyone from getting covid it was meant to slow down the spread so that hospitals did not get overloaded



I'm so f*****g tired of hearing people complain about how useless quarantine was because it didn't completely magically stop covid or something when that was literally never the f*****g point



Also the mask wasn't to prevent you from breathing in other people's s**t it's to stop you from spreading your germs further because many people will be asymptomatic carriers for anywhere between a few days to a few weeks after infection before showing any symptoms similar to how it's been normalized in a lot of Asian countries to for example wear a face mask if you have to go out in public even just with a cold or something



it's to prevent you from spreading it to other people.

#6 Just Because Someone Is Depressed, Doesn't Mean They Have To Be Sad All The Time alterperspective said:



Depression = sad.



eddyathome added:



You're just kind of meh about everything and nothing excites you. You have no passion for a hobby, say. You just kind of exist and do the bare minimum to exist. You don't bother with your appearance because nobody looks at you anyway. You don't do laundry because effort. You maybe watch tv but you're just kind of killing time, not really enjoying the show.



It sucks being depressed.

#7 Trans People Existed Worldwide Since Ancient Times There were no trans people in the past



Or the apparent misconception that not letting people transition somehow makes fewer people trans

#8 There Is No "Man And Woman" In A Same Sex/Gender Relationship People asking my boyfriend and I which one of us is the “female and male” in the relationship.



In a same-sex/same-gender relationship, there **is not** a “man and a woman”. My boyfriend and I are **both men**

#9 Introverts Aren't Always Shy, Extraverts Aren't Always Outgoing Introverted doesn’t mean you’re shy, extraverted doesn’t mean you’re outgoing.

#10 Being Bisexual Doesn't Mean You're Polyamorous Bisexual != Polyamorous. Also being bi isn't only "real" when I'm in a same sex relationship.

#11 The Color Of Eggs Has No Impact On Their Nutritional Value *Shelling out for eggs:*



People who prefer brown eggs do so because they believe brown eggs are healthier and more natural than white eggs.



However, the truth is that all eggs are nutritionally very similar, regardless of their size, grade, or color.



Both brown and white eggs are healthy foods. A typical egg contains lots of vitamins, minerals, and high quality protein, all wrapped up into less than 80 calories.

#12 Daddy Long-Legs Spiders Aren't Venomous At All Daddy Long Legs spiders are nowhere near the most venomous spiders

#13 It's Never A Case Of "You Haven't Met The Right Guy Yet" With Lesbians That, as a lesbian, I just "haven't met the right guy yet" 🙄

#14 The Red Fluid In Steaks Isn't Blood, It's Water And Myoglobin As someone who currently goes to cooking school if i need to explain that the red s**t you see coming out of your medium rare steak isn’t blood one more time im gonna have a god damn aneurysm.

#15 You Won't Lose Money If You Get A Raise, Because You Will Get Into A "Higher Tax Bracket" I’m a payroll accountant. If I have to explain to one more person that you can’t lose money by getting a raise because you’re in a “higher tax bracket” they are going to have to change the term going postal to going payroll.

#16 Neither Humans Nor Wolves Have "Alphas" And "Betas" Alpha and beta. This is getting worse with more people using the terms. The guy who came up with them spent his entire career trying to disprove it.



Humans don't have alpha and betas, wolves don't have them either. There is no pack animal on this entire planet where they have 1 ruler that dictates everything and has an absolute ruler. Pack animals work as groups based off strengths. Hell, even bees will over throw their queen if need be.



I hate explaining to people how alpha and beta doesn't even make sense for survival.

#17 Anyone Can Be Poor That there aren't poor white people.



The color of you money separates us more than the color of your skin.

#18 People With Bright Hair And Tattoos Do It For Themselves, Not Because They "Crave Attention" That if I have blue hair and tattoos I crave attention. Nope. I hate attention, it's panic inducing. I just really love tattoos and coloured hair and do it to make myself happy.

#19 A Lot Of Catchy Phrases Are Flawed At Best There is no evidence that "blood is thicker than water" was originally "the blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb." That notion is about 30-ish years old and comes from two guys who cite zero sources. There is, however, plenty of evidence suggesting that the phrase was always "blood is thicker than water," or something similar.



The earliest similar phrase is in German from the 12th century, but that's almost certainly not where the current phrase comes from. More likely, it came from Scottish sources. These ones unambiguously say "blood is thicker than water" with exactly the apparent interpretation. The earliest reference to an alleged longer phrase is from 1994.



Regarding "Jack of all trades, master of none," the original is something along the lines of "Jack of all trades." The "master of none" part was added in the 18th century, but even then it had no negative connotation. Now personally speaking, I never interpreted the phrase to be disparaging, and it was new to me just recently that it's used as such. Until reading Reddit threads, I had never heard it used non-positively. That said, the final part about being better than a master of one is only attested at best in the last 40 or so years, and that's a generous timeframe.



It's right to say that it's originally a positive statement about being well-rounded, but this "original phrase" being "Jack of all trades, master of none, but better than a master of one" is ahistorical nonsense.



It's perhaps unsurprising at this point that "curiosity killed the cat" on it's own is the older version (though *curiosity* was originally *care*). The timeframe here is much shorter: the version using *care* dates to the late 1500s, the version using *curiosity* dates to the 1800s, and the version with the added part of satisfaction dates to 1905, exactly. It is *not* originally "curiosity killed the cat, but satisfaction brought it back."



