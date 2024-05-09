Real-Life Martha To “Set The Record Straight” In First Talk Show Interview About “Baby Reindeer”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fiona Harvey, the woman who claims she is the real Martha from Netflix’s hit show Baby Reindeer, is sharing her side of the story in her first talk show appearance.

Dubbed the real-life Martha, the 58-year-old Scottish lawyer sat down to have a conversation with Piers Morgan, the host of Piers Morgan Uncensored, in an episode expected to release on Wednesday, May 9.

“The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer breaks cover and gives me her first TV interview about the smash hit Netflix show,” Piers wrote on Instagram. “Fiona Harvey wants to have her say & ‘set the record straight.’ Is she a psycho stalker?”

The interview will be released on YouTube at 3:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 8.00 p.m. in the UK.

Fiona Harvey said she is the inspiration behind the character of Martha from Netflix’s hit show Baby Reindeer

Share icon

Image credits: Piers Morgan

After her sit-down with Piers, Fiona described the interview as a “sparring match” and said she was “not happy” with the host’s manner of questioning.

“Piers said it went well. He referred to it as a sparring match. He landed a few punches on me and I landed a few punches on him,” she told Daily Record. “He asked me if I loved Richard Gadd and I said you’ve got to be joking.”

Since the release of Baby Reindeer last month, the miniseries has been trending on Netflix with the tag of a “true story.” Viewers across the world remained glued to their screens as they watched the dark and dramatic story of a terrifying stalker unfold.

ADVERTISEMENT

The miniseries stars Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, who plays a fictionalized version of himself through the character Donny Dunn, a struggling comedian and bartender. In the show, Donny crosses paths with Martha Scott and happens to perform a kind gesture. His one act of kindness changes his life, as Martha begins relentlessly stalking him and bombarding him with 40,000 emails and hundreds of hours of voice messages.

Baby Reindeer is said to be based on Scottish comedian Richard Gadd’s experience of being relentlessly stalked in real-life

Share icon

Image credits: Netflix

Following the success of the show on Netflix, Fiona revealed her identity and said she is considering taking legal action against the online streaming giant as well as Richard for defamation.

“None of this happened. It’s a load of rubbish,” she told Daily Record about the incidents shown in the series.

Fiona vehemently denied ever going to jail. Meanwhile, the character Martha was jailed for four-and-a-half years before she met the comedian on the show.

Fiona is considering filing a lawsuit against Netflix and Richard for defamation over the dark and dramatic miniseries

“I’ve not been to prison. I don’t know where the four-and-a-half years and nine months comes in,” she told the outlet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is all made up and hyperbole. There are no restraining orders, injunctions, or interdicts anywhere. There’s just no way. I’ve not had the police at my door about any of these things,” she added. “It’s a load of rubbish. I don’t have any money, but I’m a perfectly capable lawyer, so I will represent myself.”

With her appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Fiona hopes to “set the record straight” about the incidents depicted in the show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan Uncensored (@piersmorganuncensored)

Previously, Richard opened up about how the show is based on his own real-life experience of a very “intense” period in his life.

“It’s a true story,” Richard told Netflix. “In a weird way, I first started feeling like this could be a good story during the whole ordeal itself.”

“It was one of the most intense periods, when I was listening to these voicemails. I’d go to sleep at night and these voicemails — her words would bounce around my eyelids. I remember thinking, ‘God, if I was ever to speak about this onstage, I’d fire the words around. Put the voicemails in a big cacophony and fire it.’”