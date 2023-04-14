LEFD Designs is the creation of the Australian-based couple Lisa and Elijah. We are creative digital artists, illustrators, and authors. All of our artwork revolves around puns! Humorous wordplay that makes you roll your eyes, sigh, and think, "That's so bad it's good." We create funny, cute, and cheeky cartoon illustrations featuring puns and wordplay for your enjoyment. Here are some punny illustrations that will hopefully make your day!