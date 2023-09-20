98 Fascinating Pics Of Rarely Seen Things
Sometimes, it's hard to put into words what you want to find on the internet. You just know it has to be interesting, catch your eye, make you think, and teach you something new.
Well, today, we've got just that – interesting things. From a close-up look at a grain of sand magnified 300 times to discovering how music was notated before computers, you're likely to find something captivating. No need to wait any longer—dive in and explore this digital realm of fascination for yourself.
This Purely Golden Bee Landed On My Car Today
This bee is most likely a Cordovans honey bee. It has a color mutation that inhibits black
Why do we find some things interesting and others boring? Why can one person be bored by something that's fascinating to someone else?
Why might someone yawn while watching a movie their friend is excited about? We know everyone is different, but what determines how interested we are in something?
Saw A Snail Today While I Was Outside And Its Shell Is Crystal Clear
This Cat I Met Today Has Sauron’s Eyes
There are actually three main reasons:
First, people are naturally drawn to things that match their feelings and beliefs. For example, those in love enjoy romantic songs, and funny folks love comedy movies. Friends often like the same stuff because they share feelings and beliefs.
This Little Transparent Guy Landed On Me In The Ecuadorian Amazon
The Local Nursing Home Is An Indoor Town. There's A Movie Theater And A Pub
This place is called "Doverwood Village". It's a skilled nursing facility located in Hamilton, OH. Senior residents receive 24-hour medical care while also getting the rehabilitation care they need, which can include range of motion exercises, gait and balance training and individualized exercise programs. The movie theater shows movies 2x each day. An old one and a new one.
This Is What Some Grains Of Sand Look Like When Magnified 100 To 300 Times
Gary Greenberg introduces himself as a scientist, author, teacher and photographer who combines his passion for art and science by exploring the hidden dimensions of nature. "The secrets of nature are visible everywhere. Yet, they remain secrets until they are revealed," he wrote on his website."The miracles of nature are tangible, and they can be seen directly through the microscope. The magnificence of nature lies in its consciousness. When we commune with nature, we become conscious of our connection with the universe."
And he knows what he's talking about. Greenberg invented the high-definition 3D lenses that he takes his pictures on, resulting in 18 U.S. patents under his name. He was a photographer and filmmaker until age 33 when he moved from LA to London and earned a Ph. D. in biomedical research. This has given him a unique appreciation for biological and scientific curiosities and for the optical macro photography technologies he would need to document them.
The sand composition can vary drastically depending on where it’s from, but this grain is from a beach in Hawaii, where Dr. Greenberg is located.
Second, people really like hearing stories from others who've gone through similar things. When I hurt my back, I was super interested in any story about back injuries. It's like our minds know we could learn something useful, and these stories remind us we're not alone.
Blue Bees Exist (Blue Carpenter Bee)
Rocks On The Lake Baikal
Rocks on the lake Baikal get heated from the sunlight every now and then and melt the ice beneath. After the sun is gone, the ice turns solid again thus creating a small stand for the rock above. It is called the Baikal Dzen.
A Curly-Haired Horse
The exact origin of the Bashkir Curly Horse is one of the greatest mysteries of the horse world. Horses with curly coats are most certainly an ancient breed. They have been depicted in art and statuary in early China as far back as 161 AD. There has been evidence of their presence in South America and Europe. There is evidence that Curlies have been in North America since the early 1800's.
Third, we all have unmet needs, and what interests us is often linked to these needs. If something helps us get closer to fulfilling one of our important needs, it becomes interesting. For example, if someone hates being single, they won't enjoy staying home or watching TV; they'll prefer social media and going out. This also explains why we find certain people captivating – they help us meet our needs.
Customer Came In And Let Me Take A Picture Of Her Hands That Had 6 Fingers On Each
Ex-World Champion Cyclist Janez Brajkovic Leg After A Race
My Friend's Blind Cat Soren Has Amazing Eyes
What does it mean for something to be interesting? It's all about how an experience feels to the person having it. This is about the personal, inside perspective of an experience. For example, eating your favorite food feels good not because the food itself is pleasurable, but because the experience of eating it is enjoyable.
This Sea Slug, Which Looks Like A Leaf, Can Go Without Eating For 9 Months, Because It Can Photosynthesize Just Like A Plant While Basking In The Sun
This Is A Music Typewriter: How Music Was Typed Before Computers
Marketed in the 1950s, it sold for about $255 (about $2,415 in today’s money). Keaton was trying to create something that would print characters precisely on staff and indicate exactly where the next character would be printed to ensure accuracy, and ended up with a circular keyboard which gives the typewriter its distinct look.
My Neighbor's House Encased In Ice After The Recent Blizzard In Ohio (On Shore Of Lake Erie)
Similarly, when we say something is beautiful or awe-inspiring, we're not talking about the thing itself but how we feel about it. We look at a breathtaking sunset, and it moves us; the beauty is what we feel. The same goes for awe—it's a part of how we react to it. Interest works in this way too; it's about how we feel and engage with something.
This Is What A "Split Lobster" Looks Like. This Coloring Occurs Once In Every 50 Million Lobsters
This split-colored lobster displays a condition known as gynandromorphy, meaning it is half male, half female. In this case, the blue side is the female side, and the brown side is the male side.
Sun Through A UV Lens
A suite of NASA's sun-gazing spacecraft have spotted an unusual series of eruptions in which a series of fast puffs forced the slow ejection of a massive burst of solar material from the sun's atmosphere. "Looking at the corona in extreme ultraviolet light we see the source of the puffs is a series of energetic jets and related flares," said Nathalia Alzate, a solar scientist at the University of Aberystwyth in Wales. "The jets are localized, catastrophic releases of energy that spew material out from the sun into space. These rapid changes in the magnetic field cause flares, which release a huge amount of energy in a very short time in the form of super-heated plasma, high-energy radiation and radio bursts."
