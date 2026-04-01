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We can’t all be witty when put on the spot. No matter how clever you sound in your own head, when faced with confrontation, it can feel impossible to get the words out without stuttering and stumbling. But one of the great things about social media is that it allows us time to formulate our replies before posting them. And as you’ll see from this list, some people just have a skill for crafting comebacks akin to Shakespeare.

We took a trip to the Rare Insults subreddit and gathered some of their funniest posts below. Now, we certainly don’t condone offending people for no reason. But if someone throws the first stone, they’re fair game. Enjoy reading through these brutal burns, and be sure to upvote the ones that you find particularly brilliant!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Ratio On This Tweet Is Good, But The Replies Hidden By The Op Were Even Better

The Ratio On This Tweet Is Good, But The Replies Hidden By The Op Were Even Better

h_unt Report

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    #2

    This Is So Beautiful. So Creative

    This Is So Beautiful. So Creative

    kevinowdziej Report

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    #3

    Mrs. Two Red Chevrons

    Mrs. Two Red Chevrons

    folk_anarchist Report

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    Hopefully, you don’t have to insult people in your life very often. If you do, you might want to rethink the people that you’re surrounding yourself with. Or you may need to try some anger management exercises… But because insulting others doesn’t come naturally to the majority of us, it’s extremely impressive when someone’s tongue (or keyboard) can cut like a knife without any effort.

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    That’s why the Rare Insults subreddit is so fascinating. This community receives over 700K visitors each week, and it’s an absolute treasure trove of clever and unique comebacks. We don’t condone bullying, pandas. But if you ever find yourself in a situation where you have to defend yourself, it might be wise to have some of these comebacks up your sleeve.
    #4

    The Duality Of Man

    The Duality Of Man

    LadybugSheep Report

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    #5

    He Was Pretty Hard On Them

    He Was Pretty Hard On Them

    iamnumair Report

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    #6

    Spat Out My Drink

    Spat Out My Drink

    xSaami Report

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    While they have certainly developed over time, insults have likely been around for as long as humans have been on this planet. The New York Times published a piece breaking down the history of insults where they noted that they even appear in the Bible. For example, 1 Samuel 20:30 says, “Thou son of the perverse rebellious woman!” Apparently, even back then, moms were targeted in insults.

    The Bible also warned people not to use their words as weapons. 1 Peter 3:9 states, “Don’t repay evil for evil. Don’t retaliate with insults when people insult you. Instead, pay them back with a blessing. That is what God has called you to do, and he will grant you his blessing.”
    #7

    Not A Fan Of British Cuisine

    Not A Fan Of British Cuisine

    KozureOkami Report

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    #8

    Harsh But True

    Harsh But True

    [deleted] Report

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    #9

    Grandma Is This True?

    Grandma Is This True?

    empressoflight72 Report

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    Unsurprisingly, insults also appear in Ancient Roman texts. Philosophers of the time did not hesitate to throw jabs at one another’s writing. In fact, Catullus’ poem “Carmen 16” was essentially a diss track. It was a response to two men who had been calling his poetry soft, which was apparently quite the insult in that era. So to clap back, he began “Carmen 16” with a filthy, crude, and scathing insult. We’ll warn you right now, the text is not family-friendly at all. 
    #10

    On A Video Of Someone Pretending To Fall Over

    On A Video Of Someone Pretending To Fall Over

    hambugrer Report

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    #11

    Medium Rare Burn

    Medium Rare Burn

    itssamix Report

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    #12

    Dude Looks Bigger Than The Other Pic

    Dude Looks Bigger Than The Other Pic

    [deleted] Report

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    We would be remiss if we didn’t show some appreciation for Shakespeare, as he was a king of writing in general, but particularly of writing insults. From the simple ones like “Villain, I have done thy mother,” to the more complex “More of your conversation would infect my brain,” Shakespeare certainly knew how to cut to the bone. As for his style, many of his digs included combining words, such as “puke-stocking” or “beetle-headed.” 

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    #13

    The Level Of Accuracy

    The Level Of Accuracy

    w_wavvi Report

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    #14

    She Really Does

    She Really Does

    [deleted] Report

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    #15

    Whatever Happened To Brexit?

