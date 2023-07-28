 Please Enjoy Looking At My Baking And Cooking Creations | Bored Panda
Please Enjoy Looking At My Baking And Cooking Creations
Headless Horseman
Community member

I have been practicing baking for a few years now. Many of these are breads, but all of them were drool-worthy. All of these dishes were made from complete scratch. Tell me, what is your favorite?

Dutch apple fluffy bread

Chocolate chip pumpkin bread

Blueberry and sweet cream cheese crepe

Raspberry jello ice cream with whipped topping

Chocolate zucchini bread

Potato Bannock Crutons, made from the bannock bread!

Shiny Chocolate Pudding Bread, a layer of pudding in the middle

Chocolate chip streusel bread

Chicken and almost Belgian waffles

Cheesy zucchini bread

Double chocolate cookie

Chocolate chip banana bread

Potato Bannock Bread

Fried chicken strips and cabbage pasta

Marshmallow swirl fudge brownies

Cinnamon swirl bread

Broccoli and bacon mac and cheese

Let me know if you find a head laying around, I'm a Hessian soldier and I lost it during the american revolutionary war, I am pretty sure it can be found somewhere in Sleepy Hollow. - reference to Washington Irving's short story

I am back but I couldnt sign back in so here I am again on my owwnnnn. Going down the only rooaad I've ever knowwnn...... Like a drifter I was born to walk alooonne............ 🎶

Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

