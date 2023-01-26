My name is Teo Zirinis, (aka HandsOffMyDinosaur!) an illustrator from sunny Athens, Greece.

Like a million other people, I've been a huge fan of comic books ever since I was a kid and my love for them was one of the reasons that made me pursue my passion for illustration.

Aside from comic books, I'm also a big fan of puns, and a lot of my work revolves around them. So I thought I would combine the two and come up with a superhero that I and hopefully others can relate to. I present to you, Patman! I hope you enjoy his adventures.

