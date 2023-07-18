But one netizen really wanted to hear others' stories of realizing that the only thing their new job had to offer was pain and misery, so they asked the internet to describe the least time people had spent working at a specific position and why. So read through some tales from horrible workplaces and be sure to upvote your favorites and if you have a story that is similar, don’t hesitate to share in the comments section below.

The first day on the job can be nerve-wracking, with all that built-up anticipation after interviewing, training, and uncertainty. You show up, perhaps ignorant, but ready to learn what this job has in store for you.

#1 I'm a vet tech. I quit a clinic after about 3 weeks when the doctor told me to start reusing needles. He wanted me to pull up a vaccine, administer it, ,the pull the next vaccine up into the same syringe with the same needle and repeat.



That was the final straw.



The first straw was finding out that we (it was a small practice with 2 other techs and 1 receptionist) were required to bring our own toilet paper to work :)

#2 15 minutes. Applied for and accepted a job that was advertised as solely data entry, evening shifts. Got there, did the quick intro/meet and greet thing and was handed a mobile phone.



No word of a lie, supervisor goes "It's actually a cold calling role, no-one would apply if we said that so we tell people it's data entry."



I went sorry, what?



He goes yeah, we cold call people for this idea my friend has asking for investors! You'll get a commission if you do well!



At that point in time I was a salty, snarky young lady so I told him to shove it, that this was probably illegal in so many, many, ways, I applied for data entry not cold calling and swindling people, etc etc. Called my dad to come pick me up and never looked back - took a legit data entry offer the next day.



So. Yeah. Uh... 15 minutes. Found out many years later that dude and the friend with the great idea both got done on some serious fraud charges shortly after my run in with them.

#3 I had an interview that was unlike any other interview I’ve ever had. It was a room full of other applicants and the “interviewer.” The interviewer was telling us about the job, asked if anyone had any questions, then said we were all hired. I didn’t fill any paperwork out thank goodness. After he said we were all hired, half the people including myself walked out. The job was to go door to door selling knives, and we would have to pay $2k for our demo set of knives. Nope! No thanks!

While the time-frames in this story truly do range from months to minutes, the average job tenure has been steadily declining in recent years, as in the US it now stands at just two years. While younger workers might see this as completely reasonable, remember that in the “recent past,” real or imagined, people might spend a decade working the exact same job, without a thought of switching it up or getting a promotion. Indeed, these workplaces do appear to be the worst of the worst, and kudos to these people for understanding the sunk cost fallacy and leaving before any permanent damage was done. While employees of the past may have been more skeptical about simply leaving, in this day and age, now up to one-third of workers have stated a willingness to quit, if needed, without another job lined up.

#4 About 5 minutes after being hired. Enough time to be shown around by the director of nursing and meet the admin. I introduced myself and he said "Why should I care?" I just went f**k this and walked out.

#5 In college, I got a summer job at SeaRay boats through a temp agency. Showed up first thing and they had me sit in the break room which was on the 2nd floor, overlooking the entire plant. Waited an hour for someone to come get me and heard a commotion. Looked out and 3-4 people were running out, because a dude cut off his middle and ring fingers with a sawzall. The dude behind him had his fingers in a towel. At the time, I wasn’t what you might call tool handy. So I noped right the f**k out.

#6 Babysitting job as a 6th grader for a baby/toddler and the dad came home during lunch and tried to get me in the bedroom with a nudie magazine. I was terrified.

While certain jobs do rely on horrible conditions to cut costs, this is ultimately a losing strategy in the long run. The average cost of replacing a worker is around $16’000, factoring in the time the position stays open, the need to train them (or the lack of productivity from an untrained worker) as well as the extra time and work for the hiring manager. Common sense would dictate that in most high-turnover jobs, this is not going to be the case, but all the more reason for workers to stay away.

#7 Late 80s. Dishwasher for a big chain restaurant. Super busy, at the end of the night, we mop the whole kitchen area. Then the chef comes around with a giant flashlight looking under everything. If he finds a single thing he doesn't like, I have to mop the whole floor again. Well, he keeps finding stuff. After the 3rd time, I told him to stick it. Was making $3.35 an hour.

#8 Sandwich shop. Health inspector showed up. Found mop cleaning solution in the tub they were keeping the utensils they used make sandwiches with (get meatballs out for subs, spread tuna on sandwiches, etc). That explained the very odd, burning chemical smell from that area. The mop cleaner was mixing with the meatballs and sauce and just cooking all day in that pot. Owner argued that it was safe to use it that way. He made he dump it out in front of him. The second he left, she filled it back up and put all the utensils back in it.

