There are times when it can be very exhausting to try to convince someone else to believe in something that you’re sure is true. So, when someone online asked what those things are, people flooded the comment section with the answers, and you can read them all below!

Whether it’s some rare invention or a thing that happened to you, some things, no matter how real, might appear as if they’re straight out of fiction.

#1 That a bird once flew through the open windows of my car, straight through and out the other side, while I was driving at highway speeds. I was alone in the car and I swear it happened.



My reaction, "Did that just happen?"

#2 The sensation of deja vu, whether real or not.

#3 How crippling the pain from menstrual cramps can be. I have endometriosis and it's absolute hell. My sister does too. I'm child free but she told me that when she was in labor the first time, she didn't even realize because it wasn't as painful as her period cramps on endo. She asked the nurse when it would start and the nurse looked at her with raised eyebrows and was like "ummm like an hour ago." And yet I've had an actual doctor laugh in my face at the idea of getting medicine to help with the pain for my cramps.



Nobody takes it seriously. It really, really sucks. I f*****g dread my periods bc I can pretty much count on there being one or two days out of every ~29 or 30 when I can barely even stand up. I have to save any sick time or time off for those days if they fall during the work week. But everyone is so dismissive about it.



Edit: wow so many supportive comments and information about treatment strategies! I feel more validated than I ever have for this suffering. Thank you everyone and anyone else reading this who suffers like this, there are so many really helpful and validating comments below.

#4 Concrete Boats. Rare, but they do exist.



Everyone I tell thinks I'm winding them up

#5 The amount of people that don't know narwhals are actual animals

#6 That much of what we “remember” isn’t real. The brain is a sieve, losing memories. It fills in holes of knowledge with assumptions, interpolations, & justifications.

#7 Turn signals. They work on my car; surely they MUST work on other cars.

#8 Incurable diseases. I have multiple sclerosis and I hear a lot of things day to day like "You're just too dedicated to your diagnosis", or "have you tried the Wahls diet" or "have you taken magnesium supplements" or "you need to be more positive" or my favorite "It's OK, god has a plan".



Having experienced the actual thing degrading my brain for eight years, done high dose chemo and a bone marrow transplant, and poisoned my immune system over 200 separate times... I can definitively say that some processes (death, degenerative neurological diseases, autoimmunity, etc) are unavoidable and something people don't always actually have the power to beat regardless of the amount of positive thinking, dieting, or exercise one does.



EDIT: I just want to point out how multiple people have replied back to try to convince me that my condition is curable, or recommending treatments that I have already done and failed. Quite literally proving my point. 😆



EDIT: One person has interpreted my comments in this thread as me saying that any attempt to treat a chronic illness is hopeless or meaningless. This is not what I was intending to say (hopefully that is obvious). I am merely stating that many people have health conditions they can't fix or control despite best efforts, and that this experience is real and they deserve to have that experience respected.

#9 Restless Leg Syndrome.



People think it's just being a little uncomfortable and not finding a good position to sleep in. It's actually an uncontrollable urge to move your legs that feels almost like muscle spasms and it is absolutely maddening.



Weirdly, if my cat is sleeping on my bed, I can pat him and it makes it stop. I have no idea why.

#10 Mental health issues. It's amazing to me how many people think the brain, the most complicated structure in the known universe, is the only organ that's *not* capable of malfunctioning.

#11 Most Americans already pay for other people’s medical care through their health insurance policy, yet a lot seem to think that being taxed is what will cause them to pay for other people.

#12 The tangible and intangible benefits of exercise.

#13 Sleep paralysis

#14 That nuclear energy is actually the cleanest most powerful way to power a community. People hear the word “nuclear” and freak out. They think that somehow they have a bomb sitting in their community. They think Chernobyl is the norm. In reality, there were a lot of things that led up to the Chernobyl disaster that would not happen in any of the modern nuclear reactors that provide power to much of the world. With good regulation, safety, standards and upgrades, nuclear power is clean, plentiful, cheap, and efficient. But people get so freaked out by the word “nuclear” they assume it’s bad and they’ll put oil in the furnace instead😑

#15 Increasing taxes on a higher tax bracket doesn’t mean 100% of your income is taxed at that rate the second you enter it.

#16 I believe most people aren't actually working in offices and we're all sitting here trying to fake eachother out with the goal of seeming necessary.

#17 Me when I tell people I have Aphantasia (I cant picture things in my head) and vice versa when people tell me they can picture things in their heads

#18 OCD can be a lot more debilitating than people realize.

