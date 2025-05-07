If you’ve ever found yourself smirking at a pun or sharing a groan-worthy joke because it was just too clever to ignore, The Punny Man is worth checking out. With a clean and colorful illustration style, each cartoon takes a familiar phrase and turns it into a simple but smart visual pun.

From animals in silly scenarios to food with attitude, the humor is light, quick, and easy to enjoy. The jokes never feel forced, and the timing is always spot on, which makes them perfect if you are looking for your daily dad pun, or well... if you’re looking for something fun to brighten your feed, take a moment to browse through a few of these illustrations.

More info: Instagram

#1

Cute cartoon bear driving a purple car with a pun, showcasing comic artist wordplay humor for laughs.

    #2

    Comic artist creating puns with wordplay, featuring a rapper and animated tortilla characters in a humorous scene.

    #3

    Cartoon Vikings in a boat with a pun joke, showcasing the comic artist turning wordplay into laughs with Viking humor.

    #4

    Cartoon comic artist punning about selling a vintage box of Tic Tacs in mint condition with wordplay humor.

    #5

    Cartoon comic artist’s wordplay joke featuring a garbage man pun with trash bins and bags in colorful style.

    #6

    Cartoon showing a comic artist’s wordplay pun with a person sleeping inside a giant sock, highlighting pun and comic art.

    #7

    Cartoon comic artist using wordplay with a raisin and grape characters illustrating pun awareness humor.

    #8

    Cartoon of a crying policeman giving a ticket with a pun about a moving violation by a comic artist.

    #9

    Cartoon of a cow detective spying on another cow with a pun joke, showcasing comic artist wordplay humor.

    #10

    Cartoon by comic artist showing a ghost in a hat holding a drink waiting for a red elevator, illustrating wordplay and humor.

    #11

    Cartoon of a bearded man with text pun about minimalism, by comic artist turning wordplay into laughs.

    #12

    Cartoon illustrating wordplay by a comic artist, featuring a man under a rock with pun about Dwayne Johnson.

    #13

    Colorful jars of preserves illustrated with a pun about paper jam, showcasing a comic artist's wordplay humor.

    #14

    Cartoon garbage truck surrounded by flies and trash bags illustrating a pun by the comic artist using wordplay humor.

    #15

    Comic artist’s pun illustration showing Celine Dion singing on Old MacDonald’s farm with a wordplay joke about vowels.

    #16

    Illustration of a sinking ship with a pun about the Titanic pool, showcasing comic artist wordplay laughs.

    #17

    Pun comic artist's wordplay humor with colorful Tupperware containers and a playful dinner table joke about taking sides.

    #18

    Cartoon nuts with happy faces and cashew bags illustrating wordplay by a comic artist specializing in puns and laughter.

    #19

    Pun comic artist illustration with handyman and wordplay joke about doing odd jobs from to-do list.

    #20

    Comic artist’s wordplay joke about invisible ink with hospital staff and patient silhouette at the reception desk.

    #21

    Cartoon comic artist creates wordplay pun about Elton John and lettuce, showcasing clever humor and playful wordplay laughs.

    #22

    Comic artist illustration showing an elderly man with a cane next to a well, featuring wordplay and visual puns.

    #23

    Cartoon duck crossing a road with a pun joke, showcasing the comic artist’s wordplay turning humor into laughs.

    #24

    Cartoon of a red rotary phone humorously ringing, illustrating wordplay by the comic artist turning puns into laughs.

    #25

    Cartoon of a wet shirt hanging on a clothesline with a pun joke, showcasing wordplay by a comic artist.

    #26

    Cartoon elephant sitting in a yellow car with pun about commas, showcasing comic artist's wordplay and humor skills.

    #27

    Two drunk men walking railway tracks in a comic strip illustrating wordplay by a comic artist turning puns into laughs.

    #28

    Cartoon of boots, maple leaf, and alarm clock with pun about Canadian footwear, showcasing comic artist wordplay humor.

    #29

    Cartoon comic artist’s wordplay joke with cool chicken giving thumbs up by red car, showcasing pun humor and wordplay laughs.

    #30

    Cartoon comic artist character holding numbers and calculator with a pun about counting and wordplay laughter.

    #31

    Comic artist’s wordplay joke with tired man and animated ravioli characters in a playful pun turning wordplay into laughs.

    #32

    Cartoon moose standing on grass with pun text, showcasing wordplay humor by a comic artist known for clever puns.

    #33

    Funny comic artist illustration showing a pun about French breakfast with animated egg, bacon, and toast characters.

    #34

    Cartoon comic artist illustrating wordplay with a Ferris wheel and merry-go-round pun about traveling in circles.

    #35

    Cartoon sheep with microphone and disco ball illustrating wordplay by a comic artist specializing in puns and laughs.

    #36

    Illustration of a fisherman and magician with the pun Pick a cod, any cod, showcasing comic artist wordplay humor.

    #37

    Man pointing at squirrels arranged by height around tree stump, illustrating comic artist’s wordplay humor and puns.

    #38

    Cartoon comic artist’s pun showing scientists bored watching earth turn with wordplay humor and laughs.

    #39

    Cartoon comic artist’s wordplay joke about a doctor giving a man six months to live and another six months.

    #40

    Cartoon archaeologist with a magnifying glass delivering wordplay humor, showcasing comic artist's pun-based laughs.

    #41

    Cartoon raspberry jam jar with eyes holding a help sign, illustrating wordplay and puns by a comic artist.

    #42

    Comic artist's wordplay illustration featuring a jockey, a horse, and a pun about a diary and a slow race.

    #43

    Cartoon dog and cat with a pun about Pavlov’s dog and Schrodinger’s cat, showcasing comic artist wordplay humor.

    #44

    Cartoon comic art featuring a silent auction pun with characters including two mimes and dogs for wordplay laughs.

