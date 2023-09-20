Gary Greenberg introduces himself as a scientist, author, teacher and photographer who combines his passion for art and science by exploring the hidden dimensions of nature. "The secrets of nature are visible everywhere. Yet, they remain secrets until they are revealed," he wrote on his website."The miracles of nature are tangible, and they can be seen directly through the microscope. The magnificence of nature lies in its consciousness. When we commune with nature, we become conscious of our connection with the universe."

And he knows what he's talking about. Greenberg invented the high-definition 3D lenses that he takes his pictures on, resulting in 18 U.S. patents under his name. He was a photographer and filmmaker until age 33 when he moved from LA to London and earned a Ph. D. in biomedical research. This has given him a unique appreciation for biological and scientific curiosities and for the optical macro photography technologies he would need to document them.

The sand composition can vary drastically depending on where it’s from, but this grain is from a beach in Hawaii, where Dr. Greenberg is located.

