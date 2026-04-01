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We can’t all be witty when put on the spot. No matter how clever you sound in your own head, when faced with confrontation, it can feel impossible to get the words out without stuttering and stumbling. But one of the great things about social media is that it allows us time to formulate our replies before posting them. And as you’ll see from this list, some people just have a skill for crafting comebacks akin to Shakespeare.

We took a trip to the Rare Insults subreddit and gathered some of their funniest posts below. Now, we certainly don’t condone offending people for no reason. But if someone throws the first stone, they’re fair game. Enjoy reading through these brutal burns, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find particularly brilliant!