Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog
I bet that the majority of pet owners will agree that animals make our lives…well, easier. No matter what kind of little or big creature you have there, they are always there to brighten up your day. And in today’s article, we want to introduce you to a REALLY big cutie – Guus the giant Flemish rabbit.
When you see Guus for the first time, you immediately notice that he is not a usual rabbit. According to his human Danielle, this adorable fluff ball from Amsterdam acts more like a dog than a bunny. Scroll down to learn more!
More info: Instagram
Meet Guus, a cheeky giant living in Amsterdam
This 22lb bunny not only attracts attention with his extraordinary size
He also acts more like a dog than a rabbit
His human, Danielle, calls him “bulldog-bunny”
He enjoys going for walks on a leash
He loves chasing cats
And he doesn’t really like the food that other rabbits enjoy
“When all the bunnies go left, he goes right straight away”
Guus also enjoys cuddles and playing fetch with his humans
Danielle got Guus from her boyfriend as a birthday present around 2 years ago
While they kept him in a cage at first, right now the rabbit has the whole house for him to play or chill wherever he wants
“Guus is like a little teddy bear”
“He’s cheeky, he’s smart but he’s also very friendly”
“He’s a really cute bunny with a big heart and I love him very much”
What an adorable bunny! Guus is certainly friend shaped!
