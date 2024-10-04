Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre “Unkind” Exchange
Celebrities, Entertainment

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre “Unkind” Exchange

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainn Wilson was exposed for engaging in a seemingly “bizarre” interaction with a content creator which has since gone viral. Footage of the actor, notable for playing Dwight Schrute in The Office, showed him interrupting and making rude remarks, sparking discussions of racial bias.

Liah Yoo, the founder and CEO of KraveBeauty, took to her TikTok page on September 23 to share the moment she met the 58-year-old star.

In the video, which has since amassed nearly 565,000 views, Liah explained how she had met Rainn during New York City Climate Week, an event that promotes climate action by appealing to “business leaders, political change makers, local decision takers and civil society representatives.”

Both Liah and Rainn advocate for the environment within their respective professions; Liah’s beauty brand, KraveBeauty, has previously taken steps to minimize its impact on the environment

Rainn Wilson was exposed for engaging in a seemingly “bizarre” interaction with a content creator 

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Image credits: rainnwilson

Meanwhile, Rainn has been involved in climate change activism for years, a vocation he has showcased in the An Idiot’s Guide to Climate Change series.

At the time of filming Liah’s now-viral TikTok video, Rainn was running his Vegan On The Fly NYC food truck in Union Square, New York City, USA.

The eatery serves vegan and vegetarian food and presents its items under lengthy names intended to educate customers on the climate crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of Vegan On The Fly NYC’s offers on its menu include vegan hot dogs called “The Arctic is warming four times faster than the rest of the planet and getting hotter every day ketchup and mustard,” and “two-thirds of U.S. adults say the country should prioritize developing renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, rather than expanding production of oil, coal, and natural gas ketchup and mustard.”

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Image credits: rainnwilson/climatebasecamp

Safe to say that a single order may leave a customer out of breath. But Liah’s experience placing an order proved to be itself even more challenging after Rainn kept interrupting her.

“I just don’t know if I was treated badly because [of] my interaction that I had with him, that was my only interaction,” Liah recalled of the event.

“I felt stunned a little bit,” she continued. “I just feel not so nice after my interaction with him.”

In the video, Liah showed the moment she approached Rainn in his food truck to order a “If the fashion industry were a country, it would be one of the world’s largest carbon emitters, responsible for a staggering 10% of global carbon emissions – more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined! ketchup and mustard” vegan hot dog.

ADVERTISEMENT

The interaction has since gone viral

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Image credits: liahyoo

Upon approaching the actor-turned-restaurateur for the day and introducing herself, Rainn immediately snapped back: “I don’t need your name, I just need your order. Why did you feel like you needed to tell me your name?”

Liah, visibly uncomfortable, attempted multiple times to order the lengthy “fashion industry” treat, but could never finish placing her order as Rainn continuously cut her off with random questions about her life and profession.

Finally, Rainn seemingly had enough and grabbed his Vegan On The Fly NYC menu from Liah’s hands before announcing: “I’m sorry, we got a big line,” eventually shooing the TikToker away.

“Obviously there were camera crews and production crews around,” Liah explained at the end of her video.

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Image credits: liahyoo

She added: “So maybe he was playing this character to be mean or something intentionally, but I almost cried by the end of the interaction and it just made me think about it, like, all day long.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone else who was in front of me got a free hot dog, and I didn’t.”

Many people were left divided over the questionable exchange, as a TikTok user commented: “I mean it seemed like he didn’t want your fun fact, just your order. 

“I mean I get from your perspective that that’s the point of it.. but he asked for your order like 4 times and you just kept reading.”

Footage of the actor, notable for playing Dwight Schrute in The Office, showed him interrupting and making rude remarks

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Image credits: liahyoo

“That’s obviously just him joking,” a person wrote.

Someone else penned: “‘Why did you feel like you needed to tell me your name?’ Excuse me??” to which Liah replied: “Yeah I was stunned.”

A netizen added: “This was so bizarre??”

A cybernaut observed: “He didn’t wanna talk and then suddenly he wanted a conversation ??”

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: liahyoo

“While that wasn’t cool, that’s literally who Rainn Wilson is,” a viewer noted.

“[What the hell]???? this was straight up mean I’m so sorry girl :(” a commentator empathized.

A separate individual chimed in: “I think he was trying to be funny.”

The following day, Liah offered some clarification in another TikTok video, which was viewed 142,000 times.

She explained: “It was a part of production that he organized, there were cameras installed inside the truck, on the truck, and there were cameramen behind me just filming my interaction.

“We as YouTube content creators were invited by the Yellow Dot production and the production manager actually came out to speak to us prior to filming, that we’ll have an interaction with him one on one.”

You can watch Liah’s viral TikTok video below:

@liahyoomy interaction with rainn wilson. was this supposed to be funny?♬ original sound – Liah Yoo

The businesswoman further stated: “I really don’t think the cameras threw him off guard. There were a lot of other content creators who were basically filming, literally in front of his face.

“And maybe he doesn’t like content creators, but I don’t think that’s the case, because there was another content creator who I helped film, [and] Rainn was very engaged in conversation respectfully and thoughtfully answering her questions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Liah concluded: “So I don’t know what was wrong. And, unfortunately, I was actually the only non white creator from our YouTube Content Creator group. 

“So that was a little bit of a bummer where I felt like I was [the] only one who was mistreated by him and had this bad interaction with him.”

A slew of people expressed their disappointment over Liah’s follow-up video, as a TikTok user commented: “Oof, Rainn Wilson being racist [was] not on my 2024 bingo.”

Bored Panda has contacted Liah, Rainn’s representatives, and Yellow Dot Studios for comment.

“My temperament wouldn’t have been able to be nice,” a reader commented

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

Rainn Wilson Shuts Down Influencer, Kicks Her Out Of Food Truck Line In Bizarre "Unkind" Exchange

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

25

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

0

Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Andréa Oldereide

Andréa Oldereide

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda