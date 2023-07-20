36 Warning Signs Of A Not-So-Good Neighborhood, As Pointed Out In This Thread
Sometimes you roll up to a new place and you’ve got a gut feeling that something is just… off. The people there are looking at you all weird, there’s strange smells assaulting you from every direction, and you just want to get out of there ASAP.
But it’s always good to know what to look out for in places like this, right? Broken glass, suspicious people, unknown businesses… Some signs are not as obvious, though, but I’m certain you’ll find something to expand your street smarts by checking out these bad neighborhood red flags in today’s list.
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
There's a baby hanging out on a street corner at 3AM.
An adult man on a child's bmx bike slowly riding in the middle of the street.
He was told not to use the ride-on mower to go to the liquor store anymore.
In my neighborhood someone posted on nextdoor that they woke up to someone standing over their bed then 2 days later someone else posted that a dude was walking around the street naked asking strangers if they wanted to touch his weewee oh and car theft is so common that I no longer lock my car because it's financially smarter for me to let them have a look around than to pay for any more broken windows I might be in a bad neighborhood
The businesses just outside the residential area are pay day loan operations, rent-to-own furniture, rent-to-own wheels
Lots of dollar stores, payday loan and title loan places. No or few actual grocery stores.
Indoor furniture outside
That's not a bad neighborhood red flag, GEEZ. Many good neighborhoods have furniture on the curb because they want the garbage collector people to get it.
It's the middle of the afternoon on a weekday and people are just hanging out on porches and yards, just walking around. It's a neighborhood with a lot of unemployment. If you are looking to rent or buy, visit in the middle of the work day and at night to see what it's like.
Or, alternatively, it could be a rich area where people don't need to work, or an area with a lot of retirees ..... Here in the UK the bad areas tend to get worse that later the day goes on ...
When you ask a cop for directions cause your lost and he tells you the way but to drive very fast and to not stop at red lights.
(We were lost in Camden NJ after a concert)
Bail bonds offices, hair braiding salons, payday loans on the same street.
Convenience stores with "WE TAKE EBT" signs in hand written letters.
Weekly-rate "budget" motels.
Gas station locks its doors at 10 PM. If you want cigarettes, drinks, or snacks late at night, you have to tell the cashier what you want and she'll deliver it to you through a hole in a bulletproof glass window.
Pairs of tennis shoes thrown over the electrical lines
In New Zealand a sure sign is someone walking the street playing music from their mobile phone speaker
… or riding a bike/driving a car with stolen public address speakers, blasting out God knows what.
Ghetto Diamonds
See broken shards of glass in the parking lot? Those are from thieves crow-barring your car windows, not bad driving.
boost mobile next to a check cashing place
Random shopping carts on the side of the road.
If you're getting more of a confused look rather than a smile from strangers
The stores are named quite literally for what they are.
In my best friend's hometown, the bowling alley simply has a sign that says "Bowling Alley". Same with the nail salon, the laundromat, etc. It is a sketchy a*s place.
If you have to play the "Was that fireworks or gunshots?" game in any month of the year besides July.
Edit: Specifically in the city, you'll find this sort of thing all over rural areas.
Here in South Florida...
If you are surrounded by a bunch of small, pastel colored one-story houses with shallow roofs all lined up side-by-side in a row with no cul-de-sacs, you might be in the ghetto.
The road you're on is called Martin Luther King (St, Blvd, etc...)
I'd love an elaboration on that one, because as it stands, that sounds *incredibly* racist to this non-american.
The weight of the bathroom key. My family stopped for a bathroom break in The Wire era baltimore. My dad had to carry the car rim keychain over to the bathroom for my sister.
Bars/bulletproof glass on gas station windows, and they don't let anyone in the store past a certain time, you can only walk up to the window.
The Chore Boy, tube socks and roses in glass tubes are in a locked cabinet at the local Quickie-Mart.
The basketball hoops are made out of ribcages & a Wendy's run by a pack of wild dogs.
Grocery carts on the sidewalk and streets, trashy looking corner stores, trashy looking beauty supply shops, Boost mobile, cars parked in lawns, bars on the windows.
pizza places won't deliver to your house/apartment/neighborhood
when the restrooms in businesses have black/blue lights to make it difficult to find your vein.
Ah how I miss the 80's and 90's when I used to spray all ledges in the toilets of the establishments I worked in with WD40 then wait for the howling of the coke addicts whose lines have just dissolved ..... how we laughed (especially me as I was doing bucketloads of coke at the time but would only ever do my junk in private or at friends places!!)
The cats are afraid of you, and run away when you get closer.
In a good neighborhood, the cats stay put, and give you superior looks.
Corner stores and random businesses with cages on the doors and windows. Advertising is usually painted on the wall or something, and you see ads for really cheap foods and drinks that usually aren't big product names. Also there are potholes everywhere and random fences tend to be driven into and not fixed. Also where I live in the lower the street number the worse the neighborhood. Also random groups of guys gathered outside of random corner stores. Oh and if there are fast food places with nowhere to sit that's also how you know.
Lots of kids with a surprising lack of adults anywhere in the area
When the 1 decent human being there flat out tells you its a bad area and you should leave.
Yup, did this once when I got off a ship that I'd been on for 2 months straight in New York (I was a young, white UK merchant seaman at the time), went for a walk with a friend to get my land legs back, walked about 2 / 3 miles stopping every mile or so for a beer, without noticing the areas becoming a little more shabby as we went. Got stopped by an elderly African American chap who kindly walked with us back the way we'd come ; on the way, he told us that had we walked another 500 yards or so in the direction we had been going, there was a very high likelihood we would have been either robbed and beaten or robbed and killed ... this was New York in the '80's, I reckon we were lucky. After that we always checked where to go before setting off for a stroll.
This is specific to Toronto, but I always felt that if there was a Coffee Time instead of a Tim Horton's, you weren't in the right place.
Bonus points if there's one of the extremely few Dollar Trees.
This is a scottish thing but if there is an old church its fine, if its a new building that says christian centre or a newly built church its probably a s**t hole and this is for towns and parts of cities not neighborhoods
you start seeing murals of 19 y/o males wearing haloes.
edit
if there is any philly people out there rip rodney senior elsworth street.
he was my next door neighbor, great father, not involved in crime, no f****n mural for him.
I the Uk , its has to be a broken bus stops (Glass smashed) with frosty jacks bottles lying around or a burnt out car or possibly a car on bricks as the wheels have been robbed
At least one car on cinderblocks.
13 different color Honda Accord
As is one car with 13 colors...or 13 Honda Accord's of different colors? Maybe it's just Jesus visiting, he doesn't like to speak of his own Accord....I'll show myself out..lolol
This post is tone deaf. Define what a bad neighborhood is. A lot of these descriptions are characteristics of low-income living which shouldn't be demonized.
This post is tone deaf. Define what a bad neighborhood is. A lot of these descriptions are characteristics of low-income living which shouldn't be demonized.