ADVERTISEMENT

There are many fun ways to get into the holiday spirit, the Secret Santa gift exchange being one of them. That’s why it’s usually a cheerful thing to take part in, but for this redditor, it wasn’t, because of her “gift-policing” brother-in-law.

The OP shared with her fellow netizens that her BIL wasn’t happy with her wishlist, which is why she decided to maliciously comply and fix it according to his requests. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Family activities can make the holiday season even more special

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

This redditor wanted to enjoy the Secret Santa gift exchange with her boyfriend’s family, but her BIL rained on the parade

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: RainbowShittingCats

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Fellow redditors shared their views on the matter, the OP replied to some of them

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT