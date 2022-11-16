Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog
20points
User submission
Animals59 minutes ago

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Hidrėlėy
Pro member

I bet that the majority of pet owners will agree that animals make our lives…well, easier. No matter what kind of little or big creature you have there, they are always there to brighten up your day. And in today’s article, we want to introduce you to a REALLY big cutie – Guus the giant Flemish rabbit.

When you see Guus for the first time, you immediately notice that he is not a usual rabbit. According to his human Danielle, this adorable fluff ball from Amsterdam acts more like a dog than a bunny. Scroll down to learn more!

More info: Instagram

Meet Guus, a cheeky giant living in Amsterdam

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

This 22lb bunny not only attracts attention with his extraordinary size

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

He also acts more like a dog than a rabbit

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

His human, Danielle, calls him “bulldog-bunny”

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

He enjoys going for walks on a leash

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

He loves chasing cats

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

And he doesn’t really like the food that other rabbits enjoy

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

“When all the bunnies go left, he goes right straight away”

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Guus also enjoys cuddles and playing fetch with his humans

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Danielle got Guus from her boyfriend as a birthday present around 2 years ago

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

While they kept him in a cage at first, right now the rabbit has the whole house for him to play or chill wherever he wants

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

“Guus is like a little teddy bear”

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

“He’s cheeky, he’s smart but he’s also very friendly”

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

“He’s a really cute bunny with a big heart and I love him very much”

Meet Guus, A Giant Flemish Bunny That Acts Like A Dog

Image credits: guus_the_flemish_giant

Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
Author, Pro member

Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What an adorable bunny! Guus is certainly friend shaped!

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What an adorable bunny! Guus is certainly friend shaped!

