#1

This Purely Golden Bee Landed On My Car Today

This Purely Golden Bee Landed On My Car Today

This bee is most likely a Cordovans honey bee. It has a color mutation that inhibits black

#2

Saw A Snail Today While I Was Outside And Its Shell Is Crystal Clear

Saw A Snail Today While I Was Outside And Its Shell Is Crystal Clear

80 Van
80 Van
Definitely thought that was a door handle.

#3

This Cat I Met Today Has Sauron’s Eyes

This Cat I Met Today Has Sauron’s Eyes

#4

This Little Transparent Guy Landed On Me In The Ecuadorian Amazon

This Little Transparent Guy Landed On Me In The Ecuadorian Amazon

Absolutely beautiful!

#5

The Local Nursing Home Is An Indoor Town. There's A Movie Theater And A Pub

The Local Nursing Home Is An Indoor Town. There's A Movie Theater And A Pub

This place is called "Doverwood Village". It's a skilled nursing facility located in Hamilton, OH. Senior residents receive 24-hour medical care while also getting the rehabilitation care they need, which can include range of motion exercises, gait and balance training and individualized exercise programs. The movie theater shows movies 2x each day. An old one and a new one.

I saw an article about this place years ago, it's such a fantastic design. Infinitely better than a depressing institution looking place.

#6

This Is What Some Grains Of Sand Look Like When Magnified 100 To 300 Times

This Is What Some Grains Of Sand Look Like When Magnified 100 To 300 Times

Gary Greenberg introduces himself as a scientist, author, teacher and photographer who combines his passion for art and science by exploring the hidden dimensions of nature. "The secrets of nature are visible everywhere. Yet, they remain secrets until they are revealed," he wrote on his website."The miracles of nature are tangible, and they can be seen directly through the microscope. The magnificence of nature lies in its consciousness. When we commune with nature, we become conscious of our connection with the universe."
And he knows what he's talking about. Greenberg invented the high-definition 3D lenses that he takes his pictures on, resulting in 18 U.S. patents under his name. He was a photographer and filmmaker until age 33 when he moved from LA to London and earned a Ph. D. in biomedical research. This has given him a unique appreciation for biological and scientific curiosities and for the optical macro photography technologies he would need to document them.
The sand composition can vary drastically depending on where it’s from, but this grain is from a beach in Hawaii, where Dr. Greenberg is located.

These are fantastic!! Pretty wild to see all the shapes and colors. Some you can tell their origen, like ground down seashells. People always tend to think of sand as being uniform and boring, far from it!

#7

Blue Bees Exist (Blue Carpenter Bee)

Blue Bees Exist (Blue Carpenter Bee)

#8

Rocks On The Lake Baikal

Rocks On The Lake Baikal

Rocks on the lake Baikal get heated from the sunlight every now and then and melt the ice beneath. After the sun is gone, the ice turns solid again thus creating a small stand for the rock above. It is called the Baikal Dzen.

I was wondering how there were rocks on the surface to begin with. According to Google, this phenomenon happens when flat rocks fall onto the already frozen lake.

#9

A Curly-Haired Horse

A Curly-Haired Horse

The exact origin of the Bashkir Curly Horse is one of the greatest mysteries of the horse world. Horses with curly coats are most certainly an ancient breed. They have been depicted in art and statuary in early China as far back as 161 AD. There has been evidence of their presence in South America and Europe. There is evidence that Curlies have been in North America since the early 1800's.

Arn't they hypoalergenic ?

#10

Customer Came In And Let Me Take A Picture Of Her Hands That Had 6 Fingers On Each

Customer Came In And Let Me Take A Picture Of Her Hands That Had 6 Fingers On Each

#11

Ex-World Champion Cyclist Janez Brajkovic Leg After A Race

Ex-World Champion Cyclist Janez Brajkovic Leg After A Race

He definetely never skipped leg day!

#12

My Friend's Blind Cat Soren Has Amazing Eyes

My Friend's Blind Cat Soren Has Amazing Eyes

They look like beautiful globes of aurora borealis

#13

This Sea Slug, Which Looks Like A Leaf, Can Go Without Eating For 9 Months, Because It Can Photosynthesize Just Like A Plant While Basking In The Sun

This Sea Slug, Which Looks Like A Leaf, Can Go Without Eating For 9 Months, Because It Can Photosynthesize Just Like A Plant While Basking In The Sun

#14

This Is A Music Typewriter: How Music Was Typed Before Computers

This Is A Music Typewriter: How Music Was Typed Before Computers

Marketed in the 1950s, it sold for about $255 (about $2,415 in today’s money). Keaton was trying to create something that would print characters precisely on staff and indicate exactly where the next character would be printed to ensure accuracy, and ended up with a circular keyboard which gives the typewriter its distinct look.

#15

My Neighbor's House Encased In Ice After The Recent Blizzard In Ohio (On Shore Of Lake Erie)

My Neighbor's House Encased In Ice After The Recent Blizzard In Ohio (On Shore Of Lake Erie)

#16

This Is What A "Split Lobster" Looks Like. This Coloring Occurs Once In Every 50 Million Lobsters

This Is What A "Split Lobster" Looks Like. This Coloring Occurs Once In Every 50 Million Lobsters

This split-colored lobster displays a condition known as gynandromorphy, meaning it is half male, half female. In this case, the blue side is the female side, and the brown side is the male side.