    Whatever Happened To Brexit?

    kajraray Report

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    Shakespeare also often crafted his jabs to signify a character’s social class. For example, a royal would spew more eloquent insults than a commoner, who might speak more directly and vulgarly. And while the verbiage might sound outdated, the messages of many of his insults would still be effective today. 

    Calling someone a “poisonous bunch-backed toad” definitely does not sound like a compliment. And saying that a person has “more hair than wit” (especially if they don’t have much hair) makes perfect sense. Many of these modern rare insults come straight out of Shakespeare’s playbook, even if the writers don’t realize it.  

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    #16

    What A Rollercoaster

    What A Rollercoaster

    Boring_Advice Report

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    #17

    Idk, Is This An Insult?

    Idk, Is This An Insult?

    radovanovaponozka Report

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    #18

    Mark Wahlberg Got Roasted

    Mark Wahlberg Got Roasted

    MyHeroFan2004 Report

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    Language is constantly evolving over time, so it’s no surprise that you probably use different insults than what your grandparents would have said to their enemies. But if you’re curious about what the younger generations are saying nowadays when they really want to get under someone’s skin, The Week published a piece breaking down some of the most popular Gen Z slang.

    If you’ve just done something cringey or embarrassing, especially if you’ve posted it on social media, you might receive comments saying “big yikes.” And if you’re a Millennial trying way too hard to fit in with Gen Z, you might be labeled “cheugy.” 

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    #19

    What A Timely And Accurate Response

    What A Timely And Accurate Response

    Nyxel_ Report

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    #20

    One That Would Get Turned Off After A While

    One That Would Get Turned Off After A While

    Pyrgopolyrhythm Report

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    #21

    Imagine Being Intellectual On Reddit

    Imagine Being Intellectual On Reddit

    Sapotis Report

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    Gen Z has even created a derogatory term for AI bots: “clankers.” And if the younger generation finds you basic and boring, they might say your behavior is “coworker core.” Meanwhile, if the younger generation notices a woman who seems to be trying too hard to appeal to the male gaze or put down other women to prove that she’s “not like other girls,” she might be labeled a “pick-me.” And if Gen Z wants to simply insult someone’s appearance, they might call them “chopped,” meaning that they’re simply unattractive.   

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    #22

    This Is Hard

    This Is Hard

    Nikdraws11 Report

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    #23

    Ouch That Outa Hurt

    Ouch That Outa Hurt

    coolboylure Report

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    #24

    I Walk The Line

    I Walk The Line

    OscarBars Report

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    Are you feeling inspired to start crafting your own brilliant insults after reading through these posts, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find particularly clever, and let us know in the comments below if you have any other useful rare insults hidden up your sleeve. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article featuring witty comebacks, check out this list next!

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    #25

    Mediocre Roast From My Friend

    Mediocre Roast From My Friend

    YoungTurtle43 Report

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    #26

    This Is A Fair Point

    This Is A Fair Point

    FilthyRascals Report

    4points
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    #27

    Even Facebook Can't Delete That

    Even Facebook Can't Delete That

    RANDOM_CitiZen23 Report

    4points
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    #28

    Does Insulting A Dog Still Count?

    Does Insulting A Dog Still Count?

    DeKameraad27 Report

    4points
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    #29

    Idioth Sandbith

    Idioth Sandbith

    __Dawn__Amber__ Report

    4points
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    #30

    Monolinguals Are Miserable Now I Guess

    Monolinguals Are Miserable Now I Guess

    [deleted] Report

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    #31

    Pachysephalasaurs Is A Big Word

    Pachysephalasaurs Is A Big Word

    [deleted] Report

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    #32

    Kids Can Be So Brutal

    Kids Can Be So Brutal

    [deleted] Report

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    #33

    The Power Of Imagination

    The Power Of Imagination

    __Dawn__Amber__ Report

    4points
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    #34

    Big Oof Moment

    Big Oof Moment

    akfm_amo Report

    4points
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    #35

    Sometimes The Comments On Ig Ads Are Gold

    Sometimes The Comments On Ig Ads Are Gold

    [deleted] Report

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    #36

    On An Influencer Who Has Trained His Jaw

    On An Influencer Who Has Trained His Jaw

    theonewhowasbeing Report

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    #37

    Hes A Chiken Mcnögget

    Hes A Chiken Mcnögget

    geNeraL_jaY32 Report

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    #38

    I Died Laughing At This Specifically Accurate Comment

    I Died Laughing At This Specifically Accurate Comment

    eatockbo Report

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    #39

    I Mean Who Makes These Types Of "Memes"