#9 1 day thru a temp agency. They had me 15+ feet high, up on a cherry picker with no harness loading 60 pound pales of reflective roofing paint onto the picker. I would have refused but I was broke and needed gas money to keep looking for another job 😆. Anxiety was thru the roof even after I had ended the day. I reported them to OSHA.

While there still are a lot of old-fashioned ideas about working environments, where toxic managers will see unpaid overtime and safety-rules-violating policies as a “feature, not a bug.” But many studies do indicate that most managers are aware of how poor working conditions directly lead to burnout. This means that some subset of them simply choose to ignore it and let people burn out anyway.

#10 It was a small gas station owned by one person. During the interview, she told me that if I came into the gas station not on my shift and I saw it was busy, I should help behind the register.

#11 Two weeks. I was basically left to run an entire laboratory by myself with half a days training, and the lab manager was leaving for an overseas trip the next day. Would wake up with anxiety attacks after dreaming my bedroom was full of lab equipment.

#12 I worked as a maid at a hotel on Oahu. The first day, I had to hand pick some Bozo's toenails out of the astroturf on the balcony. No gloves available. The bedspreads were made of velvet and very heavy. I Quit that day and worked for the post office.

The dirty not-so-little secret is that many bosses are aware that what they are doing is wrong, if not illegal. But once one makes the decision that the bottom line is all that matters, then it doesn’t matter how unhappy the average worker is. This is why most of the people in these stories did the right thing, as in most cases it will not “get better” and it’s not worth getting used to.

#13 “You’re a girl, you can sweep.” F**k you Frank. I walked off and never went back. I was in my early twenties working for a big box store.

#14 I was hired by a temp agency to file documents in a Paint Factory office - and when i showed up I was put on the assembly line with zero training or instruction and the cans came down the conveyor belt at 10,000 mph. i dont even know what i was supposed to do - i just let every can whiz by. i quit end of day 1.

#15 One week. Worked as a delivery driver for a national pizza chain in high school. Got my first paycheck at the end of the week and it was stupidly low. I reported my tips. They deducted them from my hourly wage. Took off my shirt right in front of my manager, and literally walked across the parking lot to the Chinese place with a “drivers wanted” sign in the window. I started driving for them the next day.

In some cases, the netizens that responded to the initial question probably avoided actual physical harm. High-risk environments are acceptable if the worker is cognizant of the dangers and consents to them. Underwater welders and telecommunications technicians are well-paid jobs for a reason, however, they tend to involve intensive training. Sending a kid from a temp agency to do a similar job is a recipe for disaster.

#16 In 2007, I got hired to work at a Hungry Howie’s pizza location in Saginaw, Michigan. I did the three hour training/orientation shift and then get told I would get called the next week to be told what my regular schedule would be.



I finish the shift, and come home and turn on the local news. One of the top stories was about how a pizza delivery driver somewhere in the city had to shoot someone who was trying to rob him while he was making a delivery. I drove back to the location and handed them my hat and shirt the same night.

#17 I worked at a hotel for a matter of 3 hours because I listened to the hotel manager talk on the phone about wanting to strangle and murder a staff member. I was taking a training course on the computer, immediately got up and did not return. He seemed off before that and that did it in for me.

#18 4 hours. It was a telemarketing job and my trainer was a sexual harassment lawsuit waiting to happen.

#19 I quit Tim's because I had no idea where to go. I went to my first day, and they told me I was at the wrong location, so I walked to the one they sent me to, and I was told that there were no new people starting. Then I tried calling the person who hired me, so they gave me a number to call to find out the right Tim's. I get to the one I'm told to go to, but they don't have anyone starting that day either. I get a call from the Tim's I'm "supposed" to be at, asking where I am, I ask them their address, and then I get back to the first one I was at! I went in and explained my situation and was told that they aren't the one either. I'm just standing there with a stupid look on my face, so I left to go to the park and sit on my phone, calling, texting, emailing for a couple hours, just to be told to go to the one that sent me away twice already.



My shortest time "working" was the four hours I spent playing hide and go seek with Tim Hortons.

#20 Worked at one of those amazon factory jobs graveyard shift. First day saw how depressed everyone was and decided that would be my first and last shift.



Clocked out and never looked back.

#21 i started dishwashing at a hotel. morning shift 6am to 3pm. partway through my shift they said the night guy called in and asked if i could cover it. partway through that shift they said the night security guy called in. told me it would be super easy i’d just need to carry some keys and a radio and they would let me stay in a room. i made it through the night and managed to show up for my 6am shift in the kitchen. the manager walks in and starts with “the other dishwasher just called in. can you—“ at that point i f*****g lost it and threw whatever i had in my hands across the room and walked out. twenty six hours on the clock

#22 I did uber once. I needed a money and the positions I applied for at my college took forever to hear back from.



