If you think relationship drama only lives in soap operas or your 2 AM text convos, wait until you take a look at @kewk0h’s comics. This artist has somehow turned a cartoon bunny into the most relatable, emotional, and awkwardly lovable character since... well, ever.

With expressive art, tons of personality, and that perfect mix of cuteness and romantic tension (you know the kind: “we need to talk”), Kewkoh’s comics are an emotional rollercoaster packed in a few colorful panels. There's flirting, there’s suspense, and there’s always a cliffhanger waiting to ruin your day in the best way.

If you’re into Cartoon Network vibes with emotional damage lite, well, these comics are for you.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | bsky.app | feralmills.com