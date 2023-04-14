LEFD Designs is the creation of the Australian-based couple Lisa and Elijah. We are creative digital artists, illustrators, and authors. All of our artwork revolves around puns! Humorous wordplay that makes you roll your eyes, sigh, and think, "That's so bad it's good." We create funny, cute, and cheeky cartoon illustrations featuring puns and wordplay for your enjoyment. Here are some punny illustrations that will hopefully make your day!

#1

#2

Why?
Why?
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A 20th Century Fox.

1
1point
reply
#3

Pris
Pris
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Youda legendary:)

1
1point
reply
#4

Pris
Pris
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love you a latte too when it comes to a grumpy morning

1
1point
reply
#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

Why?
Why?
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

His career was short-lived as he hit too many sour notes.

2
2points
reply
#10

#11

#12

#13

Pris
Pris
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yess you crave tea! Now we humans won't be in tea-rs!

1
1point
reply
#14

#15

#16

Pris
Pris
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know that can have a completely different meaning....I don't mean to burst a bubble but ice is akin to hate.

0
0points
reply
#17

#18

Pris
Pris
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes , you claimed it before any partner would!

1
1point
reply
#19

Pris
Pris
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shy introverts be like-

1
1point
reply
#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

BeeBoy
BeeBoy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

New favorite I love otters

2
2points
reply
#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

