Julian is an artist who creates pictures using A.I. and he showed us that just because someone is famous, doesn't mean they don't have to deal with everyday things like taking the bus or train. He made an interesting project about it.

In this project, Julian uses A.I. to make pictures of characters from movies and books like Superman and Harry Potter, but in a place you would not expect to see them, like on a bus or train. He shares these pictures on his Instagram account, and it's really cool to see how these super heroes and wizards might spend their free time. It's a fun way to imagine what it would be like if they were real people, and it makes us think about how we are all similar in some ways.

