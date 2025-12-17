ADVERTISEMENT

Shopping for the people who gave you life is surprisingly stressful, mostly because their standard response to "What do you want?" is usually a polite "Just your happiness." Since you can't wrap "happiness" in a box without it looking like an empty prank, we found the next best thing: gadgets that actually fix problems.

From soothing their aching backs to replacing kitchen tools they’ve been using since the Cold War, these practical upgrades are bound to impress. Get ready to watch them brag to all their friends about how thoughtful you are while your siblings look on in total defeat.