Starting a garden is a commitment that requires diligent work and attention to detail, and it’s not for everyone. While attempting to do so even without a green thumb is commendable, it may lead to undesirable results. 

These photos are just some of the many examples. We’ve collected them from this Instagram page, which highlights some of the worst gardening decisions ever made. Some are laugh-out-loud funny, while others are just downright confusing. 

Gardening disasters aside, though, these people still deserve an A for effort. Enjoy scrolling!

#1

Unique garden sign among quirky plants reads, "I'm not dead, this is just how I look."

shitgardens Report

    #2

    Unique garden stick on a luggage carousel, tagged like baggage.

    shitgardens Report

    #3

    Unique garden design with a cactus shaped like a Christmas tree, adorned with oranges, in front of a house.

    shitgardens Report

    Despite its challenges, many people take on gardening, and it’s likely because of the perceived benefits. Apart from the Vitamin D from sunlight, the activities involved also restore dexterity and strength. 

    Gardening also fosters social interactions, which, according to studies, can delay symptoms of neurological issues like dementia.

    #4

    Unique garden design with dry grass clumps resembling animal shapes on rocky ground.

    shitgardens Report

    #5

    Unique garden with a stop sign hidden in lush green foliage, showcasing creativity.

    shitgardens Report

    #6

    Unique garden sculpture with human busts emerging from the grass.

    shitgardens Report

    Being surrounded by greenery also has cognitive benefits. A 2019 review revealed that people living in green spaces have better attentional functioning. For urban residents, nearby parks and the gardens in their backyards help provide these benefits. 

    “Spending time in nature has cognitive benefits, but it also has emotional and existential benefits that go beyond just being able to solve arithmetic problems more quickly,” environmental psychologist Dr. Cynthia Frantz told the American Psychological Association.

    #7

    Unique garden plant with small, seed pod faces surrounded by green leaves.

    shitgardens Report

    #8

    Shadow on grass with flowers as eyes, creating a unique garden artwork effect.

    shitgardens Report

    #9

    Unique garden design with whimsical topiary shrubs shaped like smiling faces.

    shitgardens Report

    Should you choose to take on gardening, it’s best to avoid the typical mistakes most people make. According to New York-based landscape professional Karen Musgrave, crowding your plants is one of them. 

    In an interview with House Digest, the 30-year veteran provided some tips, which include measuring the length and width of your garden beds.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This encourages proper air circulation and allows water to easily reach the plant's roots,” Musgrave said. 
    #10

    Unique garden with ferns inside a phone booth by the sea.

    shitgardens Report

    #11

    Unique garden sculpture resembling a dog, covered in layered fungi with a stone wall background.

    shitgardens Report

    #12

    Spotted dog blending in with the unique garden's pebbled ground.

    shitgardens Report

    Another common mistake, especially among beginners, is refusing to seek assistance. But as Musgrave reminds us, gardening is a community where people help each other out. 

    "Use the resources around you, such as neighbors, friends, family, garden clubs, and the experts at your local garden center for help,” she advises.

    #13

    Pretty-Funny-Bad-Garden-Ig-Pictures

    shitgardens Report

    #14

    Unique garden feature: Tree casting intricate shadow pattern on pavement, creating a striking visual effect.

    shitgardens Report

    #15

    Unique garden with creatively shaped topiary featuring smiley face and various geometric forms in front of a modern house.

    shitgardens Report

    Musgrave says gardening does not require extensive knowledge or schooling beforehand, and simply paying attention to what others are doing can help you gather sufficient information. 

    However, she offered an important caveat and something to keep in mind: “There is a lot of trial and error.”

