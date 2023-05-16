Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“She Snapped On Me”: Pregnant Woman Asks If She’s Wrong To Kick Out Step-Daughter To Make Room For The Baby
30points
Parenting5 hours ago

“She Snapped On Me”: Pregnant Woman Asks If She’s Wrong To Kick Out Step-Daughter To Make Room For The Baby

Ignas Vieversys and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Ask any mother and they will tell you that they would do anything for their children. Even if that means making sacrifices on others’ behalf, when push comes to shove.

Concerned that there isn’t enough room for her baby, a 33-year-old expecting woman decided to see whether her old-enough stepdaughter, who’s been living with her and her dad, would be fine living elsewhere. In other words, moving out. When this didn’t work out, sensing that her husband won’t be much help, u/Sharp_Candy_513 took matters into her own hands and tried to talk to her stepdaughter one-on-one, woman-to-woman. Thinking that she’s been misconstrued by everyone, creating an “awkward and uncomfortable” environment in the household ever since, she took to the “Am I The [Jerk]” community to see what the good people of the internet make of this.

When there’s a baby on its way, some mothers naturally expect there to be extra space ready for them

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

But when the only available room is already occupied by a stepchild, the situation can become rather uncomfortable

Image credits: SHVETS production (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Sharp_Candy_513

People did see the author’s point but thought she was being very inconsiderate toward her stepdaughter

On the other hand, many believed that the father could have been more involved in the entire situation

Some, however, sided with the soon-to-be mother and said she’s doing the right thing

Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Step parents should not be making unilateral decisions about the other person's child.

2
2points
reply
The Mom
The Mom
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, total YTA. Kids cannot afford to live these days. It also seems to be difficult for OP too, since she and her older hubby can't afford a three bedroom apartment. My 24 lives with me because he was drowning in rent on a one bedroom and utilities. No, he is not an "avacado toast" person. My other two (23 & 21) live with their dad in another state. They cannot afford a place of their own either. It makes good economical since for kids to live with their parents.

2
2points
reply
POST
