I paint realistic paintings of blankets and quilts. All on 50cm x 70cm canvas panels and available in my Etsy shop.

Highly detailed and textured, they make you feel all warm and fuzzy.

More info: Etsy

Warm and fuzzy

Mixed media on 50cm x 70cm canvas panel.

Home

Mixed media on 50cm x 70cm canvas panel.

Rainy day

Mixed media on 50cm x 70cm canvas panel.

Twee

Mixed media on 50cm x 70cm canvas panel.

Nana

Mixed media on 50cm x 70cm canvas panel.