This Shower Formed Naturally Inside A Cave
Saying something is interesting means explaining a mix of your expectations, preferences, beliefs, and curiosity that you bring to an activity. This blend shapes how you experience the activity. What makes something interesting is this unique combination, which varies for each person. There's no single formula for making something universally interesting. Sometimes it's the clash between expectations and reality, while other times, it's a person's curiosity that uncovers intriguing aspects of an activity.
I Found A Very Small Frog
The Baby Vest
Tulips Blooming In The Snow
Since "interesting" depends on the mix of a person and an activity, one person can find something interesting (like reading philosophy) while another may not.
Keep scrolling to see more interesting things and to get even more captivated, check out our previous posts on the topic.
The Blue Java Banana, Which Is Said To Have The Same Consistency As Ice Cream And A Similar Flavor To Vanilla
Valonia Ventricosa, The Largest Single-Celled Organism On Earth. Yep, This Is A Single Living Cell
This Funky Little Ribbon Cloud Outside My Plane Window
You Can See Where My Nails Stopped And Started Growing Again Between Chemo Cycles
You can date them as well: nails grow at about 0.1mm a day.
One Of My Mother's Chickens Laid An Egg And Tied It With A Bow
The Wool Of An Australian Merino Sheep
140 Million Year Old, 500 Kg Dinosaur Femur Discovered In France
This Butterfly Is A Bilateral Gynandromorph, Literally Half Male, Half Female
A gynandromorph is an organism that contains both male and female characteristics. But this butterfly is a bilateral gynandromorph, which means one half is completely female and the other half is completely male. The cause of this phenomenon is typically, but not always, an event in mitosis during early development. While the organism contains only a few cells, one of the dividing cells does not split its sex chromosomes typically. This leads to one of the two cells having sex chromosomes that cause male development and the other cell having chromosomes that cause female development. For example, an XY cell undergoing mitosis duplicates its chromosomes, becoming XXYY. Usually this cell would divide into two XY cells, but in rare occasions the cell may divide into an X cell and an XYY cell. If this happens early in development, then a large portion of the cells are X and a large portion are XYY. Since X and XYY dictate different sexes, the organism has tissue that is female and tissue that is male.
More generally, mosaicism is the condition whereby not all cells have the same genes. https://www.stanfordchildrens.org/en/topic/default?id=mosaicism-90-P02132
Time Lapse Photo Of A Beehive
Transparent Fish
Experts believe it could be a Salpa maggiore (Salpa maxima), commonly found in the Southern Ocean. Salps tend to roam the upper layers of the ocean where sunlight can still penetrate. They move by straining water through their gelatinous bodies, feeding on phytoplankton and other small bits of organic matter. The ghostly appearance is believed to be a form of camouflage for the otherwise defenseless creature.
A Purple Grasshopper Found In My Garden
There Are Caves In Mexico With Crystals As Big As Trees, But You Can’t Explore The Caves For Too Long Due To Heat And The Toxic Atmosphere. But I Mean Look At Those Things
This Mutated Daisy
Albino Peacock In My Miami Neighborhood
Long Exposure Of A Firework Taking Off
How A Zoo Feeds Their Baby Hornbills
My Eye With Stitches After Full Thickness Cornea Transplant
Dog Dental Implant
My Neighbors Are Moving Their Entire House Back 200ft
This Blue Jay Still Has Half Of Its Baby Feathers
Fin Whale Vertebrae Beneath The Water Near Kongsfjorden, Norway
One Of The Oldest Rocks In Existence, The Murchison Meteorite. It's 4,600,000,000 Years Old, And Likely Existed Before The Earth Itself Had Completely Formed
Interestingly, it also contains amino acids, the chemical building blocks of DNA.
What Appears To Be A Pile Of Broken Glass Is Actually A Frozen Lake Michigan
Ant Face Under Electron Microscope
The Human Heart Stripped Of All Fat And Muscle, With Just The Coronary Arteries And Cardiac Veins Exposed
My Grandparents Clock Measures Time On A One Week Scale Instead Of A 12 Hour One
Assisted Living Facility Made To Look Like A Small 1940s American Town
This Bicolor Sunflower I Grew
Those Ain't Trees
Positive streamers (which are positively charged ionic channels) rise up from the ground. When one of them meets a negatively charged step leader, it results in a lightning strike.
A Boy Born Weighing 268 Grams (9.45 Oz) Was Sent Home Healthy After Months In The Neonatal Care Unit In Tokyo. He's The Smallest Child To Ever Be Born And Survive
Supercell In Wyoming, USA
The 4.5 Billion Year Old Fukang Meteorite
One Of Four Heads Fashioned From Cotton, Soap And Human Hair Placed By Alcatraz Prisoners In Their Beds To Aid Their Escape In 1962
Nuclear Explosion Photographed Less Than One Millisecond After Detonation
Nasa's Photo Of Pluto
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft captured this high-resolution enhanced color view of Pluto on July 14, 2015. The image combines blue, red and infrared images taken by the Ralph/Multispectral Visual Imaging Camera (MVIC). Pluto's surface sports a remarkable range of subtle colors, enhanced in this view to a rainbow of pale blues, yellows, oranges, and deep reds. Many landforms have their own distinct colors, telling a complex geological and climatological story that scientists have only just begun to decode. The image resolves details and colors on scales as small as 0.8 miles (1.3 kilometers).