    I Mean Who Makes These Types Of "Memes"

    AstroyashSenpai69 Report

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    #40

    Can't Unsee It Now :(

    Can't Unsee It Now :(

    literallynoone5545 Report

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    #41

    Papa's On Ot Again

    Papa's On Ot Again

    Beginning-Trash-6048 Report

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    #42

    A “H.p. Birdbath” If You Will

    A “H.p. Birdbath” If You Will

    [deleted] Report

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    #43

    She Just Got Flamed Bro

    She Just Got Flamed Bro

    PewdsForPresidnt Report

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    #44

    This Was Blunt Indeed

    This Was Blunt Indeed

    sodj- Report

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    #45

    Couldn't Pass Up On Opportunity; Had To Put It Here

    Couldn't Pass Up On Opportunity; Had To Put It Here

    [deleted] Report

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    #46

    Savage Dad Strikes Again

    Savage Dad Strikes Again

    sodj- Report

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    #47

    Connor, The Human Equivalent Of A Honda Accord

    Connor, The Human Equivalent Of A Honda Accord

    AgentKitteh Report

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    #48

    Absolute Belter That Just Appeared On My Facebook

    Absolute Belter That Just Appeared On My Facebook

    Cpt_Broon Report

    4points
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    #49

    He Does Look Like One

    He Does Look Like One

    colonelCSA Report

    4points
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    #50

    Man Just Insulted A Whole State

    Man Just Insulted A Whole State

    lexa8070 Report

    4points
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    #51

    Comcast Needs To Get It Together Tbh

    Comcast Needs To Get It Together Tbh

    ShubhamG77 Report

    4points
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    #52

    It Really Do Tho

    It Really Do Tho

    asschemist0 Report

    4points
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    #53

    A Lot To Unpack Here

    A Lot To Unpack Here

    save_the_andrews Report

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    #54

    Stand Up Straight, Friend

    Stand Up Straight, Friend

    frozen_llama Report

    4points
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    #55

    She Has Officially Disintegrated Into Pieces

    She Has Officially Disintegrated Into Pieces

    RealRaging_Fire Report

    4points
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    #56

    She Did Him Bad

    She Did Him Bad

    Previous_Reporter_63 Report

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    #57

    Old Man Logan

    Old Man Logan

    Scaulbylausis Report

    4points
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    #58

    Damn Is He Gonna Use Them As A Wet Wipe

    Damn Is He Gonna Use Them As A Wet Wipe

    Astronomylover999999 Report

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    #59

    She Asked For It Tho

    She Asked For It Tho

    AnkitNemivant Report

    4points
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    #60

    This Made Me Laugh Out Loud

    This Made Me Laugh Out Loud

    Button-go-click Report

    4points
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    #61

    Worst Loaf Of Bread Ever Baked

    Worst Loaf Of Bread Ever Baked

    Nicox37 Report

    4points
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    #62

    "Ea, Please Do Better"

    "Ea, Please Do Better"

    -Deadlocked- Report

    3points
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    #63

    This Took Me Out

    This Took Me Out

    ColdCornSparkles Report

    3points
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    #64

    A Nice Little Science Lesson

    A Nice Little Science Lesson

    Ghettoblaster96 Report

    3points
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    #65

    “It’s Not A Phase Mom”

    “It’s Not A Phase Mom”

    Arbi-ES Report

    3points
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    #66

    Ltt Tweets Are A Gold Mine

    Ltt Tweets Are A Gold Mine

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #67

    Do Burns On Houses Count

    Do Burns On Houses Count

    The_Gart Report

    3points
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    #68

    Classic Scrubs For The Rarest Insults

    Classic Scrubs For The Rarest Insults

    osces Report

    3points
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    #69

    I Mean Am I Wrong?

