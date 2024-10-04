Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre “Unkind” Exchange

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainn Wilson was exposed for engaging in a seemingly “bizarre” interaction with a content creator which has since gone viral. Footage of the actor, notable for playing Dwight Schrute in The Office, showed him interrupting and making rude remarks, sparking discussions of racial bias.

Liah Yoo, the founder and CEO of KraveBeauty, took to her TikTok page on September 23 to share the moment she met the 58-year-old star.

In the video, which has since amassed nearly 565,000 views, Liah explained how she had met Rainn during New York City Climate Week, an event that promotes climate action by appealing to “business leaders, political change makers, local decision takers and civil society representatives.”

Both Liah and Rainn advocate for the environment within their respective professions; Liah’s beauty brand, KraveBeauty, has previously taken steps to minimize its impact on the environment.

Rainn Wilson was exposed for engaging in a seemingly “bizarre” interaction with a content creator

Share icon

Image credits: rainnwilson

Meanwhile, Rainn has been involved in climate change activism for years, a vocation he has showcased in the An Idiot’s Guide to Climate Change series.

At the time of filming Liah’s now-viral TikTok video, Rainn was running his Vegan On The Fly NYC food truck in Union Square, New York City, USA.

The eatery serves vegan and vegetarian food and presents its items under lengthy names intended to educate customers on the climate crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of Vegan On The Fly NYC’s offers on its menu include vegan hot dogs called “The Arctic is warming four times faster than the rest of the planet and getting hotter every day ketchup and mustard,” and “two-thirds of U.S. adults say the country should prioritize developing renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, rather than expanding production of oil, coal, and natural gas ketchup and mustard.”

Share icon

Image credits: rainnwilson/climatebasecamp

Safe to say that a single order may leave a customer out of breath. But Liah’s experience placing an order proved to be itself even more challenging after Rainn kept interrupting her.

“I just don’t know if I was treated badly because [of] my interaction that I had with him, that was my only interaction,” Liah recalled of the event.

“I felt stunned a little bit,” she continued. “I just feel not so nice after my interaction with him.”

In the video, Liah showed the moment she approached Rainn in his food truck to order a “If the fashion industry were a country, it would be one of the world’s largest carbon emitters, responsible for a staggering 10% of global carbon emissions – more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined! ketchup and mustard” vegan hot dog.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interaction has since gone viral

Share icon

Image credits: liahyoo

Upon approaching the actor-turned-restaurateur for the day and introducing herself, Rainn immediately snapped back: “I don’t need your name, I just need your order. Why did you feel like you needed to tell me your name?”

Liah, visibly uncomfortable, attempted multiple times to order the lengthy “fashion industry” treat, but could never finish placing her order as Rainn continuously cut her off with random questions about her life and profession.

Finally, Rainn seemingly had enough and grabbed his Vegan On The Fly NYC menu from Liah’s hands before announcing: “I’m sorry, we got a big line,” eventually shooing the TikToker away.

“Obviously there were camera crews and production crews around,” Liah explained at the end of her video.

Share icon

Image credits: liahyoo

She added: “So maybe he was playing this character to be mean or something intentionally, but I almost cried by the end of the interaction and it just made me think about it, like, all day long.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone else who was in front of me got a free hot dog, and I didn’t.”

Many people were left divided over the questionable exchange, as a TikTok user commented: “I mean it seemed like he didn’t want your fun fact, just your order.

“I mean I get from your perspective that that’s the point of it.. but he asked for your order like 4 times and you just kept reading.”

Footage of the actor, notable for playing Dwight Schrute in The Office, showed him interrupting and making rude remarks

Share icon

Image credits: liahyoo

“That’s obviously just him joking,” a person wrote.

Someone else penned: “‘Why did you feel like you needed to tell me your name?’ Excuse me??” to which Liah replied: “Yeah I was stunned.”

A netizen added: “This was so bizarre??”

A cybernaut observed: “He didn’t wanna talk and then suddenly he wanted a conversation ??”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: liahyoo

“While that wasn’t cool, that’s literally who Rainn Wilson is,” a viewer noted.

“[What the hell]???? this was straight up mean I’m so sorry girl :(” a commentator empathized.

A separate individual chimed in: “I think he was trying to be funny.”

The following day, Liah offered some clarification in another TikTok video, which was viewed 142,000 times.

She explained: “It was a part of production that he organized, there were cameras installed inside the truck, on the truck, and there were cameramen behind me just filming my interaction.

“We as YouTube content creators were invited by the Yellow Dot production and the production manager actually came out to speak to us prior to filming, that we’ll have an interaction with him one on one.”

You can watch Liah’s viral TikTok video below:

The businesswoman further stated: “I really don’t think the cameras threw him off guard. There were a lot of other content creators who were basically filming, literally in front of his face.

“And maybe he doesn’t like content creators, but I don’t think that’s the case, because there was another content creator who I helped film, [and] Rainn was very engaged in conversation respectfully and thoughtfully answering her questions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Liah concluded: “So I don’t know what was wrong. And, unfortunately, I was actually the only non white creator from our YouTube Content Creator group.

“So that was a little bit of a bummer where I felt like I was [the] only one who was mistreated by him and had this bad interaction with him.”

A slew of people expressed their disappointment over Liah’s follow-up video, as a TikTok user commented: “Oof, Rainn Wilson being racist [was] not on my 2024 bingo.”

Bored Panda has contacted Liah, Rainn’s representatives, and Yellow Dot Studios for comment.

“My temperament wouldn’t have been able to be nice,” a reader commented

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon