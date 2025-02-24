57 Times People Saw Something That Made Them Go ‘Hmmm’ And Just Had To Share It (New Pics)
How long do you need to look at a picture before you get what's going on in it, Pandas? According to researchers at MIT, the human brain can process visuals in 13 milliseconds. So, you're supposed to get what's in a photograph before you even blink.
But is that really the case with the pics from the r/hmmm subreddit? They usually have no context, feature some detail that's just a tad bit off, or confuse you in general. If you're a fan of weird stuff on the Internet, you'll probably appreciate this newest collection of random as heck pics, so, scroll away!
Hmmm
Hmmm
Hmmm
13 milliseconds are hardly enough to fully understand the pics from the r/hmmm subreddit. You might need to do some double or triple takes to fully get the meaning and notice what's really going on there. But people like that kind of stuff on the Internet: the r/hmmm subreddit has over two million followers (or internet aesthetes, as they call themselves).
If you're unsure what qualifies for a "hmmm" image, the subreddit has some guidelines. They claim that hmmms are supposed to be textless and rely on the visual only. A good hmmm, according to the subreddit, "make you think about the context, do a double take, invoke a deeper meaning, or just leave you thinking about how or why they exist."
Hmmm
On the weird side of the Internet, ripe with communities like r/lowrescrops, r/internet funeral, and r/mildlyinteresting, the r/hmmm subreddit stands out for its dedication to aesthetics. "hmmms should be aesthetic and meaningful, avoid anything that is merely r/mildlyinteresting," the subreddit's bio states.
It's no surprise then that the community has "Internet as an art" in its description. Thus is the art of the Internet: random, nonsensical, sometimes confusing, self-referential, and doused in sarcasm. So what if it takes us a few moments to understand what's happening in a picture? We've got nothing but time to procrastinate when we're online, right?
Hmmm
Hmmm
If we were to treat these confusing images as art, then there's no shame in having to look at them just a bit longer than usual. Yet that's not to say that people tend to look at paintings for very long. One survey, for example, found that people look at a painting for an average of 17 seconds.
Hmmm
The different looks on the faces of the doggies is very amusing! The one at the bottom middle of the pic wants to know if we're seeing this too?
Hmmm
Hmmm
The Louvre claims that most visitors look at the Mona Lisa for about 15, and a survey from the MET found that people look at an artwork for about 32.5 seconds. Do those 17 or 32.5 seconds allow us to fully understand a work of art? Depends on the person, of course, but the same goes for confusing Internet images.
Hmmm
Hmmm
Hmmm
Our brains might be able to categorize the objects in a photograph in milliseconds, yet we're not quite able to understand its full meaning that fast. Just like we need to look at a painting for longer than 30 seconds, we might need longer for that meme or confusing pic in order for our brains to be able to decipher it.
Hmmm
Hmmm
Hmmm
The way we see and interpret images is quite fascinating in general. The amount of things that happen all around us and bombard our visual senses is enormous. Our eyes also don't see a stable image all the time: we walk, move our heads and eyes, and even blink, so, the visual input changes constantly. Yet why is the image of the world around us always so stable?
Hmmm
Having a baby can be tedious... Btw my mom smuggled a phone into the delivery room, too, when I had my c-section lol
Hmmm
Hmmm
In 2022, researchers were able to somewhat answer that question. Our brains don't analyze every single visual snapshot. Instead, it has a stabilization mechanism. Our brains perceive the average of what our eyes see in the last 15 minutes. It's sort of like living in the past: the brain consolidates all the visual input it receives into one impression every 15 seconds.
Hmmm
Hmmm
Hmmm
One of those flying cars no doubt. They only cost about $300,000!
Trying to interpret every single visual stimulus that happens around us all the time would simply make us go mad. "If our brains were always updating in real time, the world would feel like a chaotic place with constant fluctuations in light, shadow and movement," the study's authors wrote. "We would feel like we were hallucinating all the time."
Hmmm
Hmmm
Hmmm
That's one of the reasons why we don't notice subtle visual changes, say, a person aging. The researchers claim that this visual smoothing by the brain is also responsible for us not recognizing stunt doubles in movies sometimes. "The brain sticks to the past because the past is a good predictor of the present," they claim.
Hmmm
Hmmm
Hmmm
"My Name Is ASAC Schrader Mouse- And You Can Go F*** Yourself."
But the past probably won't help you interpret the images from this list. Still, let us know which ones you liked the best by upvoting them, and don't forget to comment which ones confused the most! Also, if you'd like to see more contextless pics from the r/hmmm subreddit, head over here, here, or here!
Hmmm
Hmmm
Hmmm
Hmmm
Hmmm
Hmmm
Hmmm
Hmmm
Hmmm
Hmmm
Quinten Tarentino has a foot fetish that extends across species.