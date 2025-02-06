ADVERTISEMENT

Starting a garden is a commitment that requires diligent work and attention to detail, and it’s not for everyone. While attempting to do so even without a green thumb is commendable, it may lead to undesirable results.

These photos are just some of the many examples. We’ve collected them from this Instagram page, which highlights some of the worst gardening decisions ever made. Some are laugh-out-loud funny, while others are just downright confusing.

Gardening disasters aside, though, these people still deserve an A for effort. Enjoy scrolling!