Picked up a guy at a bar who tried to convince me to go inside his apartment with him. I told him no and he called me a bunch of names before he angrily got out. Decided then and there that this was a mistake and quit.



I got a job at Jimmy Johns as a driver and made more there then I did at the job I got a month later at my college.

#23 1 day of training. It wasn’t a bad job - serving old folks in a retirement community. But I asked for the schedule to see when I worked next and the boss chuckled knowingly. “That’s not how we do it here, son.” He explained that he would give me a call when I was needed and I would need to be to work half an hour after the call. “So no regular shifts? Just… whenever? I can’t do that. I’m working two other jobs. I would need to schedule around those other jobs or change my schedule there to fit around this job. I’m sorry, but I can’t work for you.” He said he understood and was sorry I couldn’t be more flexible. We parted amicably though I was flummoxed about how that man could possibly run a place with that method of staffing. Three weeks later he called me at five am to see if I could work the breakfast shift. I was less friendly as I reminded him I had quit. I was a little surly at my other jobs that day.

#24 Walmart. Around 10 days in there was a psycho who broke into the gun case resulting in an active shooter alarm. Hid in the freezer and quit on the spot once it was over.

#25 At one of those quick-lube oil change places when I was about 18. The had me down in the pit (under the vehicles) draining the oil and I kept getting burned by hot oil and by hot exhaust pipes. On the second day, I said I had to use the bathroom and when I walked around to the side of the building I took off running and didn't come back.

#26 It took me about 2 hours in telemarketing to realize what an a*****e I felt like, and then I left.

#27 Within 30 min of finishing/filing all the HR paperwork. I sat down at my new desk, opened my backpack and started organizing all the books I brought when my new boss came over and made a comment that didn't sit well with me. He expressed his disappointment in me for not filling out the paperwork with a "sense of urgency" and said he hopes this isn't a habit. When he left to go back to his office, I opened up my email and wrote a brief paragraph to the effect of "I can see you run a tight ship here. I don't believe this is a good fit for either of us." I packed up my books and walked out the front door. Again, literally 30 min. Turns out, this was the best decision I could have made, as I almost immediately found a new job that paid 40% more. The job I walked out on paid $58k as an IT Field Engineer. I went on to work as an Infrastructure Engineer, my job until this day. $81K start, 100% WFH.

#28 I worked at party city and was closing. Someone s**t in the bathrooms but not in the toilets. It was on the floor, the walls, the stall doors, in the sinks, in the SOAP DISPENSERS… and for an added effect, they had smashed the dispense button a few times. Vile. I was NOT on bathroom duty that evening but for whatever reason, my MOD told me to clean it up. Hell to the no. I told her I wasn’t cleaning that biohazard and that my 7.25 an hour wasn’t worth it PLUS there was no way in hell I could clean all of that up in the 30 minutes before I had to clock out (or get written up for being over). My manager, the living embodiment of shrek, said she’d write me up for failing to complete my closing checklist (again, wasn’t on bathrooms that evening). So, in my best judgment, I went and clocked out and left. Never came back. I was scheduled to open the next morning but nope. My GM sent me an email confirming my termination and said, “you’ll always be welcome back, should you choose to come in.”

#29 I worked in the call center for the university I attended. The job was to basically call alumni and get them to donate money to the school. There was a computer that would automatically call people for you. Most people simply did not answer the call because they had caller ID or didn’t recognize the number. So most time was spent staring at a computer listening to a phone ringing with nobody answering it.



If somebody did answer the phone, there was a script we had to go by to try and get them to donate. We were required to ask at least 4 times and lower the amount each time before we could hang up. For example, maybe starting by asking for $200 and working down to $50. We couldn’t take no for an answer no matter what the response was until we asked for money 4 times. If somebody said, “sorry I can’t afford to donate my husband has cancer.” We would be required to use the script and say, “I’m so sorry to hear you are dealing with medical bills, but did you know the school is building a new football stadium! Can I get you to donate $50?”



Needless to say between the boredom of nobody answering and the terrible and awkward feeling of asking for somebody’s else’s money over and over if they did answer, I quit after my first 2 hours there. Just got up and told the supervisor it wasn’t for me and left.

#30 15 minutes before I got there. I had a weird feeling about the job and how vague the hiring manager was being. Halfway to my first day, it dawned on me that it was some traveling door-to-door sales s**t. The kind where they pack you in a van and drive you to some neighborhood to sell coupon books or whatever.

