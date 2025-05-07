If you’ve ever found yourself smirking at a pun or sharing a groan-worthy joke because it was just too clever to ignore, The Punny Man is worth checking out. With a clean and colorful illustration style, each cartoon takes a familiar phrase and turns it into a simple but smart visual pun.

From animals in silly scenarios to food with attitude, the humor is light, quick, and easy to enjoy. The jokes never feel forced, and the timing is always spot on, which makes them perfect if you are looking for your daily dad pun, or well... if you’re looking for something fun to brighten your feed, take a moment to browse through a few of these illustrations.

More info: Instagram