Prince William’s ‘Decoy’ Girlfriend While He Secretly Dated Kate Just Had Her Own Fairytale Wedding

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Bryony Daniels, who once played the role of Prince William’s decoy girlfriend during their time at the University of St Andrews to keep his romance with Kate Middleton under wraps, found her own happy ending last week.

The daughter of Suffolk landowner David Daniels married Adair Williams, the nephew of the Duke of Sutherland, at her family’s countryside Strathvaich Estate in Scotland.

Highlights Bryony Daniels, once described as Prince William’s “decoy” girlfriend, has married British aristocrat Adair Williams.

While she attended Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011, the future King did not appear at her nuptials.

News of Bryony’s wedding came shortly after Prince William made headlines for his public displays of affection with wife Kate Middleton.

“One glorious week of being yours, and you mine,” she shared via Instagram on Friday, July 17.

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Bryony picked an unconventional gold brocade dress from Emilia Wickstead for her special day, pairing it with a matching headband and a white flowing veil.

The occasion was graced by the “ever-present Highland summertime rain,” according to the caption of her social media post.

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Image credits: bryonydaniels/Instagram

One picture from the carousel showed the newlyweds sharing a kiss after exchanging vows, with Bryony clutching a bouquet of white, pink, and red flowers.

In another snap, she and Adair were pictured in the back of a green Land Rover, with the groom raising a glass of champagne for his bride.

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In the following pictures, the pair were seen dressed in hiking clothes for the after-party, although Bryony kept her veil and headband on.

The newlyweds’ love for the Scottish outdoors was evident in the details of their big day, from the inclusion of horses, dogs, and even a Highland cow in their wedding photos.

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Bryony and Adair will make his ancestral seat, Herringston House, their matrimonial home

Image credits: bryonydaniels/Instagram

Bryony made the announcement alongside sharing the news of her engagement in November 2025.

Herringston House is a Tudor manor in Dorset that dates back to the 14th century.

Image credits: bryonydaniels/Instagram

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Adair proposed to Bryony in the Highlands itself, with her admitting in her Instagram caption that it was “not every girl’s dream location, but that’s the beauty of it.”

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“I cried my eyes out. I still do thinking about it,” she continued. “I had no idea. Garrons (my type of white horses, not his), our wonderful team of stalkers all got on the hill together quite by chance, & my family to return to in the lodge.

“We walked off the hill hearts full, following the Falls Toll Burn down to Loch Vaich through the ancient Caledonian pine forest in the sunshine.

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Image credits: bryonydaniels/Instagram

“Oh, & then Adair caught a rather large pike, the hollowed Thurso wave & the Aurora danced to say goodbye as we headed south to continue the house move @herringstonhouse. I know perfection doesn’t exist but… #iloveyou.”

Bryony gave her followers a closer look at her engagement ring, designed by heritage brand Pragnell London, in March.

Bryony and Prince William maintained their friendship after university

Image credits: bryonydaniels/Instagram

Bryony and Prince William were often photographed on their way to geography lectures in 2003.

However, a senior at St. Andrews told The Sydney Morning Herald at the time that the pair were not romantic.

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“She is just someone he says hello to,” they said.

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Paparazzi refused to buy the claim — and they had a good reason.

Bryony had, after all, secured an invite to join Prince William at a pre-Christmas party at Sandringham House, where the British royals retreat for the festive season.

Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

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The party was also attended by Kate, but the press did not think much of it, as she often joined the same hangouts and college activities as Bryony — including walking in a charity fashion show now best remembered as the event where Prince William first fell for her.

Image credits: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Bryony eventually attended Prince William and Kate’s wedding in April 2011.

She was seen at the ceremony flashing a toothy smile, dressed in a pink dress topped with a sapphire necklace and a black fascinator.

The couple was not present at Bryony’s nuptials.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s increasingly affectionate public appearances have caught royal watchers off guard

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Kate Middleton and Prince William Kiss and Hold Hands in Rare Loved-Up Display at Polo Outing

“They are happy for people to see them be touchy-feely,” a royal author previously told PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/NojpM52njk — BLACK BULL (@blackbullrace) July 20, 2026

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The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a picture of themselves embracing in a deep hug after completing the National Three Peaks Challenge for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity on June 28.

The hospital was where Kate received her cancer treatment.

Just a few days later, on July 10, the pair were spotted holding hands at the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026.

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Hilary Fordwich, a British royals expert, told Fox News Digital on July 21 that the rise in PDA shows “a wonderful steadiness in their relationship.”

“It bodes so well for the future of the monarchy and traditional marital loyalty under intense media scrutiny,” she continued.

Fordwich claimed that Kate’s cancer played a “great part” in strengthening their relationship.

The outpouring of love during her health challenge also made Kate feel more “at ease and confident” in public, she said.

Helena Chard, a British broadcaster and photographer, agreed with the notion, telling the outlet that the public displays of affection mirror Kate’s “real sense of renewal” and being “truly thankful for another chance at life.”

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“I am so happy she got her fairytale wedding,” a netizen said about Bryony

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