#31 2 days. I worked at Walmart before and quit to start a gig in trucking. Got about a year into the trucking before I decided maybe I wanted to be home more. So I quit my job and got hired at Walmart within a week. Which was perfect, it was for a deli position which was cool, never worked deli before, I was always an overnight stocker. First day was mostly computer work, second day was partial computer work followed by a half day on the job. I s**t you not, the first hour I was in the deli I get an older lady (65+) requesting ham sliced as thin as possible, so I asked the chick training me for some help and she got it to the lowest setting. And when I shaved a practice piece off I asked if it was good. She says "no, I've gotten it thinner before" so I asked my training chick and she says "ma'am that's as thin as we go." The woman didn't like this answer. She proceeds to say, "that might be thin enough for you lard a**es but I need my thinner". At this point I was already debating on throwing this ham at her and quitting and tmher statement about sent me over the edge. While I didn't launch the ham slice at her I did throw it on the counter and told the old woman where she could shove that ham. Walked into the backroom, clocked out, threw the assistant manager my best and told them today was my last day. And that some old hag needs help in deli. I called my trucking company the next days and within two weeks they had me in a truck and down the road. I'll NEVER do customer service again. Kudos to everyone whose stuck it out this long. I did it for 10+ years and once I got out, I'll never go back.

#32 I worked for Buc-ees in Texas for 2 days. During the interview they told me that if I had exposed tattoos I would have to wear compression sleeves to cover them or wear a long sleeve. On my first day of training I showed up in compression sleeves. Everytime I would reach across the counter to check someone out the compression sleeve would come down on my arm a little revealing a portion of the tattoo I had on my elbow. Eventually the manager noticed this and gave me a verbal warning for it, then on my break that day I took my compression sleeves off while I had my lunch, and the manager came through the break room, saw that I had my sleeves off and gave me a written warning.



The next day I came in in a long sleeve shirt, hoping to avoid the same issues. I reached across the counter and the tattoo on my wrist poked out. The manager then told me that she thinks I’m an idiot for getting tattoos on my arms and that if I couldn’t manage to keep them covered 100% during my duties she would fire me. I left that night and never went back.

#33 gas station starbucks, 2 months. manager was incredibly passive aggressive and stole our tips and input them as sales. she was tight with the owner so nothing we said mattered. they also charged for every little thing, including water. when it was said and done a regular beverage was like $9 or $10

#34 Worked at sonic for 3 hours. They made us wear skates and i fell and busted my a*s and quit immediately. I was a teenager and thought I’d master skating day 1 lol.

#35 When I was in college, I got hired at a popular company that sells knives. I worked the first day/orientation and quit immediately after lunch, as I realized it was rather sketch. You only got paid when you sold, and it was dependent on you selling first to family and friends by going to their homes and then asking them for referrals.

#36 4 hours. Took a job working as a computer operator at a casino only to be told after orientation that I would be working a split shift twice a day, every holiday, and every weekend. I went home called back and quit. They threw a fit and asked who would cover that weekend as they all had vacation and I said I didn’t know because I didn’t work there anymore. Years later someone I worked with at another job and who had worked at the casino found out I had worked there and said “YOURE THE GUY!!! THEY HAAAAATE YOU THERE.” lol

#37 I quit voter canvassing because I got a gun pulled on me.

#38 I had a legal temp job at Pfizer. It came out just from doing data entry that they tested a really bad heart drug in Africa that resulted in a lot of deaths. I not only found out then they had it built into their budget to deal with lawsuits, but was coming across settlement emails that said “not bad considering.” Not bad was them paying a family who sued $10k and the considering was because whoever took the drug had had a heart attack. This was pretty soon after 9/11 and it just wasn’t right. I was broke, had nothing to look forward to after, but quit after a miserable week of trying not to.

#39 Did one 12-hour shift at a printing press. They weren't going to give us breaks. Like.. ANY breaks. Me and this other dude were temps, first time we ever worked there. The lady at the temp agency begged me to do a week over there. 12 hours, just picking up printed magazines off a press and putting them on palettes. They basically had this adittude of ''if the press doesn't break down, or misprint, we don't take breaks, lunch, nothing.'' Also, for the level of work, it was s****y pay. Right after the shift, I called and said no, I'm not doing another shift. And asked if they knew they were pressuring temps to break labor laws, she sheepishly admitted it was a constant problem with them.

#40 30 seconds into the first day. Back when I was still a dealership mechanic, I got a job at a Chrysler dealer. Day 1, drove my truck in with the toolbox in the bed, asked which bay was mine. They said they didn't actually have any bays available right now as they were a bit over staffed. Got right back in my truck and drove away without a second thought. Those dumbas*ses actually expected me to work as a flat rate tech with no where to work. I'd be lucky to go home with $100 a week like that.