As for "the customer is always right," once again, there is zero evidence suggesting that the original phrase was "the customer is always right in matters of taste." The idea of the original phrase was that customer satisfaction should be prioritized. Sinilar phrases from the time (1900s, the decade) include French "le client n'a jamais tort" (the customer is never wrong), which is from hotelier César Ritz, who thought that if a customer doesn't like a dish, it shall be removed and replaced, no questions asked. This is a very narrow application of the idea which does line up with the fake longer phrase, but it's not proof that the longer version is real. Likewise, there's German "der Kunde ist König" (the customer is king) and Japanese "お客様は神様です" (the customer is a god).



This was, in part, meant to give customers more power over more shady shopkeepers and override the earlier idea of "caveat emptor" (let the buyer beware). Of course, even back then people realized that dishonest customers can game the system. The person who is usually listed as inventing the phrase, Harry Gordon Selfridge, doesn't have a direct quote attributed to him for this, but he definitely is responsible for popularizing the idea through his implementation of it. Newspapers were the first to give it a name, and the original was, in fact, "the customer is always right." Some later altered it to give the idea that the customer shall be assumed to be right until is is demonstrably obvious that they are wrong, but the quote never had any mention of taste until recently.

#20 People Should Be Talking About Rich Schools vs. Poor Schools, Rather Public vs. Private Education People that argue about private educating vs public education don't understand the fight. Private schools exist in poor areas too and barely survive. What they are really fighting about is the filthy rich vs poor schools.

#21 Alcoholism Isn't Always Obvious I'm an alcoholic.



No, I dont drink every day, I have never been drunk at work, I always Pay My bills and I havent lost Any relationships as a result of My drinking. I have never stolen money, I have never driven drunk.



But I drink too much when I start. I have No stop button, and I will drink to the point of oblivion unless I am otherwise forced to stop. I Black out. I say vile things to People.



It's not a matter of "learning to moderate". If you dont think I am an alcoholic it's because you Are Lucky to have never seen me actually drinking. If My life hasnt been ruined it's because it hasnt happened yet. But it Will.



Binge drinking is a thing. And I am not intending to ever go back.

#22 4% Vacancy Rate Doesn't Actually Mean That There Are Vacancies A 4% vacancy rate doesn’t mean 4% of houses are just sitting unused for no reason. There’s what’s known as frictional vacancy, which is when a house is temporarily empty because it’s being sold or the renters have moved out and the new ones haven’t moved in yet. This is normal is expected to be around 3-5% and it functionally means we’re at maximum housing capacity.

#23 Animation Refers To Movement, Not The Style "Animation" refers to how a cartoon moves, not how it's drawn.

#24 People With Autism A Lot Of The Time Aren't Like They're Portrayed In The Media That I am like Rain man or Sheldon Cooper because I'm autistic

#25 Countries Producing Lots Of Goods Also Create High-Quality Ones, But They Are Usually Ordered To Cut Costs That countries like China are incapable of manufacturing a quality product.

They can make whatever you ask them to. But they’re usually asked to cut corners to make it as cheap is possible.

#26 Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Isn't Like How The Stereotypes Portray It That OCD is all about cleanliness and germaphobia. Or that it's quirky. The stereotypes are really pervasive...I usually don't even correct individual statements anymore.

#27 Your Immune System Wouldn't Attack The Eye If It "Found Out About It" That the eye has its own immune system, and if your brain found out about the eye it would attack and destroy it.



* The brain doesn't control the immune system that way, like a general sending soldiers to attack.

* The eye has the same immune system as the body, it just has some immune privileges.

* The one area that doesn't have the immune system is the cornea, because it's not vascularized.

#28 Only 10% Of People With Tourette's Swear Compulsively Only 10 percent of people with Tourette's Syndrome compulsively swear.

#29 Southwest US Is Running Out Of Water Because Of Agriculture And Irrigation That the southwest US is running out of water because too many people live here. It's almost entirely a problem of agriculture, not houses.

#30 Working From Home May Be Better Than Working From The Office Work from home is better than going into the office. Sorry Jan that you can't walk around staring at your workers computer screens. Just have to trust us I guess.

#31 Not All Romani People Are From Romania Me being Romani means i come from Romania

#32 The Abilities Of People With Physical Disabilities Vary Greatly As someone with brain damage that in turn resulted in physical disabilities: That just because some disabled people can do the Special Olympics and whatnot, doesn't mean we all can



People refuse to help us or say I'm lysing because Joe Smith on the news was able to regain mobility or whatever

#33 The Phrase "Correlation Doesn't Imply Causation" Is Often Misinterpreted "Correaltion doesn't imply causation" is technically correct but is so misinterpreted by laymen that it's better it leave the public consciousness.

#34 Being Bipolar Doesn't Mean You're Happy One Day And Sad The Next Bipolar disorder doesn’t mean one day you’re super happy, full of life and then the next hour you’re sad, tired and mad

#35 Thin People Aren't Always Healthy, Barefooting Isn't Unhygienic Or Unhealthy, And People Should Have Bodily Autonomy That being thin does not automatically mean you're healthy.



That barefooting is not illegal nor unhygienic nor unhealthy. Basically anything and everything people say when they spot by bare feet.



That I shaved my head because *why not*, and not as some sort of statement.



That my tolerance of you and your views doesn't mean I agree with you. If I just silently listen to your sociopolitical speal I likely disagree quite strongly.



That all women must want to and should reproduce.



I could go on all day, really.