    I Mean Am I Wrong?

    ragreon Report

    3points
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    #70

    Dreams New Video Lookin Great

    Dreams New Video Lookin Great

    anwa-gows-uwu Report

    3points
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    #71

    Its Hard Prince-Thug Life

    Its Hard Prince-Thug Life

    ItsOriginalUsername Report

    3points
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    #72

    2021s Best ‘Yo Momma’ Insult

    2021s Best ‘Yo Momma’ Insult

    vulpes_tail Report

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    #73

    It Comes With A Side Of Sweet Baby Ray’s

    It Comes With A Side Of Sweet Baby Ray’s

    MrBluebeef Report

    3points
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    #74

    "Who Is The Cringiest Celebrity?"

    "Who Is The Cringiest Celebrity?"

    gooodkush Report

    3points
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    #75

    This Is Probably The First Time I've Seen Someone Take A Shot At A Letter

    This Is Probably The First Time I've Seen Someone Take A Shot At A Letter

    krxzy_wxrlxck Report

    3points
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    #76

    That Man's Scary Af!

    That Man's Scary Af!

    patrickksstarrr Report

    3points
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    #77

    Oof, That One Was Creative

    Oof, That One Was Creative

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #78

    How Much Of Your Life?

    How Much Of Your Life?

    illuminativeee Report

    3points
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    #79

    10/10 For The Burn

    10/10 For The Burn

    Jackhammer_YOUTUBE Report

    3points
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    #80

    Titles Mostly Spoil The Roast

    Titles Mostly Spoil The Roast

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #81

    That One Took Me Back To “The Good Old Days” LOL

    That One Took Me Back To “The Good Old Days” LOL

    thatoneslugees Report

    3points
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    #82

    That Guy Needs Agrave Now,

    That Guy Needs Agrave Now,

    ImaCompletCyclePath Report

    3points
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    #83

    A Grade Self-Burn

    A Grade Self-Burn

    praaany Report

    3points
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    #84

    Hot Dog Water

    Hot Dog Water

    [deleted] Report

    3points
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    #85

    A True Fantasy

    A True Fantasy

    seasonaltoothreport Report

    3points
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    #86

    ad2022 Report

    3points
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    #87

    Op Renews His License

    Op Renews His License

    Clayman2198 Report

    3points
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    #88

    For Me That's A Legitimate Insult

    For Me That's A Legitimate Insult

    MedonSirius Report

    3points
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    #89

    That’s Quite An Accurate Description

    That’s Quite An Accurate Description

    bouchandre Report

    3points
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    #90

    Flextape Cant Fix

    Flextape Cant Fix

    JENKIDAMA44 Report

    3points
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    #91

    It Do Be Looking Like That

    It Do Be Looking Like That

    fauxpasgrapher Report

    3points
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    #92

    Ah, Paris. The City Of Love

    Ah, Paris. The City Of Love

    CthulhuMadness Report

    3points
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    #93

    Probably One Of The Best I've Seen

    Probably One Of The Best I've Seen

    mutuallyPlank62 Report

    3points
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    #94

    A Very Specific Insult

    A Very Specific Insult

    Ehrenlauch3000 Report

    3points
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    #95

    That's A Lot Of Worlds

    That's A Lot Of Worlds

    Freezinio Report

    3points
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    #96

    Two Insults For The Price Of One

    Two Insults For The Price Of One

    lotusflower1995 Report

    3points
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    #97

    360 Chat Was Wild

    360 Chat Was Wild

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #98

    More Room For Breast Milk In The Fridge That Way

    More Room For Breast Milk In The Fridge That Way

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #99

    Ouch, This Was Perfect

    Ouch, This Was Perfect

    wesreadit Report

    2points
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    #100

    Finally, A Worthy Excuse For Poor Aim

    Finally, A Worthy Excuse For Poor Aim

    AyBawss Report

    2points
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