Julian is an artist who creates pictures using A.I. and he showed us that just because someone is famous, doesn't mean they don't have to deal with everyday things like taking the bus or train. He made an interesting project about it.

In this project, Julian uses A.I. to make pictures of characters from movies and books like Superman and Harry Potter, but in a place you would not expect to see them, like on a bus or train. He shares these pictures on his Instagram account, and it's really cool to see how these super heroes and wizards might spend their free time. It's a fun way to imagine what it would be like if they were real people, and it makes us think about how we are all similar in some ways.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Darth Vader

Darth Vader

julian_ai_art Report

9points
POST
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Luke, I am your father and I have your token.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

Yoda

Yoda

julian_ai_art Report

7points
POST
Kookamunga
Kookamunga
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pee I smell, ride I must.

1
1point
reply
#3

Batman

Batman

julian_ai_art Report

7points
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to be Batman right now, minus the subway

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#4

Harry Potter

Harry Potter

julian_ai_art Report

7points
POST
Giles McArdell
Giles McArdell
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like it's from a dark alternative, where he fails to defeat Voldemort and spends the rest of his life on the run.

1
1point
reply
#5

Jasmine

Jasmine

julian_ai_art Report

6points
POST
Why?
Why?
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No more flying carpets?

0
0points
reply
#6

Mulan

Mulan

julian_ai_art Report

6points
POST
#7

Rubeus Hagrid

Rubeus Hagrid

julian_ai_art Report

6points
POST
#8

Elza

Elza

julian_ai_art Report

5points
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anna: I'm going to miss my train. Elsa: Let it go.. Let it good...

0
0points
reply
#9

Dobby

Dobby

julian_ai_art Report

5points
POST
#10

Professor Dumbledore

Professor Dumbledore

julian_ai_art Report

5points
POST
#11

Gandalf

Gandalf

julian_ai_art Report

5points
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Umm, Sir I need to get out, can I pass through? Gandalf: YOU... SHALL NOT PASS!!

0
0points
reply
#12

Gamora

Gamora

julian_ai_art Report

5points
POST
#13

Ariel

Ariel

julian_ai_art Report

4points
POST
#14

Ironman

Ironman

julian_ai_art Report

4points
POST
#15

Kratos From The God Of War Series

Kratos From The God Of War Series

julian_ai_art Report

4points
POST
#16

Superman

Superman

julian_ai_art Report

3points
POST
#17

Spider Man

Spider Man

julian_ai_art Report

3points
POST
#18

Chewbacca

Chewbacca

julian_ai_art Report

3points
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aaaarrrggghhhh!

0
0points
reply
#19

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman

julian_ai_art Report

3points
POST
Vic
Vic
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why does she look more like Joker?

0
0points
reply
#20

Joker

Joker

julian_ai_art Report

3points
POST
DP
DP
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Cue the joker subway fight scene*

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Legolas

Legolas

julian_ai_art Report

3points
POST
#22

Dart

Dart

julian_ai_art Report

3points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

Saruman

Saruman

julian_ai_art Report

3points
POST
#24

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel

julian_ai_art Report

3points
POST
#25

Superman

Superman

julian_ai_art Report

2points
POST
#26

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel

julian_ai_art Report

2points
POST
#27

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi

julian_ai_art Report

2points
POST
#28

Vincent Van Gogh

Vincent Van Gogh

julian_ai_art Report

2points
POST
#29

Blanca From Street Fighter

Blanca From Street Fighter

julian_ai_art Report

2points
POST
#30

Stormtrooper

Stormtrooper

julian_ai_art Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!