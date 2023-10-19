Flier Suffers Through A Mom Changing Her Kid’s Nappy Three Times, Wants Childfree Flights
When we think about flying near a child, the first thing we tend to imagine is screaming and crying. Not without good reason, being trapped on a flying metal tube for hours with a kid whose lungs seem to never tire is hell.
But one woman had her own flying horror story when she was seated next to a mother and toddler who had to be changed three times over a four-hour flight. After, thankfully, surviving, she turned to the internet to share her tale and ask why aren’t there childless flights as an option. Netizens debated the touchy subject in the comments.
Flying can be stressful enough as it is, without a child screaming for the entire flight
Image credits: wirestock (not the actual photo)
But one woman ended up sitting next to a toddler who needed their diaper changed constantly
Image credits: karrastock (not the actual photo)
Image credits: TheTallestLeah
r/childfree isn’t objective about subjects like this and it isn’t intended to be. It’s a support group for people who don’t want kids, and while they do have some great advice about things like getting a tubal ligation, their conversations about kids and parents are intended to be venting, not an objective discussion. So this can’t be extrapolated into a general statement about whether flights with no children should exist or not.
r/childfree isn’t objective about subjects like this and it isn’t intended to be. It’s a support group for people who don’t want kids, and while they do have some great advice about things like getting a tubal ligation, their conversations about kids and parents are intended to be venting, not an objective discussion. So this can’t be extrapolated into a general statement about whether flights with no children should exist or not.