#41 Guy called me short and made fun of me for like 30 minutes because I had to jump a little to wrap a pallet at a warehouse. I'm 5'8 so yes I'm slightly below average. I'm not *that short*, the guy training me was like 6'5



I quit within 2 hours on my first day. Took my break and just walked to my car and drove off

#42 Hotel. Went to the interview which was super short. Told to come back for my first shift that night. Showed up, and despite it being in a decent part of town discovered it was basically a crack den/brothel. The guy I was supposed to shadow walked me around and introduced me to the “guests”, showed me the numbers for who I was to call in an emergency (none of them were police/fire/medical) and how to active the bulletproof panic room type glass. I acted like I was going to my car to get something and just drove off.

#43 10 minutes. Walmart. Shoe Department.



Shift trainer: (gestures vaguely at a shoe department where there were HUNDREDS of shoes thrown haphazardly onto the floor by some goofball kids running wild up and down every aisle) Clean this. All of this. Put it all away. And if you don’t finish before you leave, I’m clocking you out and you’re staying until it’s done.



“Sounds good.” As soon as the shift trainer went down a different aisle, I took off the vest/lanyard and speed-walked right out the door to my car.

#44 6 hours? I got a job as a dishwasher at a restaurant, and nobody really trained me at all on how they wanted it done there or any specifics. I was working my a*s off and eventually everyone had left but me, because I was still working. I don’t recall anyone offering to wait til I was done, since it was my first day and I didn’t have the alarm code, etc. I finished up, took out the trash, shut off the light, and just left out the back door. I lived almost an hour away at the time, and it was about 11pm when I got done. I called out of my shift the following day and said I wouldn’t be back.

#45 I was at a restaurant owned by a girl who had owned a restaurant with her parents. I left within 2 hours of my second day. She had written faulty checks at her restaurant in Charleston and thought she could do the same here, about 2 hours north. Someone came to serve papers on the start of my second morning, and not just one— multiple. I told them that my dog’s face was swollen (old photo) and that I had to dip. I never got paid for any of the time I worked but it didn’t matter. I almost really screwed myself, I went back to my old job right before COVID happened.

#46 While I was a studying to be a nurse I worked as a nursing assistant.



I got employed by this aged care facility - this wasn't my first job in this role and I was almost finished nursing so I had experience and knowledge.



The conditions were absolutely horrific.

They had a woman laying in her urine constantly - only changing the pad twice a day. She had developed a fungal infection and they were only treating it with steroids for the redness and not the actual fungal infection.



There was 2 person assist we were doing with a resident and she had to hold on to bars to help stand herself up and it had wheels to move her. I assessed she didn't have the strength and refused to do it. The other aid did it by herself and the woman got a skin tear from not being able to hold herself up.



There was a woman there with a broken wrist from being dressed that morning.



There's a heap of other stuff that happened on that one shift but holy s**t.

I've never quit after one shift and reported a facility so fast.

#47 First day. Got out of the Marines and got a job doing hardwood floors for 10/hr. Didn't tell me I had the job then called an asked where I was. Used a whole tank of gas driving from job to job. First thing boss asked me was "are you messed up from the war" (yes MFer I am). Every employee told me how much they hate the job and to run. Finished the day and quit.

#48 6 weeks. Got blamed for another delivery driver leaving the tank close to empty and not parked where it needed to be. I was: “huh?” A week after I left, they found out it was another driver and they were fired right afterwards.

#49 Worked at 24hr fitness when I was 17. Wanted to go skiing for a week and was told no it was impossible to schedule. Just walked out. Manager was fuming yelling about marking me as a no rehire or some b******t. I found a job at LA fitness down the street that paid more after my ski trip. Good times.

#50 8 hours/1 shift. I was working for a temp agency and they were very specific about what we could and couldn't do for light industrial work. The big one was ladders; we were not to go higher than 8 feet. The agency also set our hours for us, and any changes would need to go through them.







So they send me to a warehouse that makes plastic frames for windows. It's August in the south, and the place has no AC. The entire space reeks from the furnace that melts the plastic and extrudes it into the various molds. My job was to do an updated inventory count. I was contracted to do first shift (7 am-3 pm). My supervisor starts off by saying that starting tomorrow, I should come in at 2 am to start that day's count because it is so much easier to do when it is cool. I told him that he'd have to clear that change with the temp agency. He replied "No, it's fine, we do it all the time." I then asked if I would be getting a pay bump because that's technically 3rd shift, and those workers get paid more. He immediately changed the subject.







As the shift goes on, I'm partnered with a veteran, and we have to count everything on the shelves. The shelves go up to @ 20 feet, so he drives over a scissor lift. No straps, no safety harness. I look at him and tell him that the temp agency only lets me go up on ladders no taller than 8 feet. He told me to get on and just not tell them. He wants me to lean waaaaay out over the edge of the lift to count frames.







I finished the shift, drove home, and called the temp agency. I told them about the unauthorized change in schedule and the unsafe working conditions and told them I would not be returning.

