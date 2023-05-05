“If You Don’t Drink It, You’re Going To Make Me Waste Money”: Woman Gets Back At Date Who Refused To Take ‘No’ For An Answer
A first date that happens to be your only way back home in a foreign country isn’t perhaps the best situation to find oneself in. Particularly when it turns out they are obnoxious, rude, and refuse to take no for an answer. While this does seem like the lead-in to a horror story, it’s instead a tale of well-crafted revenge.
A woman shared the time she got out of an unfortunate predicament and got some revenge at the same time. After a particularly pushy date (and her ride back home) forced her to keep drinking, she concocted a way to make him regret messing with her.
Pushing someone to drink when they don’t want to on a first date is a quick and easy way to make it an only date
Image credits: Masson-Simon (not the actual photo)
A woman hatched a bit of petty revenge when her date continued to pressure her to drink past her limit
Image credits: Image-Source (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Rowenasdiadem