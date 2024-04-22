Misunderstood Doggies Can Finally Shop In Peace At This Pet Store

ADVERTISEMENT

Shopping day can be a fun experience – the excitement of browsing one’s favorite shops, finding a perfect purchase, and stopping for a cheeky coffee afterwards. Unfortunately, the swarms of people, loud music and broken A/C can make this experience unbearable. That’s why more and more people opt for private shopping experiences. Turns out, there is one for our canine friends as well! A dog boutique offers a delightful and stress-free experience for reactive pups where they can browse the store alone and even get a pup cup after shopping!

More info: Instagram

A dog boutique offers a unique shopping experience for reactive dogs

Share icon

Image credits: spoiledb*tchdogboutique

There is no greater joy for a dog than to be able to explore new places and sniff around freely while their owner watches them with the biggest smile on their face. For non-reactive dogs, it’s an everyday occurrence as they calmly look around the parks, coffee shops and other places they visit with their humans. Sadly, a lot of dogs have issues, most of them due to mistreatment in their early days. They get scared easily in unfamiliar places or when around strangers and other dogs who might seem terrifying.

That’s why the owners of reactive dogs delight when places like SBDB in Nesconset, New York pop up. Instead of further isolating sensitive dogs, this pet store offers them very special treatment. Upon the request of the loving owner, the boutique organizes a “shopping day” for their four-legged customers, and looking at the videos, it is clear that everyone involved is having a blast there.

“The lights are dimmed, the windows are covered and there’s soothing music playing. It’s calm and relaxing. Some parents cry as they watch their dog shop in the store for the first time ever,” Cait Cassagne, the owner of the boutique, shared the details.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: spoiledb*tchdogboutique

Share icon

Image credits: spoiledb*tchdogboutique

A lot of wonderful dogs who are more sensitive than the others miss out on being able to pick their own toy or a treat

Share icon

Image credits: spoiledb*tchdogboutique

Share icon

Image credits: spoiledb*tchdogboutique

The shop is filled with all sorts of toys – from hilarious plush ones to squeaky balls that bring out little puppies in every dog, despite their age. There are also plenty of delicious treats and fabulous accessories that ensure the title of the most stylish dog on the street! During a typical day, a lot of dogs visit their store, usually concentrating on begging for tasty treats or making friends with other shoppers. The staff of the shop welcome everyone with the biggest smile, knowing that they have the best customers who never complain. Although they might attempt to steal a toy or even their heart.

While talking to one of her regular clients, Cait made a heartbreaking discovery. While one adorable, elderly dog Raven’s parents would often pop in to grab their beloved girl a treat or a new toy, they regretted that she could never experience the joy of choosing what she wants herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Raven’s parents would always come in to shop, but never with Raven. Raven is dog-reactive,” the owner shared.

Knowing what a good girl Raven is, Cait decided she deserved to be pampered and offered her parents a heartwarming solution.

SBDB owner, Cait, got the idea to offer private shopping experiences after talking to one of her regular customers

Share icon

Image credits: spoiledb*tchdogboutique

Their dog, Raven, who is sensitive to other dogs, couldn’t go to the store. But as her 11th birthday approached, Cait decided to spoil her

Share icon

Image credits: spoiledb*tchdogboutique

And is there a better opportunity to treat someone than their birthday?

“Her 11th birthday was coming up in February, and I knew I had to get her into the store some way, somehow. So one morning, I brought her in early before opening, locked all the doors behind her so no one could come in and let her shop off leash with no other dogs around,” Cait recalled the first experience.

Good girl Raven was delighted to have the store all to herself, taking her time to sniff around every corner without other customers interrupting her. Everyone – Raven, her pawrents and Cait, had a wonderful time and made lasting memories, which inspired the boutique’s owner to continue this.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After seeing how happy Raven was and her owners, I knew I had to see the joy in other owners’ eyes. And ever since then, I’ve been spoiling reactive dogs every morning and night!”

We can bet that Cait has gathered millions of good karma points by now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: spoiledbitchdogboutique

“After seeing how happy Raven was and her owners, I knew I had to see the joy in other owners’ eyes. And ever since then, I’ve been spoiling reactive dogs every morning and night!”

Share icon

Image credits: spoiledb*tchdogboutique

Share icon

Image credits: spoiledb*tchdogboutique

The store is shut to the public, the lights are dimmed and soft music is playing in the background – all for the comfort of the canine customers

Share icon

Image credits: spoiledb*tchdogboutique

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: spoiledb*tchdogboutique

Having a reactive dog can be isolating, so such experiences bring as much joy to the owners as they do to the pups

Share icon

Image credits: spoiledb*tchdogboutique

“Reactive dogs are good dogs, too,” Cait always reminds her customers and we wholeheartedly agree

Share icon

Image credits: spoiledb*tchdogboutique

Besides free rein around the store and being showered with compliments by the staff, every canine customer gets offered a tasty pup cup – with their parents’ permission, of course. One of the recent customers, a blind German shepherd named Sirius, gobbled it down before continuing to explore the store and choosing a whole bag of goodies to bring home. After all, it’s hard not to overspend when the shop’s so good!

Owning a reactive dog can be incredibly isolating, not only for the pup but also for their humans. While everyone is out there playing in the dog park, the owners are forced to watch it from a distance for the sake of their four-legged pals. While experiences like the one at SBDB or running free in the empty fields are fabulous, daily encounters with triggers are unavoidable, especially for city dogs. Is there a way to help your reactive dog? There a few ways:

ADVERTISEMENT

Remain calm. Your dog can sense your emotions and will get even more worried if they feel your fear;

Block them from the trigger. Take them to the other side of the street or block their view from it;

Redirect their attention with a toy or a treat;

Don’t give up on your dog.

With love and dedication, reactivity training can do wonders. And even with all their possible issues and strange quirks, your dog is still the best dog in the world. Don’t forget to show them that.

People in the comments loved this unique shopping experience idea