I hope that they put it back in the ocean.

#17

Sun Through A UV Lens

Sun Through A UV Lens

A suite of NASA's sun-gazing spacecraft have spotted an unusual series of eruptions in which a series of fast puffs forced the slow ejection of a massive burst of solar material from the sun's atmosphere. "Looking at the corona in extreme ultraviolet light we see the source of the puffs is a series of energetic jets and related flares," said Nathalia Alzate, a solar scientist at the University of Aberystwyth in Wales. "The jets are localized, catastrophic releases of energy that spew material out from the sun into space. These rapid changes in the magnetic field cause flares, which release a huge amount of energy in a very short time in the form of super-heated plasma, high-energy radiation and radio bursts."

#18

This Shower Formed Naturally Inside A Cave

This Shower Formed Naturally Inside A Cave

#19

I Found A Very Small Frog

I Found A Very Small Frog

#20

The Baby Vest

The Baby Vest

Good that they have a plan for that. Wouldn't want idiots running off juggling babies. That would be terrible.

#21

Tulips Blooming In The Snow

Tulips Blooming In The Snow

#22

The Blue Java Banana, Which Is Said To Have The Same Consistency As Ice Cream And A Similar Flavor To Vanilla

The Blue Java Banana, Which Is Said To Have The Same Consistency As Ice Cream And A Similar Flavor To Vanilla

The same texture as warm ice-cream or cold ice-cream?

#23

Valonia Ventricosa, The Largest Single-Celled Organism On Earth. Yep, This Is A Single Living Cell

Valonia Ventricosa, The Largest Single-Celled Organism On Earth. Yep, This Is A Single Living Cell

Can you eat that? Asking for a friend...

#24

This Funky Little Ribbon Cloud Outside My Plane Window

This Funky Little Ribbon Cloud Outside My Plane Window

#25

You Can See Where My Nails Stopped And Started Growing Again Between Chemo Cycles

You Can See Where My Nails Stopped And Started Growing Again Between Chemo Cycles

You can date them as well: nails grow at about 0.1mm a day.

#26

One Of My Mother's Chickens Laid An Egg And Tied It With A Bow

One Of My Mother's Chickens Laid An Egg And Tied It With A Bow

I want to say what it looks like, but I think I'd get censored.

#27

The Wool Of An Australian Merino Sheep

The Wool Of An Australian Merino Sheep

#28

140 Million Year Old, 500 Kg Dinosaur Femur Discovered In France

140 Million Year Old, 500 Kg Dinosaur Femur Discovered In France

#29

This Butterfly Is A Bilateral Gynandromorph, Literally Half Male, Half Female

This Butterfly Is A Bilateral Gynandromorph, Literally Half Male, Half Female

A gynandromorph is an organism that contains both male and female characteristics. But this butterfly is a bilateral gynandromorph, which means one half is completely female and the other half is completely male. The cause of this phenomenon is typically, but not always, an event in mitosis during early development. While the organism contains only a few cells, one of the dividing cells does not split its sex chromosomes typically. This leads to one of the two cells having sex chromosomes that cause male development and the other cell having chromosomes that cause female development. For example, an XY cell undergoing mitosis duplicates its chromosomes, becoming XXYY. Usually this cell would divide into two XY cells, but in rare occasions the cell may divide into an X cell and an XYY cell. If this happens early in development, then a large portion of the cells are X and a large portion are XYY. Since X and XYY dictate different sexes, the organism has tissue that is female and tissue that is male.

More generally, mosaicism is the condition whereby not all cells have the same genes. https://www.stanfordchildrens.org/en/topic/default?id=mosaicism-90-P02132

#30

Time Lapse Photo Of A Beehive

Time Lapse Photo Of A Beehive

#31

Transparent Fish

Transparent Fish

Experts believe it could be a Salpa maggiore (Salpa maxima), commonly found in the Southern Ocean. Salps tend to roam the upper layers of the ocean where sunlight can still penetrate. They move by straining water through their gelatinous bodies, feeding on phytoplankton and other small bits of organic matter. The ghostly appearance is believed to be a form of camouflage for the otherwise defenseless creature.

#32

A Purple Grasshopper Found In My Garden

A Purple Grasshopper Found In My Garden

#33

There Are Caves In Mexico With Crystals As Big As Trees, But You Can’t Explore The Caves For Too Long Due To Heat And The Toxic Atmosphere. But I Mean Look At Those Things

There Are Caves In Mexico With Crystals As Big As Trees, But You Can’t Explore The Caves For Too Long Due To Heat And The Toxic Atmosphere. But I Mean Look At Those Things

Just saw a documentary we're it was said that in fact no one can explore them anymore. As the cave was flooded again to maintain its original and unique state. And before it also was only open for a team of scientists.

