How long do you need to look at a picture before you get what's going on in it, Pandas? According to researchers at MIT, the human brain can process visuals in 13 milliseconds. So, you're supposed to get what's in a photograph before you even blink.

But is that really the case with the pics from the r/hmmm subreddit? They usually have no context, feature some detail that's just a tad bit off, or confuse you in general. If you're a fan of weird stuff on the Internet, you'll probably appreciate this newest collection of random as heck pics, so, scroll away!

r/hmmm

#1

Hmmm

Cat with an unusual mix of features sitting on a chair, inspiring a "hmmm" moment.

Allenc38 Report

    #2

    Hmmm

    Painter capturing a scene of a bank with an unusual twist, making observers go 'Hmmm' in curiosity.

    imakemediocreart Report

    #3

    Hmmm

    Abstract musical notes arranged in a 3D shape, creating a puzzling visual.

    seven_critical_blows Report

    13 milliseconds are hardly enough to fully understand the pics from the r/hmmm subreddit. You might need to do some double or triple takes to fully get the meaning and notice what's really going on there. But people like that kind of stuff on the Internet: the r/hmmm subreddit has over two million followers (or internet aesthetes, as they call themselves).

    If you're unsure what qualifies for a "hmmm" image, the subreddit has some guidelines. They claim that hmmms are supposed to be textless and rely on the visual only. A good hmmm, according to the subreddit, "make you think about the context, do a double take, invoke a deeper meaning, or just leave you thinking about how or why they exist."
    #4

    Hmmm

    Man holding a cat, drink, and sandwich, standing by no-entry signs, creating a humorous scene that makes one go 'hmmm'.

    chablaubombado Report

    #5

    Hmmm

    BMW car parked meticulously in a unique, oddly shaped parking spot, prompting a "hmmm" reaction.

    GoodWookie Report

    #6

    Hmmm

    Painting of fast food with flowers, making people go 'hmmm', showing a burger, fries, shake, and roses in a jar.

    imakemediocreart Report

    On the weird side of the Internet, ripe with communities like r/lowrescrops, r/internet funeral, and r/mildlyinteresting, the r/hmmm subreddit stands out for its dedication to aesthetics. "hmmms should be aesthetic and meaningful, avoid anything that is merely r/mildlyinteresting," the subreddit's bio states.

    It's no surprise then that the community has "Internet as an art" in its description. Thus is the art of the Internet: random, nonsensical, sometimes confusing, self-referential, and doused in sarcasm. So what if it takes us a few moments to understand what's happening in a picture? We've got nothing but time to procrastinate when we're online, right?
    #7

    Hmmm

    Hands holding two stones with intriguing skeletal imprints.

    seven_critical_blows Report

    #8

    Hmmm

    A black cat riding a shark in the ocean with a sailing ship in the background; an unusual sight prompting curiosity.

    Hiiguitta Report

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Hmmm

    A line of toads stacked on each other in a pond, creating a curious sight.

    bbean420 Report

    If we were to treat these confusing images as art, then there's no shame in having to look at them just a bit longer than usual. Yet that's not to say that people tend to look at paintings for very long. One survey, for example, found that people look at a painting for an average of 17 seconds. 
    #10

    Hmmm

    Person in Snoopy costume surrounded by playful beagle puppies, an amusing sight that made people go 'hmmm'.

    Harvickfan4Life Report

    paulaconniff avatar
    Hayhaypaula
    Hayhaypaula
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The different looks on the faces of the doggies is very amusing! The one at the bottom middle of the pic wants to know if we're seeing this too?

    2
    #11

    Hmmm

    A curious black cat sits beneath a long crack on a white wall, provoking thoughts of 'hmmm'.

    Birdy_Cephon_Altera Report

    #12

    Hmmm

    Stack of dice balanced unusually with one die separate, prompting curiosity.

    Hirrrsh Report

    The Louvre claims that most visitors look at the Mona Lisa for about 15, and a survey from the MET found that people look at an artwork for about 32.5 seconds. Do those 17 or 32.5 seconds allow us to fully understand a work of art? Depends on the person, of course, but the same goes for confusing Internet images.

    #13

    Hmmm

    Pumpkins on steps carved with car warning lights, capturing a 'hmmm' moment.

    SignalInvestigator39 Report

    #14

    Hmmm

    Hmmm

    Flamind666 Report

    #15

    Hmmm

    Pie with a toy car partially covered in whipped cream, creating a 'hmmm' moment.

