Disney movies have different meanings to all people. Some movies give that magical childhood feeling. Others? Well, maybe not as great as we remember. Everyone has opinions about Disney movies. But whether they made you cry, sing along, or just sit through them, they left an impression. Now this poll is your chance to rate them from 1 to 10.

Be honest, be brutal, be nostalgic - let the voting begin!🎬✨

#1

Lady And The Tramp (1955)

Two animated dogs sharing spaghetti at a table in a romantic scene from a classic Disney movies poll.

Disney Enterprises, Inc.

1point
    #2

    101 Dalmatians (1961)

    Two Dalmatian dogs from a classic Disney movie featured in a Rate Disney Movies Poll illustration.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    1point
    #3

    The Sword In The Stone (1963)

    Young animated character pulling a sword from a stone in a snowy setting for Rate Disney Movies Poll.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    1point
    #4

    The Jungle Book (1967)

    Characters from The Jungle Book in a lush jungle setting, featured in a Rate Disney Movies poll illustration.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    1point
    #5

    Aladdin (1992)

    Aladdin holding a golden magic lamp in a scene from a classic Disney animated movie for a Disney movies poll.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    1point
    #6

    Hercules (1997)

    Characters from Disney's Hercules featured in a vibrant scene for a Rate Disney Movies Poll.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    1point
    #7

    Lilo & Stitch (2002)

    Stitch and friends in grass skirts performing a traditional dance in a scene from a popular Disney movie poll.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    1point
    #8

    Tangled (2010)

    Animated characters from a Disney movie with a girl, a boy holding swords, and a horse in a forest, rate Disney movies poll.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    1point
    #9

    Frozen (2013)

    Anna and Elsa from a Disney movie scene, featured in a rate Disney movies poll discussing favorites and opinions.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    1point
    #10

    Maleficent (2014)

    Actress portraying Maleficent in dark costume holding a staff, representing Disney movies poll theme.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    1point
    #11

    Cinderella (2015)

    Scene from a Disney movie featuring a prince and Cinderella in a blue gown during a ball, related to rate Disney movies poll.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    1point
    #12

    Zootopia (2016)

    Animated fox, rabbit, and sloth characters at a desk using a tablet, illustrating a Rate Disney Movies poll concept.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    1point
    #13

    Moana (2016)

    Moana and Maui on a wooden raft at sea during sunset, related to Rate Disney Movies Poll.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    1point
    #14

    Cruella (2021)

    Character Cruella in a dramatic pose wearing a black and red outfit in a dark urban setting for Rate Disney Movies poll

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    1point
    #15

    Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs (1937)

    Princess Snow White drawing water from a well surrounded by white doves in a classic Disney animated scene for Rate Disney Movies Poll.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    0points
    #16

    Pinocchio (1940)

    Geppetto, Pinocchio, and Figaro the cat in a classic Disney animated scene from a Rate Disney Movies Poll.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    0points
    #17

    Dumbo (1941)

    Animated scene of Dumbo and two adult elephants in a barn, illustrating a Rate Disney Movies Poll concept.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    0points
    #18

    Bambi (1942)

    Bambi and Thumper animated characters in a colorful forest scene from a classic Disney movie for rate Disney movies poll

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    0points
    #19

    Alice In Wonderland (1951)

    Alice from the classic Disney animated movie standing thoughtfully in a colorful forest scene for Rate Disney Movies Poll.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    0points
    #20

    Peter Pan (1953)

    Peter Pan standing confidently in a dark room with a window, part of a Rate Disney Movies poll on classic animation scenes.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    0points
    #21

    The Lion King (1994)

    Simba, Mufasa, Rafiki, and Nala from Disney animated movie scene in vibrant colors for rate Disney movies poll.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    0points
    #22

    Tarzan (1999)

    Animated scene of Tarzan swinging on a vine in a jungle, featured in a Rate Disney Movies poll discussion.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    0points
    #23

    The Princess And The Frog (2009)

    Animated frog character standing on a table beside an open book while a woman watches in a Disney movies poll scene.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    0points
    #24

    Beauty And The Beast (2017)

    Beast and Belle dancing in a ballroom scene from a classic Disney movie for rate Disney movies poll.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    0points
    #25

    Encanto (2021)

    Animated character with curly hair and glasses wearing a colorful blouse in a scene from a Disney movie poll image.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    0points
    #26

    The Little Mermaid (2023)

    Scene from a Disney movie showing two characters by candlelight, fitting for a rate Disney movies poll discussion.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    -1point
    #27

    Snow White (2025)

    Young woman in a blue dress with dark hair looking up and reaching out, capturing a magical moment for Rate Disney Movies Poll.

    Disney Enterprises, Inc.

    -1point