#51 Started telemarketing job at 8 am. Left at lunch because I couldn't stand how supervisor pushed us to lie to make sales.

#52 3 weeks. I was hired by a small organic grocery store to be a front-end manager. I ended up being made a cashier...



The owner was a drunk who liked to do tequila shots at the nearby Mexican restaurant while he wrote the schedule. Then he'd stagger back and try to talk to the 2 or 3 customers we had. By the time I left, everything in the store was marked down at least 60%. I saw the ship was sinking and left before I was caught without a job.



The most hilarious thing that happened was when the store got its menu board for the little Cafe they tried to set up. Espresso was spelled Expresso. The owner was PISSED!! Apparently that sign had cost him a couple grand. Funniest s**t I've ever seen. I even got to be the one to point it out to him.

#53 I tried a night shift job when I was 18. I did all my duties and when I was finished, I guess I fell asleep standing up until someone walked up to me and asked if I was ok. I just told them after that first day I didn’t think I could do night shift. Later on in life though I managed to work a night shift job as a second job for 6 months but I’d rather do that never again if I don’t have to.

#54 I quit a babysitting job after two weeks I think. They were paying me 100 dollars for 40 hours a week. Nope, that’s slave wages

#55 I left 2 months after being hired. I tried to be patient and understanding through the crew but they kept treating me like s**t. I had a big argument with my boss’ mother (who worked with us too) and obviously she sided with her.

A lot of s**t happened, and on my last day I was supposed to have a code for some new gate that my boss didn’t give me (I think she did that to annoy me) so in my head I was like « I go to work today and if the gate’s actually closed, I’m leaving my post and never come back, if it’s open then I work ». I never had the response to that dilemma because I got into a car crash on the way to work. After 1h I send a message to my boss saying that I wasn’t able to make it due to my car accident and she had the audacity to yell at me because I told her too late. She didn’t ask if I was okay. At the end of the day, I was kind of happy as I knew they were in a pretty s****y situation because I was supposed to work alone and they had to do all my s**t. I bet they were pissed.

#56 This was almost 20 years ago in Dallas. It’s a long story, but I was hired at a call center and I made it to the first training. The people I was with were super nice, the supervisor was pleasant, and I even took a couple of practice calls. But as I was driving home, I got this enormous sense of dread thinking about going back. I could barely sleep. When I woke up the next morning, I turned off my alarm, went back to bed, and never went in again.

#57 Second day. Firstly, the first day I worked there, the owner was cold and rude, she yelled at me in front of a customer just for being polite and friendly towards him (he was having a fun day out with his disabled child. I just told him how sweet I thought that was and hoped he had a good time. Told him these memories mean a lot). The establishment was filthy, she touched ice cream bare handed and gave it to a customer, dropped a spoon on the dirty a*s ground, she didn’t wash it. She also wanted to pay me under minimum wage. I got a second job I was planning to go to after the first one and this lady demanded I choose because she wouldn’t allow me to do both. The second job I got to work with kids, I had flexible hours, my boss was warm and kind and she paid me over minimum wage. I handed the First Lady her uniform back and walked out without saying another word

#58 A few weeks after at a retail job. Hired for holiday work. They offered to keep me on after the holiday. I said ok but I will need a week in January off because I’m visiting a friend. Already had plane tickets. They said ok and then put me on the schedule anyways. Screw that.

#59 Like 3 months.

Every time my boss gave me my pay check he would not let go of it until I snapped it out of his hand, sometimes he would even pull back like he was taking it back. He would only do that to me. I found it boring and unamusing.

#60 I got a job at a local coffee shop and the staff didn’t talk to each other hardly at all. The register was an old one with every key (like 50 at least) labeled with an item, it didn’t automatically calculate change, and I was using Canadian coins (I’m American). I was so overwhelmed after one 2 hour training shift that I just told the owner I wasn’t gonna come back for the next one 🥲

#61 Call center for a propane company. Was told it would pretty much be 'scheduling propane fill-ups', and was trained as such. Sadly, we would not sell propane accessories or propane products. Training was two weeks.



NOPE. It was a lie.



Turns out the night shift was poor-man's 911 for gas emergencies.



For some f*****g reason, when smelling leaking gas people called their gas company instead of local emergency services? And emergency services would call us too. The first night I had to wake up a district manager to tell him one of his drivers drove off the edge of an icy road and died. Oh and county hazmat was on the other line so could... he do something? (I had no backup, no supervisors on the floor to ask what to do so I muddled through the best I could.)



I made it 4 days, took a sick day on the 5th, and never came back. F**k that.

#62 Worked at Cici’s pizza for two weeks and promptly quit because I had to yell “HI WELCOME TO CICI’S” anytime someone walked in and “BYE THANK YOU” whenever someone walked out. Oh and “¡OLÉ!” whenever we put a taco pizza in the oven.