    #16

    Wanted poster for a boy stealing flowers, highlighting unique garden features with humor.

    shitgardens Report

    #17

    A hedge uniquely trims around a "Do Not" sign in a parking lot, showcasing creative garden design.

    shitgardens Report

    #18

    Unique garden with an underwater illusion, featuring a tree and a bench submerged.

    shitgardens Report

    #19

    Unique garden with a "Do Not Mow" sign amid rocks.

    shitgardens Report

    #20

    Unique garden design with plants growing in geometric patterns on a fence, creating an artistic effect.

    shitgardens Report

    #21

    Unique garden with a soccer goal covered in lush green vines, blending nature with sports.

    shitgardens Report

    #22

    Unique garden with a humorous sign reading "Trash the prescribed places" in a lush setting.

    shitgardens Report

    #23

    Unique garden feature: a snowman preserved in a glass display case amid greenery.

    shitgardens Report

    #24

    Unique garden made with a palm tree integrated into a wall, showcasing creative gardening ideas.

    shitgardens Report

    #25

    Unique garden feature with a red flag and curved white lines on grass, resembling a sports field boundary.

    shitgardens Report

    #26

    Unique garden with a small plant growing through a hole in the concrete sidewalk.

    shitgardens Report

    #27

    A dog viewed through frosted glass, creating a pixelated effect, adds uniqueness to the garden ambiance.

    shitgardens Report

    #28

    Unique garden with a giant asparagus spear piercing through a greenhouse roof.

    shitgardens Report

    #29

    Unique garden feature with white-painted stone curbing and grass peeking through cracked pavement.

    shitgardens Report

    #30

    Unique garden seat covered in vibrant yellow dandelions, creating a floral pattern.

    shitgardens Report

    #31

    Dog under car looking like unique garden decoration with exhaust pipes resembling glasses.

    shitgardens Report

    #32

    Unique garden design in front of a dental office, showcasing creatively trimmed hedges.

    shitgardens Report

    #33

    Unique garden creation featuring a doll head on a plant stem with branches as arms in a pot.

    shitgardens Report

    #34

    "Pallet truck chase on a road, humorous scene not related to unique gardens."

    shitgardens Report

    #35

    Unique gardens with different mulch textures and "Thank you for keeping our plants healthy & happy, not you" text.

    shitgardens Report

    #36

    Dog resting comfortably in a unique garden with tall grasses.

    shitgardens Report

    #37

    A cat sitting on a unique garden statue in a grassy area, adding charm to the landscape.

    shitgardens Report

    #38

    Unique garden decoration featuring a white bird sculpture on a pedestal in a grassy area.

    shitgardens Report

    #39

    Unique garden decoration featuring a large cactus sculpture with a camera inserted into it, under a clear blue sky.

    shitgardens Report

    #40

    Grass-textured toilet paper roll in a bathroom, showcasing unique garden creativity.

    shitgardens Report

    #41

    Cat peeking through unique garden design with grass covering its body.

    shitgardens Report

    #42

    Unique garden fence with uneven planks on a driveway near a garage.

    shitgardens Report

    #43

    Unique garden with a giant teapot sculpture surrounded by greenery, showcasing creative landscaping.

    shitgardens Report

    #44

    Tree trunk with "EARTH FIRST!" carved into the bark in a unique garden setting.

    shitgardens Report

    #45

    Garden bench wrapped in caution tape, creating a unique look in a grassy area.

    shitgardens Report

    #46

    Person camouflaged in tree, covered in leaves, showcasing unique garden creativity.

    shitgardens Report

    #47

    Unique garden decoration with stacked porta-potties forming a pyramid, adorned with colorful lights.

    shitgardens Report

    #48

    Tumbleweeds rolling through a suburban street, adding a unique touch to the garden landscape.

    shitgardens Report

    #49

    Unique gardens emphasize a lone plant growing inside a weathered pillar on an urban street.

    shitgardens Report

    #50

    Unique garden with numerous garden gnome sculptures crowded together on sticks in a yard.

    shitgardens Report

    #51

    Unique garden design with cartoon character cutouts among lush potted plants in a yard.

    shitgardens Report

    #52

    Unique garden steps in snow, showcasing creative curved design beside a white picket fence.

    shitgardens Report

    #53

    Unique garden feature atop brick pillar, surrounded by boxes and packages by a front door.

    shitgardens Report

    #54

    Unique garden design with a hedge shaped like a monster face, featuring big eyes and red mouth.

    shitgardens Report

    #55

    Unique garden design with heart-shaped mulch and white pebbles.

    shitgardens Report

    #56

    Unique garden feature: a "No Swimming" sign in grassy area.

    shitgardens Report