    JesusIsReal1108 Report

    Our brains might be able to categorize the objects in a photograph in milliseconds, yet we're not quite able to understand its full meaning that fast. Just like we need to look at a painting for longer than 30 seconds, we might need longer for that meme or confusing pic in order for our brains to be able to decipher it. 
    #16

    Hmmm

    Train tracks abruptly ending, leading to a puzzling sight that makes you go 'hmmm'.

    vishnuak1989 Report

    #17

    Hmmm

    Mud-covered vehicle with driver inside at a muddy field event, capturing a 'Hmmm' moment.

    Jealous-Ostrich677 Report

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His eyes! He knows the fúckage he hast wrought upon himself.

    #18

    Hmmm

    Barber shop car wrap creates optical illusion of a man getting a haircut, making viewers go 'hmmm'.

    Dula-Ya Report

    The way we see and interpret images is quite fascinating in general. The amount of things that happen all around us and bombard our visual senses is enormous. Our eyes also don't see a stable image all the time: we walk, move our heads and eyes, and even blink, so, the visual input changes constantly. Yet why is the image of the world around us always so stable?
    #19

    Hmmm

    People in surgical attire, a patient holds a phone, creating a moment that makes you go 'hmmm'.

    ReyBoring_ Report

    junkmayl avatar
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Feathered Dinosaur
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having a baby can be tedious... Btw my mom smuggled a phone into the delivery room, too, when I had my c-section lol

    #20

    Hmmm

    Person holding a PlayStation controller pointed at a large propane tank outside, creating a humorous visual.

    adamlm Report

    #21

    Hmmm

    Hmmm

    ReyBoring_ Report

    In 2022, researchers were able to somewhat answer that question. Our brains don't analyze every single visual snapshot. Instead, it has a stabilization mechanism. Our brains perceive the average of what our eyes see in the last 15 minutes. It's sort of like living in the past: the brain consolidates all the visual input it receives into one impression every 15 seconds.

    #22

    Hmmm

    Giant Rubik's Cube structure among concrete blocks near the ocean.

    brolbo Report

    #23

    Hmmm

    A person dressed in a costume holds an enormous sword at night, evoking curiosity.

    TotalMayhem707 Report

    #24

    Hmmm

    Footprints in snow leading to parked cars, creating a curious and intriguing scene.

    HerbziKal Report

    paulaconniff avatar
    Hayhaypaula
    Hayhaypaula
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of those flying cars no doubt. They only cost about $300,000!

    Trying to interpret every single visual stimulus that happens around us all the time would simply make us go mad. "If our brains were always updating in real time, the world would feel like a chaotic place with constant fluctuations in light, shadow and movement," the study's authors wrote. "We would feel like we were hallucinating all the time."
    #25

    Hmmm

    Dog floating indoors with red balloons, prompting a 'Hmmm' moment.

    gelogelaal Report

    #26

    Hmmm

    Copper pipes bent at right angles on a wall, making people go "hmmm" with their unusual alignment.

    ubreakitifixit Report

    #27

    Hmmm

    M&M's packages with expressive faces on a store shelf, one looking curious, the other puzzled.

    Glitch_King_000 Report

    That's one of the reasons why we don't notice subtle visual changes, say, a person aging. The researchers claim that this visual smoothing by the brain is also responsible for us not recognizing stunt doubles in movies sometimes. "The brain sticks to the past because the past is a good predictor of the present," they claim.
    #28

    Hmmm

    Tall figure with a long beard surrounded by smaller individuals, creating a peculiar scene prompting curiosity.

    [deleted] Report

    #29

    Hmmm

    Hmmm

    embrace-monke Report

    #30

    Hmmm

    Man wearing Disneyland Mickey ears, looking perplexed in front of a Disneyland sign; something unusual catches his attention.

    emboar11 Report

    oceantodd_1 avatar
    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "My Name Is ASAC Schrader Mouse- And You Can Go F*** Yourself."

    But the past probably won't help you interpret the images from this list. Still, let us know which ones you liked the best by upvoting them, and don't forget to comment which ones confused the most!

    #31

    Hmmm

    Rusty industrial equipment partly submerged in water, evoking a 'hmmm' reaction with its unusual placement and weathered appearance.

