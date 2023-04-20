Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"You Want Me To Scream?": Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger
"You Want Me To Scream?": Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

Justin Sandberg
Justinas Keturka

Even in the 21st century, as safe as it is, travel can be unpredictable. Weather and human error can add up and make routine trips uncomfortable. Flying, for example, forces you to sit in a long, metal tube, often for hours. Everyone has their own horror stories of turbulence, loud children, and the misbehavior of other passengers.

A man documented the extended ranting of an airplane passenger who was fed up with a crying baby. While deep down, we all can somewhat relate, most of us would probably not take it out on the crew and other passengers. The irate passengers’ torrent of anger was so humorous that the video went viral.
More info: TikTok

Flight delays and crying babies are not fun for anyone, but an adult should be able to keep it together

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

Image credits: Paul Hanaoka (not the actual photo)

A man on this way to Florida documented a passenger who exploded with rage at a crying baby after they were forced to delay landing due to weather

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

Image credits: mjgrabowski

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

Image credits: mjgrabowski

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

Image credits: mjgrabowski

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

Image credits: mjgrabowski

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

Image credits: mjgrabowski

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

Image credits: mjgrabowski

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

Image credits: mjgrabowski

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

Image credits: mjgrabowski

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

Image credits: mjgrabowski

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

Image credits: mjgrabowski

You can view the whole TikTok here

@mjgrabowski♬ original sound – bad_ideas_galore

Some did see the passenger’s side of it, as being trapped in a confined space with a noisy baby is highly distressing

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

Commenters had a field day laughing at the man’s incessant tirade against the baby and aircrew

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

