“You Want Me To Scream?”: Man Throws A Fit Over A Crying Baby In A Viral TikTok Filmed By A Passenger

Even in the 21st century, as safe as it is, travel can be unpredictable. Weather and human error can add up and make routine trips uncomfortable. Flying, for example, forces you to sit in a long, metal tube, often for hours. Everyone has their own horror stories of turbulence, loud children, and the misbehavior of other passengers.

A man documented the extended ranting of an airplane passenger who was fed up with a crying baby. While deep down, we all can somewhat relate, most of us would probably not take it out on the crew and other passengers. The irate passengers’ torrent of anger was so humorous that the video went viral.

Flight delays and crying babies are not fun for anyone, but an adult should be able to keep it together

Image credits: Paul Hanaoka (not the actual photo)

A man on this way to Florida documented a passenger who exploded with rage at a crying baby after they were forced to delay landing due to weather

Image credits: mjgrabowski

Some did see the passenger’s side of it, as being trapped in a confined space with a noisy baby is highly distressing

Commenters had a field day laughing at the man’s incessant tirade against the baby and aircrew