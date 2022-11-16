Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

I bet that the majority of pet owners will agree that animals make our lives…well, easier. No matter what kind of little or big creature you have there, they are always there to brighten up your day. And in today’s article, we want to introduce you to a REALLY big cutie – Guus the giant Flemish rabbit.

When you see Guus for the first time, you immediately notice that he is not a usual rabbit. According to his human Danielle, this adorable fluff ball from Amsterdam acts more like a dog than a bunny. Scroll down to learn more!

More info: Instagram

Meet Guus, a cheeky giant living in Amsterdam

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

This 22lb bunny not only attracts attention with his extraordinary size

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

He also acts more like a dog than a rabbit

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

His human, Danielle, calls him “bulldog-bunny”

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

He enjoys going for walks on a leash

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

He loves chasing cats

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

And he doesn’t really like the food that other rabbits enjoy

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

“When all the bunnies go left, he goes right straight away”

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Guus also enjoys cuddles and playing fetch with his humans

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Danielle got Guus from her boyfriend as a birthday present around 2 years ago

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

While they kept him in a cage at first, right now the rabbit has the whole house for him to play or chill wherever he wants

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

“Guus is like a little teddy bear”

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

“He’s cheeky, he’s smart but he’s also very friendly”

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

“He’s a really cute bunny with a big heart and I love him very much”

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant