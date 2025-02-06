56 People Who Went Out Of Their Way To Make Their Gardens Unique But Ended Up With These (New Pics)
Starting a garden is a commitment that requires diligent work and attention to detail, and it’s not for everyone. While attempting to do so even without a green thumb is commendable, it may lead to undesirable results.
These photos are just some of the many examples. We’ve collected them from this Instagram page, which highlights some of the worst gardening decisions ever made. Some are laugh-out-loud funny, while others are just downright confusing.
Gardening disasters aside, though, these people still deserve an A for effort. Enjoy scrolling!
Despite its challenges, many people take on gardening, and it’s likely because of the perceived benefits. Apart from the Vitamin D from sunlight, the activities involved also restore dexterity and strength.
Gardening also fosters social interactions, which, according to studies, can delay symptoms of neurological issues like dementia.
Being surrounded by greenery also has cognitive benefits. A 2019 review revealed that people living in green spaces have better attentional functioning. For urban residents, nearby parks and the gardens in their backyards help provide these benefits.
“Spending time in nature has cognitive benefits, but it also has emotional and existential benefits that go beyond just being able to solve arithmetic problems more quickly,” environmental psychologist Dr. Cynthia Frantz told the American Psychological Association.
Should you choose to take on gardening, it’s best to avoid the typical mistakes most people make. According to New York-based landscape professional Karen Musgrave, crowding your plants is one of them.
In an interview with House Digest, the 30-year veteran provided some tips, which include measuring the length and width of your garden beds.
“This encourages proper air circulation and allows water to easily reach the plant's roots,” Musgrave said.
Another common mistake, especially among beginners, is refusing to seek assistance. But as Musgrave reminds us, gardening is a community where people help each other out.
"Use the resources around you, such as neighbors, friends, family, garden clubs, and the experts at your local garden center for help,” she advises.
Who ever planted this tree didn’t think beyond that moment..
Musgrave says gardening does not require extensive knowledge or schooling beforehand, and simply paying attention to what others are doing can help you gather sufficient information.
However, she offered an important caveat and something to keep in mind: “There is a lot of trial and error.”