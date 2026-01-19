“Reminder To Avoid Marriage”: Pierce Brosnan’s Wife, 62, Attacked By Trolls Over Transformation

ADVERTISEMENT

A tasteless attempt to mock Pierce Brosnan’s wife, Keely Shaye Smith, ignited intense backlash online.

Over the weekend, an online troll highlighted Keely’s transformation over the years.

But fans of the Irish heartthrob fiercely defend the couple’s marriage and praised the longtime couple’s love for standing the test of time in an industry famous for fleeting romances.

Highlights An online troll mocked Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Smith wiith a tasteless post.

Fans of the Irish actor fiercely defended the couple and pointed out how they have been happily married for around 25 years.

“This is unacceptable,” one commented online.

Pierce Brosnan has previously spoken about his wife's “curves” in response to online trolls.

Pierce Brosnan and his wife pose indoors

A cruel post was shared on X over the weekend, showing side-by-side photos of Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith from many years apart.

“Dear men, this is your daily reminder to avoid marriage,” read the text alongside one picture of the couple from their early red carpet days and a second picture of their more recent appearance.

Pierce Brosnan and wife in formal attire at an event

Fans slammed the inflammatory post and pointed out how Pierce and Keely have been happily married for about 25 years.

“Best reason I ever saw for getting married. Still happy and together after all these years,” one said.

Side-by-side photos of Pierce Brosnan and his wife

Tweet text saying marriage drains women's spirits

“Why would I want to avoid growing old with the person I love most in the world? Am I missing something, or are you just vapid, insecure, and moronically short-sighted?” another asked the hater.

“They are obviously devoted to one another. She is the mother of his children,” read another comment. “He watched his first wife d*e of cancer and deserves all the happiness and love in the world.”

Pierce Brosnan and his wife posing at an event

Tweet by Richard Cooper responding to online trolling, emphasizing that the behavior is unacceptable

“They both look stunning, maintained a long-term relationship, have healthy kids, I wonder why you would be hating on that … jealousy? envy? misunderstanding real value?” read another comment.

Another said, “Pierce Brosnan’s won the lottery of life. Dude’s been married 30 years, and they’ve both aged gracefully.”

Pierce Brosnan's wife, 62, dressed elegantly at an event

Tweet from Brittany Hughes urging to avoid marriage

Pierce previously spoke about loving “every curve” of his wife’s body after online trolls commented on her transformation over the years.

“Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight. But I strongly love every curve of her body,” he wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post in 2022.

“She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes,” he went on to say. “And also because she had our five children.

Pierce Brosnan and wife attending formal events

Tweet by Ke Nna Kgabo reacting to trolls

Tweet discussing trolls attacking Pierce Brosnan's wife

The devoted husband expressed pride in Keely and said he hoped to be “worthy” of her love.

“In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother,” he said. “And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love.”

Pierce Brosnan and his wife outdoors at sunset

Tweet from Emmanuelle G. praising a woman's beauty and long-lasting bond

The James Bond star shares two sons, Dylan and Paris, with Keely.

He is also a father to his daughter, Charlotte, and sons, Christopher and Sean, from his previous marriage to actress Cassandra Harris.

Both Cassandra and Charlotte passed away from ovarian cancer.

Pierce Brosnan with his wife on their wedding day

Tweet by Cherry discussing societal views on aging and women

Keely took on a few small roles in film and television before transitioning to journalism. She met the longtime leading man at a party in Mexico in 1994.

The couple “sat down under the stars” on their first date, with Pierce holding her hand and talking till 3 in the morning, Keely recalled in a 2001 interview with People.

“I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good,” the Mamma Mia! star told People.

Pierce Brosnan and his wife in white outfits

Keely said she never tried to hide parts of her body behind “baggy clothes.”

“I never shy away from … my curves. I never hide in baggy clothing,” she said for her appearance in Vogue‘s shape issue in 2006.

Her 72-year-old husband told the publication at the time that he thought his wife was “stunning.”

“I love my wife’s curves,” he added.

Screenshot of a Twitter post discussing the reminder to avoid marriage

Tweet by Charlotte Asaaba questioning if weight is the reason

Tweet by Ara (Genuine Chiller) replying to Loverism, stating he seems happy

Pierce Brosnan's wife, 62, responds to trolls online

Social media comment highlighting Pierce Brosnan's wife in her 60s

Tweet by Kimi Boy defending Pierce Brosnan's wife against trolls

Tweet from Paulette Orscher defending Pierce Brosnan's wife

Tweet by Yuri VonDoom responding to trolls

Tweet by Han van Noord responding to online trolls

Tweet defending marriage amid online trolling

Pierce Brosnan's wife, 62, responding to trolls