#63 A few days. I was hired to be a framer for an art print store at the mall. I thought it was framing them in the back stockroom. Turned out to be the owner’s garage. At his house. I was newly married in my early 20’s. The garage was all set up like a framing shop but had no central heat or air. Was so cold I could not feel my rear. He was not happy that me and the other worker needed in his house to use the restroom. She was about my age and supposed to train me. Come to find out she was his girlfriend. He was expecting me to learn how he wanted the frames done then he was firing her and breaking up all at the same time only he didn’t tell her that. I did. Then left. I don’t think it was a legal set up in anyway. And it appeared he was preying on his college student female workers. I later found out he was paying less than half what framers are supposed to make.

#64 Got a job at a local newspaper as a teen/early 20s. It was cold calling people and trying to sell the paper. I quit after day 1 and the boss yelled at me BC he said I had potential and he was disappointed. I did not know what the job was but didn't expect telemarketer. Byeeee.

#65 I worked for a furniture renting company for people with horrible credit. I was the delivery driver and had to inspect the truck to make sure it passed DOT regulations. This was my first day at a new store and their truck failed with 4 infractions, one was that the dipstick had 0 oil on it. I told them I wouldn’t drive the truck and the manager tried her best to pressure me into it. I told her that I didn’t feel safe working for someone so willing to put myself and others in harms way and just walked out.

#66 I worked at a Wendy's for about 3 hours. I picked up the job as a second source of income and a few hours into it I heard my trainer and manager talking s**t about me. So I confronted them and told them I heard what they said and walked out. Made damn sure I got paid those hours too.

#67 A Carl’s Junior when I was in college. I told them I couldn’t work during my classes. They put me on and said “Oh no! Well. I’m sure you can miss class just this once we just CAN’T change this schedule.” Yeah, no, they knew what they were doing and I wasn’t gonna fall for a bunch of accidents. Found out later they absolutely were doing that to people, scheduling them during hours they were unavailable.

#68 My first job at a restaurant. I dropped a tray of dishes, and later stabbed my wrist with a steak knife. 1 day.

#69 4 days. Janitorial. Cleaning the locker rooms at 4am. After the first day, the floor scrubber machine broke so they said the floors wouldn't have to be scrubbed by hand. I told them there ain't no way I'm scrubbing pube showers by hand.

#70 My first ever job was at a sketchy restaurant and I left after 5 weeks. The kitchen was disgusting and I have no idea how they’ve ever passed an inspection, my boss screamed at me over the most ridiculous things, while I was a dishwasher people kept putting the knives in the sink full of water where I couldn’t see them and I cut myself multiple times. After I got screamed and cussed at by my 55 year old boss for letting her know that the table she was serving didn’t want their starter salads, I quit, I was 16.

#71 I worked a 3 hour shift at a hot dog place once in college. I shouldn’t have even finished the shift. The d******d owner was yelling at me on day one to pick up the pace even though I had literally never made any of the food, nor was i really shown where anything was. I didn’t even return his call when he was trying to mail me the check

#72 When I was in my 20s I took a job with a landscaping company. I thought working outside would be great. The first morning they handed me a pick axe and told me to start swinging and digging to lay irrigation lines. I worked for 4 hours,went to lunch,and didn't return. Didn't ask to be paid. Learned a lesson.

#73 One day. Started as a receptionist at a roofing company. They didn’t show me how to work the phones or their computer system. Just said here is your desk and that’s it. I was the only one inside so there was nobody to go to for questions. It was crazy.

#74 Fancy juice place. It was so stressful I had a seizure in my sleep after my first shift. Went to return my hat and shirt the following day and told them it wasn't going to work out.

#75 3 hours. I got a job with an after school program. I had earned a teaching credential and couldn't find a job (it was 2008). So I got a job with an after school program at a local middle school.



Showed up, was taken to the area and met with the 'Team Leader' who told me my job was to make sure they did their homework, but that we couldn't 'make them' or 'threaten consequences' if they didn't listen. If they were disruptive, talked back, yelled etc. we were just to stand there and do our best to support the other kids.



Walk in and its a mad house. First words spoken to me are 'who is this fat cracker?' and right then I knew I was done. I'm not putting up with that and since I cannot 'threaten consequences' or anything, I knew I was going to leave.



Spent the rest of my shift ignoring the coworkers and kids and never came back.

#76 Once in a family-run doctor’s office, I left after one day because they said you couldn’t leave for lunch break. The place just had a cult-y feel. Another time, the summer after my university graduation and starting grad school, I was hired to open a new Barnes & Nobel and train for a management position, with the full understanding that I was a part-time student. After a few days of stocking shelves, it became clear that they had no intention of scheduling around my classes and I walked out.

