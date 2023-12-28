ADVERTISEMENT

Being misled by comics into absolute absurdity is a sort of fun that Tim Lavoie became a master in. Tim is an artist from Tucson, Arizona, who creates silly and unapologetic cartoons under the name Elder Cactus. The artist always finds a way to surprise his readers with unexpected and bizarre twists that will keep you on the edge as you will never see what's coming next. Especially beware of Tony Lazuto!

Nowadays, the Elder Cactus Instagram account has over 56K followers who fell in love with Tim's sense of humor, and if you are interested in bringing some more absurdity to your life, make sure to follow his account as well!