    Detterius Report

    #32

    Hmmm

    Group shelters under large statue's dress during rain, a quirky sight making them go 'hmmm'.

    Ponder-Booger_Buns Report

    #33

    Hmmm

    Two people smiling and posing with thumbs up in front of a reflective surface, creating a curious visual effect.

    33Fanste33 Report

    #34

    Hmmm

    GMC Sierra with exhaust pipes labeled as HDMI 1 and HDMI 2, a humorous sight in traffic.

    LePertichenelQLO Report

    #35

    Hmmm

    Person asleep on subway next to a phone screen showing Radiohead's "High and Dry," creating a funny resemblance, making people go "hmmm."

    mayrln Report

    #36

    Hmmm

    Flooded hallway with red carpet reflecting lights, creating an unusual and intriguing scene.

    seven_critical_blows Report

    #37

    Hmmm

    Orchestra practice scene with musicians unfazed by a man creating smoke with a long stick, capturing a 'hmmm' moment.

    Alashiya Report

    #38

    Hmmm

    Person with a unique hard hat fit due to hairstyle in a warehouse, creating a 'hmmm' moment.

    TotalMayhem707 Report

    #39

    Hmmm

    Game controller in hand, Subnautica screen in background, sparking curiosity.

    2Tayco2Flayco Report

    #40

    Hmmm

    Film director focused on a camera, capturing a close-up of a person's foot, provoking a 'hmmm' moment on set.

    Keplergamer Report

    eeyore163_1 avatar
    Heather Menard
    Heather Menard
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Quinten Tarentino has a foot fetish that extends across species.

    #41

    Hmmm

    Santa with four goths on Christmas-themed chair surrounded by gifts, an unexpected 'Hmmm' moment.

    Maelarion Report

    #42

    Hmmm

    Man in polka dot dress, holding Minnie Mouse head, making people go "hmmm" on a city street.

    taydripper Report

    #43

    Hmmm

    Person takes a selfie in a cartoon-themed room, wearing a T-shirt with a cartoon print that makes you go 'hmmm'.

    SquidGamer13 Report

    #44

    Hmmm

    Hairstyle with yellow chain accessory creates a 'hmmm' moment, worn by a person in a patterned outfit.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    #45

    Hmmm

    Two people sitting on a couch, one gesturing expressively and the other looking puzzled.

    Shutufufkup Report

    #46

    Hmmm

    Two Chinese flags on a pole, with one partially covering a surveillance camera.

    Myrtha_Thistlethorne Report

    #47

    Hmmm

    Person dressed in goth attire driving a large green tractor, an unexpected sight that makes people go 'hmmm'.

    insertnothingher Report

    #48

    Hmmm

    Woman on subway looking intrigued, holding phone, next to person in uniform; moment capturing a 'hmmm' reaction.

    SignalInvestigator39 Report

    #49

    Hmmm

    Skeleton at a desk outside, using a computer with a monitor showing skeleton video calls, creating a 'hmmm' moment.

    zhoriq Report

    #50

    Hmmm

    Fingers holding cable above a city street, resembling a giant plug for the building, creating a quirky optical illusion.

    AAA4hakakkoii Report

    #51

    Hmmm

    Futuristic truck barely fitting in a low-ceiling parking garage, making viewers go 'hmmm' at the sight.

    brolbo Report

    #52

    Hmmm

    Power line on fire during a forest fire, creating a surreal scene.

    Much_Protection_1243 Report

    #53

    Hmmm

    Group of people surrounding a man, capturing a funny moment that makes you go 'hmmm'.

    DrJokerX Report

    oceantodd_1 avatar
    ocean todd
    ocean todd
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Will the real Slim Shady please stand up!…next to Dre

    #54

    Hmmm

    Two people in superhero costumes at a food counter, with one tugging on the other's green outfit playfully.

    pswii360i Report

    #55

    Hmmm

    Whimsical village scene with tall, surreal houses and people in colorful attire.

    seven_critical_blows Report

    #56

    Hmmm

    Monk in orange robe setting up a meal on a wooden floor, creating a moment that made people go "hmmm."

    TrifleIll5847 Report

    #57

    Hmmm

    A Sony camera filming a power outlet, displayed on a monitor, creating a curious loop.

    jace-crux Report

    #58

    Hmmm

    A door latch using a horseshoe secured with two padlocks, making it an unusual sight that made people go 'hmmm'.

    mohamed_Elngar21 Report