#77 Dishwasher and I lasted 1 shift.



I was 19. The owner/chef was a nice guy but I knew this wasn’t the job for me maybe 1 hour into my shift. Finished the shift, told him I wasn’t coming back and asked for $40 cash to call it even. He obliged. Even gave me a bowl of risotto.

#78 About two weeks. Applied for the university center’s info desk. They hired me after they’d already trained the other new hires. It was something like 8-10 hours of training, but I got about half an hour of “here’s where this is” hand waving. I was a new freshman so unable to answer most questions off the top of my head. And we were supposed to sell bus passes from a special register I never got trained to use. I did my absolute best but kept getting yelled at for not knowing how to do things, and when I asked for training they said no because they’d already held the training.



Got sick of getting scolded and feeling lost and set up for failure and just told them I’m not coming back.

#79 When I was 21 years old (nearly 25 years ago) I was working for an IT consulting firm and sent to a job to support the network for a large tech company in near Boston. Their campus was spread over several blocks in Cambridge and they had several thousand users. When I arrived, I was brought directly into a full staff meeting of the network team.



The team lead explained that he had been hired somewhere else and when he told the company we worked for that he was leaving, there was some dispute about who leadership of the team of about 8 people should fall to - basically everybody wanted to be the boss. In their infinite, Solomonesque wisdom, the agency that staffed this team decided that if they couldn't agree then they didn't get any say, and had sent me, still wet behind the ears, to lead the team instead. Consequently, today was all of their last day, and starting tomorrow I would be on my own.



I was a dumb kid but I wasn't a f*****g idiot, so I called the recruiter immediately, told him I wanted no part of this s**t, that it was unprofessional as f**k to put me in this position, that I would never work for his company again and I would advise everyone I ever came into contact with that they shouldn't either, and that I am quitting right now, and walked out of there at 9:22am.

#80 A week at a factory that made giant fiberglass beams. Workers had a horrible attitude, my skin hated it and so did my lungs.

#81 I quit a job by first break on day 1 once. S****y little plastic goods factory that made emergency sleds and whatnot (think enclosed gurney you tow behind a snowmobile)



Boss brought me to the guy I'd be working with, told him to "show me the ropes", he took one look at me, put both his headphones in then didnt say a word to me even once. When break time came around I got fed up, grabbed my stuff, said goodbye to the one guy in the back who was nice to me for those 2 hours then punched out and left.



*felt good, man.*



The runner up was this styrofoam block factory that cut foam chunks for the purposes of use in concrete forming, all we did was cut giant blocks of styrofoam with a hot wire breathing nice toxic gas in all day.



Quit that s**t after day 1. A week or two later I got a job sandblasting Mining equipment parts

#82 An hour maybe, I sat in on their staff meeting before I had even started on the schedule. I'm a massage therapist and found out I would only be paid for the minutes of service, not any add ons. So, a 60 min deep tissue with cupping paid me the same as 60 min Swedish or body treatment. No incentive to sell their add ons they of course expect of you. Told them I made hundreds per check selling add on at the place I already worked therefore not worth leaving and they offered me 10% on the $15 add ons. A freaking $1.50

#83 2 Days. It was a front desk job at a hotel, and the first I got after taking a few month break to grieve my father's passing. I was hired on immediately, like, halfway during the interview it changed from 'interview' to 'when you come in.' First day was okay, but then I learned that there were zero benefits- no health, no pto, nothing. Not even management got it (this was a chain hotel, too). Second day was incredibly stressful with several guests coming to complain in an hours span because the person on the desk switched the rooms they initially booked and put them in ones they didn't want (like giving them a room with a single king when they wanted two queens, put them in rooms that didn't have connections to other rooms when they had kids to care for, despite booking that room specifically, etc. And oh lord the complaints about the construction- which I get wasn't something FD could fix, but still. Just way too much at once).



Anyway, went home and was like nah. Absolutely not worth it and got on with another hotel that I enjoy soooo much more.

#84 A month was my quickest.



Got a job at a flower growth plant in middle of winter.



Took an hour to drive to the place on bad roads with everything covered in ice and snow and once there everything was kept cold.



It was in fact colder inside than outside including the break room. The actual growth room was heated but we rarely went in there.



They also gave us no protection gloves or clothes so you constantly had irritated and cut fingers in freezing temperatures while working a 14 hour shift all on your feet.



It also didn't help that most of our flowers were deemed ugly and thus were to be thrown out. This was apparently normal.



After a month I quit because I was sick, exhausted and wounded.



Oh and I almost forgot, we worked in shifts, seven days working, then two days off.



The pay was pretty good but I would rather swallow my knife than to do that again 😅