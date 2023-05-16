“She Snapped On Me”: Pregnant Woman Asks If She’s Wrong To Kick Out Step-Daughter To Make Room For The Baby

Ask any mother and they will tell you that they would do anything for their children. Even if that means making sacrifices on others’ behalf, when push comes to shove.

Concerned that there isn’t enough room for her baby, a 33-year-old expecting woman decided to see whether her old-enough stepdaughter, who’s been living with her and her dad, would be fine living elsewhere. In other words, moving out. When this didn’t work out, sensing that her husband won’t be much help, u/Sharp_Candy_513 took matters into her own hands and tried to talk to her stepdaughter one-on-one, woman-to-woman. Thinking that she’s been misconstrued by everyone, creating an “awkward and uncomfortable” environment in the household ever since, she took to the “Am I The [Jerk]” community to see what the good people of the internet make of this.

When there’s a baby on its way, some mothers naturally expect there to be extra space ready for them

But when the only available room is already occupied by a stepchild, the situation can become rather uncomfortable

People did see the author’s point but thought she was being very inconsiderate toward her stepdaughter

On the other hand, many believed that the father could have been more involved in the entire situation

Some, however, sided with the soon-to-be mother and said she’s doing the right thing