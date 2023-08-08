I Create Comics That People With A Dark Sense Of Humor Will Probably Enjoy (20 Pics)
My name is linni and I am happy to share some of my work.
I love drawing and I love making people laugh. In my comics, I try to combine these two passions. I have always loved comics and been an avid reader ever since I was a child. Donald Duck, Calvin & Hobbes, Blondie - I would read anything I found around the house. The reading material was very much dictated by what my older brothers had brought into the house. And this is how I discovered Gary Larson. Not my favorite at the time - I didn't really understand it. Now, however, his unique sense of humor always makes me laugh - sometimes just because his work is surreal and absurd. The surreal humor form is inspiring my work at the moment, and I try to play on the element of surprise when creating comics. If the reader can't predict what comes next, there is a great chance of putting a smile on their face. I hope you enjoy my work!
More info: Instagram
When I first started creating comics they were normally based on real live instances from my own life. Well, rather loosely based on real instances. I remember one time when a friend was helping me move, and we were carrying a desk down some stairs when she almost tripped. I turned this into a comic where two friends were moving furniture, one fell down the stairs and injured themselves. The other one said: “Oh shoot… Who’s going to help me move now?” So yeah, basically 10% of what happened in real life, and 90% of what could have happened in an alternate surreal universe.
Recently, there actually was a murder in South Korea in which a girl put the butchered body of her victim in a suitcase; which was then put in a taxi's trunk and taken to the destination where she disposed of it. So in that case, there really was a body in the trunk.
In my comics, I try to capture relatable everyday scenarios with a humorous twist. In order to balance realism with exaggeration I think it is important to have at least one element that is relatable. A way to balance this is to either have someone say something completely mundane in a crazy setting or have them say something super crazy in an ordinary setting.
I think the key to any story is to keep the reader wanting more, whether you play on the element of surprise or what’s relatable. One way of surprising your reader is to use nearly the same build-up twice, and then, when the reader thinks they know what’s coming next, you come out of the left field with a totally different punchline. You could also go the opposite way – new, and unique build-ups every time and always end with the same punchline. In this case, the reader will laugh because they know what’s coming. And even then you always have the option of turning things upside down and throwing in a different punchline just when the reader thinks they figured it all out. Also, in my experience with comics, if you make people laugh a couple of times, they are already curious to see what else you might come up with.
Shouldn't a ghost become visible to him instead? Why is she disappearing?
In my future work, I can definitely see myself commenting more on real-time things covered in the media or happening in the world we live in. I also enjoy joining different challenges on Instagram. For example, creating a comic per day for a month based on a single word – I will definitely continue to do challenges like this in the future.
NINETY PERCENT OFF!! WHERE IS THIS STORE I NEED TO GO ON A SHOPPING SPREE ASAP!