#34

This Mutated Daisy

This Mutated Daisy

#35

Albino Peacock In My Miami Neighborhood

Albino Peacock In My Miami Neighborhood

the most beautiful peacock ive ever seen

#36

Long Exposure Of A Firework Taking Off

Long Exposure Of A Firework Taking Off

#37

How A Zoo Feeds Their Baby Hornbills

How A Zoo Feeds Their Baby Hornbills

#38

My Eye With Stitches After Full Thickness Cornea Transplant

My Eye With Stitches After Full Thickness Cornea Transplant

Get back to us in 10 years and let us know if the iris turns brown (mine did).

#39

Dog Dental Implant

Dog Dental Implant

#40

My Neighbors Are Moving Their Entire House Back 200ft

My Neighbors Are Moving Their Entire House Back 200ft

#41

This Blue Jay Still Has Half Of Its Baby Feathers

This Blue Jay Still Has Half Of Its Baby Feathers

#42

Fin Whale Vertebrae Beneath The Water Near Kongsfjorden, Norway

Fin Whale Vertebrae Beneath The Water Near Kongsfjorden, Norway

#43

One Of The Oldest Rocks In Existence, The Murchison Meteorite. It's 4,600,000,000 Years Old, And Likely Existed Before The Earth Itself Had Completely Formed

One Of The Oldest Rocks In Existence, The Murchison Meteorite. It's 4,600,000,000 Years Old, And Likely Existed Before The Earth Itself Had Completely Formed

Interestingly, it also contains amino acids, the chemical building blocks of DNA.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Panspermia

#44

What Appears To Be A Pile Of Broken Glass Is Actually A Frozen Lake Michigan

What Appears To Be A Pile Of Broken Glass Is Actually A Frozen Lake Michigan

#45

Ant Face Under Electron Microscope

Ant Face Under Electron Microscope

Looks like it should be in a Tim Burton movie

#46

The Human Heart Stripped Of All Fat And Muscle, With Just The Coronary Arteries And Cardiac Veins Exposed

The Human Heart Stripped Of All Fat And Muscle, With Just The Coronary Arteries And Cardiac Veins Exposed

THAT IS AWESOME!! I LOVE THE HEART!

#47

My Grandparents Clock Measures Time On A One Week Scale Instead Of A 12 Hour One

My Grandparents Clock Measures Time On A One Week Scale Instead Of A 12 Hour One

#48

Assisted Living Facility Made To Look Like A Small 1940s American Town

Assisted Living Facility Made To Look Like A Small 1940s American Town

#49

This Bicolor Sunflower I Grew

This Bicolor Sunflower I Grew

#50

Those Ain't Trees

Those Ain't Trees

Positive streamers (which are positively charged ionic channels) rise up from the ground. When one of them meets a negatively charged step leader, it results in a lightning strike.

#51

A Boy Born Weighing 268 Grams (9.45 Oz) Was Sent Home Healthy After Months In The Neonatal Care Unit In Tokyo. He's The Smallest Child To Ever Be Born And Survive

A Boy Born Weighing 268 Grams (9.45 Oz) Was Sent Home Healthy After Months In The Neonatal Care Unit In Tokyo. He's The Smallest Child To Ever Be Born And Survive

#52

Supercell In Wyoming, USA

Supercell In Wyoming, USA

#53

The 4.5 Billion Year Old Fukang Meteorite

The 4.5 Billion Year Old Fukang Meteorite

#54

One Of Four Heads Fashioned From Cotton, Soap And Human Hair Placed By Alcatraz Prisoners In Their Beds To Aid Their Escape In 1962

One Of Four Heads Fashioned From Cotton, Soap And Human Hair Placed By Alcatraz Prisoners In Their Beds To Aid Their Escape In 1962

#55

Nuclear Explosion Photographed Less Than One Millisecond After Detonation

Nuclear Explosion Photographed Less Than One Millisecond After Detonation

#56

Nasa's Photo Of Pluto

Nasa's Photo Of Pluto

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft captured this high-resolution enhanced color view of Pluto on July 14, 2015. The image combines blue, red and infrared images taken by the Ralph/Multispectral Visual Imaging Camera (MVIC). Pluto's surface sports a remarkable range of subtle colors, enhanced in this view to a rainbow of pale blues, yellows, oranges, and deep reds. Many landforms have their own distinct colors, telling a complex geological and climatological story that scientists have only just begun to decode. The image resolves details and colors on scales as small as 0.8 miles (1.3 kilometers).

#57

Me And My Girlfriend Were Walking In The Woods The Other Week And Saw A Rainbow Pool For The First Time

Me And My Girlfriend Were Walking In The Woods The Other Week And Saw A Rainbow Pool For The First Time

The Shimmer from Annihilation. Run.

#58

A Clutch Of Dinosaur Eggs In A Friend's Personal Collection. As A Dinosaur Fanatic, This Blows Me Away

A Clutch Of Dinosaur Eggs In A Friend's Personal Collection. As A Dinosaur Fanatic, This Blows Me Away

#59

Translucent Blue Tang

Translucent Blue Tang

#60

Dinosaur Footprints In France

Dinosaur Footprints In France

#61

Australian Fire Breaks In Action

Australian Fire Breaks In Action

#62

Albino Plant

Albino Plant