#19 That when you chase the validation of others, the only thing you get is tired.

#20 The government is not spying on you, but you are giving away way more information than the government cares about to advertisers and loyalty programs so you can save $.50 on Doritos...cool ranch of course

#21 Unions are good for workers.

#22 lucid dreams

#23 The utter meaninglessness of humans in the overall fabric of the universe.

#24 Corporate greed. People saying costs are up because they are forced to pay better than slave wages, but still making record profits

#25 My husband and I saw Richard Clark forcibly kissing a young ingenue on his New Year's Eve show. We both saw it, even though they cut quickly away. Nobody believes us.

#26 Being unable to force myself to do something with adhd. It is like I'm physically restrained when I try to force myself to do something at times.

#27 This might off the vein a little but my answer is:



Bad things can happen to your child as a direct result of your negligence. People truly don't believe that their child could be internally decapitated, mangled, or die of internal injuries because you didn't enforce the right kind of car seat or even a seat belt. Children 3-8 are the largest demographic I've seen that are injured in car accidents as a direct result of being improperly restrained. And people don't believe it. They don't believe that not doing any child restraint research, and lacking in their own due diligence can lead to their child's death.



Source: paramedic.

#28 How depression can make it impossible to do things. I once made a custom knife for a friend, wrapped and boxed it, then let it sit there for well over a month before I was finally able to mail it. Intellectually I know that it’s a very simple task to tape on an address label and drive it five minutes to the post office, but I absolutely COULD NOT DO IT. I would get irrationally mad at myself for being unable to complete such a mundane and simple task, and yet I still couldn’t do it. That kind of mental roadblock was impossible for me to understand myself, let alone anyone who hasn’t experienced it.

#29 You can't get autism, it's a neurodevelopment disorder, you are either born with it or you don't have it. Vaccines can't give you autism, medicaments won't give you or your baby autism, however genetics will, bang an autistic person and you will likely have autistic babies. When the baby has it, likely someone else in the family has it as well.

#30 The power of a large amount of people to get together to make a positive change.



Most people think you can’t change things, or even gather people together for one purpose for that matter.



But I think you could, if you **really** wanted to. Only issue is nobody is SOO motivated that they motivate others nowadays.



Even motivational speakers need motivational speakers nowadays. And it shows when we watch them. Nobody can just simply take pride in who or what they are anymore, it has all become a unending competition of “who is best”.

#31 How absolutely weird this universe is.



Like I'm not religious but the universe actually just doesn't make any sense.



What the hell are quantum physics? Why is there so much mass? What is Dark energy? Why do things just seem to work completely different when you go to atomic levels?



Like every single aspect of physics is a deep rabbit hole of weirdness and contrivances. We have to keep coming up with isoteric rules and equations to come close to describing the weird phenomena we see. Yet... without these weird quantum mechanics interactions, without gravity just oddly being weaker then the other three forces, without all the constants being finely tuned the way they are, without the rules of physics just coming up out of nowhere after the big bang.... there wouldn't be life.



That's before even getting into the really weird s**t like the fact our meat computers are conscious. Like that didn't have to happen. It is reasonable to expect that even if life came about, humans could just be philisophical zombies and nothing would change. But we aren't. And that's before all the other really weird stuff like dreams and near death experiences etc.



And weirdest of all:



Why does it exist at all?



This all leads me to believe that there is something more to all of this. All arguments against this don't hold any water imo. I think the anthropic principle is bogus as well. But nobody seems to care to talk about any of this or just pretend like nothing is weird about existence.

#32 That people living in the late stages of dementia are still people with valid feelings and deserve to be treated with respect and dignity .

#33 Facts. Sometimes you don't know what they are, then you do. There are facts you know and others don't. And facts others know and you don't. That's ok. Be willing to learn and teach.



There are facts right now that NO human knows. Someday we'll learn what some of them are.



And even if you don't like them, that doesn't make them not-facts, or opinions.



Reality is what it is, whether or not you're willing to admit it.

#34 I have celiac disease. This one really gets me because I have every medical test under the sun to prove it. Yet I still deal with constant comments, "Why is everyone allergic to gluten all of a sudden?" "Oh it's so trendy to not eat gluten."

#35 Extraterrestrial Life exists.

We haven’t met them yet, but they are out there.

#36 Basic Economics.

#37 Human contribution to climate change. I worked in a lab for a couple years for my undergrad in geophysics. Most of the data was brought back by a team of professors and grad students who took yearly trips to Antarctica. Climate change turning into a political issue is a sin I can never forgive humanity for.